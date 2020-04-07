They are very good
by 07/04/2020on
salesmen was awesome and fast!!
They are very good
by 07/04/2020on
salesmen was awesome and fast!!
car service
by 06/30/2020on
customer service rep was exceptional in providing service -my vehicle was ready when promised- shop tech was very helpful in providing info on my problem
THE BEST
by 06/02/2020on
My experience with Barberino has been absolutely amazing ! Not going to lie I was extremely hesitant to come in because I said there was no way I could get approved. Working through Covid in the hospital was already stressful enough and I didn't want to be disappointed. This was the BEST and EASIEST car buying experience I've ever had hands down ! The staff was absolutely amazing and generous. I worked with Kenneth G, and let me tell you if we weren't in a pandemic I would've given him the biggest hug ! He was so professional, did whatever he could to get me into an amazing and reliable vehicle. I am so grateful for Kenny and the entire Barberino staff, seriously Thank You ! It means more than you can even understand !
1 Comments
service visit
by 05/05/2020on
pleasant people, and surroundings. Job done quickly
1 Comments
Great Dealership
by 05/05/2020on
Helpful advisors. Work performed in a timely manner. Always great service!
1 Comments
Thank you
by 04/26/2020on
Very easy experience,
1 Comments
Happy Customer
by 04/01/2020on
Efficient fast service and pleasant staff. They were accommodating allowing me to use a coupon for service which was very helpful in saving money.
1 Comments
owner
by 03/20/2020on
Both owner Paul and salesman Ken G were absolutely great Very fair very professional Excellent car buying experience I am sending my daughter down this week to purchase another vehicle .I will continue to refer people to dealership Best Dealer in CT !!!
1 Comments
Best Car Experience
by 03/17/2020on
Very willing to find you a great deal! Worked with us to find us the best car, and the best deals. Recommended some things that we hadn’t even thought of and no other dealership recommended to us
1 Comments
Great
by 03/17/2020on
Very friendly and helpful
1 Comments
Great Job
by 03/10/2020on
Always a pleasant atmosphere
1 Comments
Scheduled service
by 03/10/2020on
Service was taken care of in a timely manner.
1 Comments
Best Experience at a Car Dealership!
by 02/18/2020on
I loved working with Sean. He made me feel comfortable. He listened to me (great eye contact). He was extremely knowledgeable about the Nissan SUV's. He put me in a Rogue that I absolutely love! I could not have asked for a better sales person! And then, working with Kyle was also a pleasure. He made me feel comfortable and confident that he was giving me the best deal. His knowledge of the finance end is very impressive!
1 Comments
2019 Nissan Sentra
by 02/15/2020on
The service department is the best. The only reason I go to Barberino for my cars is the service department. The sales department is not the best but I figure I only deal with then once when I buy the car, but the service department is there for the life of my car and I trust them for the work they do.
1 Comments
Service
by 02/11/2020on
I am grateful that you were able to diagnosis the problem, I am extremely disappointed that Nissan does not have something in place to warn about transmission issues! Having the transmission essentially die as I was getting on the highway, was perhaps the most frightening experience of my life. I will never purchase another Nissan.
1 Comments
First time purchasing a new car went very smoothly at barberino
by 02/01/2020on
The whole process of buying a car went very smoothly and the salesman was very informative with all the questions I had and worked hard to get me into a car that I wanted
1 Comments
New car
by 01/28/2020on
Gino was very patient and explained everything to me and got me a car that fit me. Gino was one of the best sales person I have ever had to talk to not pushy and listened to exactly what I wanted .. I would recommend him to anyone buying a car.
1 Comments
Barberino Nissan....Great service....great staff
by 01/21/2020on
Great service. Always had me up to date with the issue
1 Comments
New car purchase
by 01/21/2020on
Working with Blair and Rex was a pleasure as well as Kyle They made the buying experience pleasurable
1 Comments
Awesome experience
by 01/05/2020on
I was just going to LOOK at cars not thinking I would drive away with one that same day. Bald headed Freddie was great! He was kind, patient and hilarious. We will tell everyone who's in need of a vehicle to come down. We plan on getting our future cars from there as well!
1 Comments
Best experience ever
by 12/28/2019on
The service Tim provided was amazing! He picked me up, got me into an even better car than I had looked at online and I left in time for work as well. It was awesome. The finance manager Kyle was also great. I didn’t feel taken advantage of buying a car or like there were any catches to anything. They answered all my questions and provided really good clarity in all the contracts and paperwork I signed.
1 Comments