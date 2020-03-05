Awarded 2020

Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood

Awarded 2020
8303 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Lakewood

4.5
Overall Rating
(166)
Recommend: Yes (147) No (19)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Amazing on 05/03/2020

I was looking for a new SUV. I knew Alex worked there I texted him and sent a picture of they one I was interested in. He had it ready for me when I got there. I drove it around and loved it. I needed up getting it and I love it. Everyone was so nice there!! Thanks for a great experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

205 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great service

by Great service on 08/24/2020

Was able to get in for service the day I called. Worked with Travis, who was really helpful and helped me prioritize the recommended repairs. Got my car back the next morning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by Kelley Harmon on 08/04/2020

I'm so impressed by Travis in the service department. Wh as t an amazing person, truly a blessing to me. My car had check engine light on. He immediately knew it was still under warranty. He tried to get part before I had to leave town. It was back ordered. But he told me what needed done. I will get it done while out of town. Larry Miller VW is very fortunate have him as an employee. God Bless Kelley Harmon

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great place

by Sue P on 05/13/2020

Took VW for detail. Fantastic job. Very reliable always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Broken car during COVID-19

by Josh C on 05/10/2020

Having a car during these times can be both rewarding and burdensome. Getting to drive to work every day is a freedom I took for granted to often. That freedom got taken away when my fuel pump went out. Living 30 miles from work with a car that wont run adds a stress like no other. Money is tight right now. Not just for me but for everyone. Finding a mechanic that wouldn't nickel and dime me was hard. I have always heard that the dealership is the most expensive place to take your car. But I needed to get my car back asap. So I called Andrew at Larry H Miller VW. He got my car in that day and it was fixed within 48 hours. Andrew and the crew at L.H.M. took great care of me and my car. They took pictures of everything they were going to replace, something I have never seen before. They answered all my questions. They even came and picked up my car from my work a day after I got the first repair to fix my timing belt that I opted for. These guys are world class. With all the work they did for me in a very very short time I never felt like I was being miss led or over charged. I will return to them from now on. Thank you Andrew and the crew at L.H.M VW you guys saved my hide. Stay safe stay healthy, best wishes to you all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

sales Rating

Painless purchase

by Andy on 05/01/2020

I always enter into car dealerships with certain amount of trepidation. LH Miller reps answered all my questions and allowed all my special requests. Not once did I ever feel pressure or that I was getting the sales treatment. What a breath of fresh air and what a painless purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Check engine light

by Hal on 04/24/2020

From start to finish the experience was one of the best I have ever had. I brought our car in because we were visiting from out of town and the check engine light on. From phone call to drop-off to servicing and getting the vehicle back, service was top notch. Andy was friendly, insightful, and most helpful. A very positive experience throughout! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Trunk repair

by Trunk repair on 04/17/2020

Location to care of my needs or keeping social distancing in place. Always happy with my service here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent

by Costumer for life on 04/10/2020

Personal professionalism is the best way to describe the service department at Larry H. Miller.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

oil change

by j nichols on 04/09/2020

they put the wrong weight oil in my vw…..and didn't put the car back together as it should of been

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

VW Beetle Repair

by L H Miller VW Dealership on 04/06/2020

Every thing was done in a timely manner and as promised. Andy kept me informed of what was being completed and cost.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Super smooth transaction

by R Muller on 04/04/2020

Great team, good price, went all out in making the deal work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Pick up drop off service

by JoeRoth on 04/03/2020

They guys that came and got my 2017 GLI and brought it back were cool and easy to deal with. A great service in these strange times.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall

by Tegan on 03/30/2020

These guys took care of me in a timely manner and I really appreciated that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great job

by Amber on 03/22/2020

I took my car in for an oil change tire rotation and general check up. The service people were friendly courteous and well-informed. It did take a little while longer than I would have liked but the staff was friendly while I waited. The job was well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall appointment

by Yelena on 03/14/2020

Everyone was very friendly and they fixed a few little things that I’ve been meaning to get fixed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Very satisfied

by Awesome service on 03/09/2020

Erika was awesome, she got me in without needing a appointment and in and out in less than 2 hours. They sent a email to let me know updates of my vehicle. She let me know what was needed to be done on my vehicle and called. When my VW was done she had it all cleaned up and vacuumed. Even the service director Andy was cleaning my car. I was very impressed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

great service

by andy on 03/08/2020

Had my vw Jetta in for a recall. The staff was wonderful, informative, and did the job in half the time that I was being told (the service would take) at other dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service

by Bo on 03/07/2020

Sal and staff were top notch! Got us in quick, kept us updated with repairs, and were helpful and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Gary on 03/06/2020

Sales personnel were professional, respectful, and accommodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Positive Experience Overall

by Daniel C on 03/04/2020

Yannick Gakumba did an outstanding job. He’s friendly, professional, and he placed absolutely no pressure on us. He also has a great sense of humor. Upon reading the Google reviews, I’m not too optimistic about getting service done at this dealership, but I’ll hope for the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

