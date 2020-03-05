Great customer service
by 05/03/2020on
I was looking for a new SUV. I knew Alex worked there I texted him and sent a picture of they one I was interested in. He had it ready for me when I got there. I drove it around and loved it. I needed up getting it and I love it. Everyone was so nice there!! Thanks for a great experience!!
Great service
by 08/24/2020on
Was able to get in for service the day I called. Worked with Travis, who was really helpful and helped me prioritize the recommended repairs. Got my car back the next morning.
1 Comments
Service
by 08/04/2020on
I'm so impressed by Travis in the service department. Wh as t an amazing person, truly a blessing to me. My car had check engine light on. He immediately knew it was still under warranty. He tried to get part before I had to leave town. It was back ordered. But he told me what needed done. I will get it done while out of town. Larry Miller VW is very fortunate have him as an employee. God Bless Kelley Harmon
Great place
by 05/13/2020on
Took VW for detail. Fantastic job. Very reliable always.
Broken car during COVID-19
by 05/10/2020on
Having a car during these times can be both rewarding and burdensome. Getting to drive to work every day is a freedom I took for granted to often. That freedom got taken away when my fuel pump went out. Living 30 miles from work with a car that wont run adds a stress like no other. Money is tight right now. Not just for me but for everyone. Finding a mechanic that wouldn't nickel and dime me was hard. I have always heard that the dealership is the most expensive place to take your car. But I needed to get my car back asap. So I called Andrew at Larry H Miller VW. He got my car in that day and it was fixed within 48 hours. Andrew and the crew at L.H.M. took great care of me and my car. They took pictures of everything they were going to replace, something I have never seen before. They answered all my questions. They even came and picked up my car from my work a day after I got the first repair to fix my timing belt that I opted for. These guys are world class. With all the work they did for me in a very very short time I never felt like I was being miss led or over charged. I will return to them from now on. Thank you Andrew and the crew at L.H.M VW you guys saved my hide. Stay safe stay healthy, best wishes to you all.
Great customer service
by 05/03/2020on
I was looking for a new SUV. I knew Alex worked there I texted him and sent a picture of they one I was interested in. He had it ready for me when I got there. I drove it around and loved it. I needed up getting it and I love it. Everyone was so nice there!! Thanks for a great experience!!
1 Comments
Painless purchase
by 05/01/2020on
I always enter into car dealerships with certain amount of trepidation. LH Miller reps answered all my questions and allowed all my special requests. Not once did I ever feel pressure or that I was getting the sales treatment. What a breath of fresh air and what a painless purchase.
1 Comments
Check engine light
by 04/24/2020on
From start to finish the experience was one of the best I have ever had. I brought our car in because we were visiting from out of town and the check engine light on. From phone call to drop-off to servicing and getting the vehicle back, service was top notch. Andy was friendly, insightful, and most helpful. A very positive experience throughout! Thank you!
Trunk repair
by 04/17/2020on
Location to care of my needs or keeping social distancing in place. Always happy with my service here!
Excellent
by 04/10/2020on
Personal professionalism is the best way to describe the service department at Larry H. Miller.
oil change
by 04/09/2020on
they put the wrong weight oil in my vw…..and didn't put the car back together as it should of been
VW Beetle Repair
by 04/06/2020on
Every thing was done in a timely manner and as promised. Andy kept me informed of what was being completed and cost.
Super smooth transaction
by 04/04/2020on
Great team, good price, went all out in making the deal work.
1 Comments
Pick up drop off service
by 04/03/2020on
They guys that came and got my 2017 GLI and brought it back were cool and easy to deal with. A great service in these strange times.
Recall
by 03/30/2020on
These guys took care of me in a timely manner and I really appreciated that
Great job
by 03/22/2020on
I took my car in for an oil change tire rotation and general check up. The service people were friendly courteous and well-informed. It did take a little while longer than I would have liked but the staff was friendly while I waited. The job was well done.
Recall appointment
by 03/14/2020on
Everyone was very friendly and they fixed a few little things that I’ve been meaning to get fixed.
Very satisfied
by 03/09/2020on
Erika was awesome, she got me in without needing a appointment and in and out in less than 2 hours. They sent a email to let me know updates of my vehicle. She let me know what was needed to be done on my vehicle and called. When my VW was done she had it all cleaned up and vacuumed. Even the service director Andy was cleaning my car. I was very impressed.
great service
by 03/08/2020on
Had my vw Jetta in for a recall. The staff was wonderful, informative, and did the job in half the time that I was being told (the service would take) at other dealerships.
Great service
by 03/07/2020on
Sal and staff were top notch! Got us in quick, kept us updated with repairs, and were helpful and polite.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 03/06/2020on
Sales personnel were professional, respectful, and accommodating.
1 Comments
Positive Experience Overall
by 03/04/2020on
Yannick Gakumba did an outstanding job. He’s friendly, professional, and he placed absolutely no pressure on us. He also has a great sense of humor. Upon reading the Google reviews, I’m not too optimistic about getting service done at this dealership, but I’ll hope for the best.
1 Comments
1 Comments