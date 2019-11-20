sales Rating

I just bought my first brand new car in April; a 2018 TLX from Acura of Berlin. Larissa was the best match I could have asked for in terms of working with a sales person. In the initial meeting with her, she started by asking what I was looking for in a car. She listened to price points, features, and what I liked about my previous car, and driving habits. Based off that information, she had me test drive two different vehicles. When I had trouble deciding between the two because I liked them both, Larissa was patient, understanding, and in no way, shape or form, pressured me into buying before I was ready. Larissa spent countless minutes answering my questions thoroughly, accurately and quickly. She had me test drive both vehicles a second time to see if that would make the decision more clear. It did! However, the dealership did not have the interior/exterior color choices I was looking for. Larissa was adamant that I am 110% satisfied with such a big purchase and not to settle. She did some behind the scenes work to find just the car I was looking for and helped me seal the deal. She knew every last detail about each and every car I test drove, from the special features to the mechanical parts. My father, a self-proclaimed car guy was incredibly impressed with her expertise of Acura and cars in general and told me right away not to go anywhere else or look anywhere else for a car -- this was my person. I agreed completely. Ive never worked with a more knowledgeable salesperson. When you think of car sales people, you dont always associate them with words like trustworthy, knowledgeable, patient, honest, a good listener or thorough. However, after meeting Larissa and working with her, I can tell you this much: she is all of those qualities and more. Larissa clearly takes the utmost pride in her work and is incredibly conscientious, analytical, up front and organized. She is compassionate, patient, kind and thoughtful. She is approachable, easy to reach for answers to questions and makes you feel like youre sitting across from someone who will never steer you wrong. She made my car buying experience individualized and a true pleasure. I am beyond grateful to have had her help in buying the car I love! Without any hesitation or doubt, make an appointment with Larissa at Acura of Berlin. She is the best of the best. Youll never have a better experience. Read more