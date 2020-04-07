sales Rating

My experience with Barberino has been absolutely amazing ! Not going to lie I was extremely hesitant to come in because I said there was no way I could get approved. Working through Covid in the hospital was already stressful enough and I didn't want to be disappointed. This was the BEST and EASIEST car buying experience I've ever had hands down ! The staff was absolutely amazing and generous. I worked with Kenneth G, and let me tell you if we weren't in a pandemic I would've given him the biggest hug ! He was so professional, did whatever he could to get me into an amazing and reliable vehicle. I am so grateful for Kenny and the entire Barberino staff, seriously Thank You ! It means more than you can even understand !