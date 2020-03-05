service Rating

Having a car during these times can be both rewarding and burdensome. Getting to drive to work every day is a freedom I took for granted to often. That freedom got taken away when my fuel pump went out. Living 30 miles from work with a car that wont run adds a stress like no other. Money is tight right now. Not just for me but for everyone. Finding a mechanic that wouldn't nickel and dime me was hard. I have always heard that the dealership is the most expensive place to take your car. But I needed to get my car back asap. So I called Andrew at Larry H Miller VW. He got my car in that day and it was fixed within 48 hours. Andrew and the crew at L.H.M. took great care of me and my car. They took pictures of everything they were going to replace, something I have never seen before. They answered all my questions. They even came and picked up my car from my work a day after I got the first repair to fix my timing belt that I opted for. These guys are world class. With all the work they did for me in a very very short time I never felt like I was being miss led or over charged. I will return to them from now on. Thank you Andrew and the crew at L.H.M VW you guys saved my hide. Stay safe stay healthy, best wishes to you all. Read more