I recently needed to look for another vehicle. I wanted something new but was willing to buy used if it worked for me. I looked at several different types of makes and models. My last vehicle was a full size pick up and was leaning for another truck or SUV. I did not consider Mazda but a friend told me to check out a Mazda. The closest Mazda dealership to my house was Modern Mazda. It was by far the dealership that was furthest away from my house. "Fish" was the saleman that met me at the door as I entered. He was very nice and not at all pushy. Fish was very informative about all the vehicles I looked at on the lot. I was very impressed with the Mazda vehicle selection. At the end of my first visit I had my mind set on a couple vehicles on the lot. I had narrowed my choices down to the Mazda vehicles as well as other SUV's and pick up trucks. Still Modern Mazda was the furthest away. I might have been happy with any of the vehicles I narrowed down to but it was my experience with "Fish" that got me to make the trip back to Modern. He was always quite pleasant to deal with. He even sent a personalized video showing a walk around and walk through of a CX-9 highlighting the best features of the vehicle. The second time I visited Modern, I test drove a CX-5 and CX-9 and decided on the CX-9. Fish helped through my decision to lease instead of purchasing based on things I mentioned that were important to me. I have been driving my new CX-9 for a week and love the vehicle and all of the safety features. I would recommend paying a visit to John "Fish" Salmon at Modern Mazda before choosing your next vehicle. Read more