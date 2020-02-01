Had Terri helping us look for a new BMW. She was super helpful and friendly but not too pushy. We knew we weren't ready to purchase at the moment just looking but when we are ready we will definitely be returning to see Terri!
I just wanted to take a minute to shout out Teri for all her help the other day at the dealership. She took her time with helping me trying to figure out what I wanted exactly. Unfortunately I can't make it work right now, but when the time comes, I know who I'll come back to. She did a great job.
Very helpful staff and excellent technicians. Always address and take care of our concerns correctly the first time. They also always wash and vacuum our car before they return it to us. Always a pleasure taking our BMW there (still free maintenance).
I cannot recommend buying a car here because I have never done so.
what sets us apart
We're actively involved in the Milford, Seaford, Lewes, Smyrna, DE & Berlin, MD communities. We also handle fleet services for local police departments as well as school bus services for schools all over Delmarva.
We've been in business for over 110 years and we pride ourselves on providing customers with a quick and transparent sales and service experience.
