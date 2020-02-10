sales Rating

First of all, I almost never write a bad review unless, well read on. Bought this 2018 Range Rover that is a CPO with 36k miles (2 years old) from out of state. I'm located in WA state and the dealer is at CO (Roaring Fork Land Rover). We've done a FaceTime with the sales woman (Katie), and she said everything was working perfectly, sent me a list of 100 some point inspection they had done. She showed me a part where it had some scratches, and when I asked for a discount she said they would buff out all the blemishes. The car arrived with a ton of scratches and dents that wasn't previously disclosed. Also 2 rock chips on the windshield, I have no idea how much it will cost to get a new heated windshield. On top of all this a horrible waxing job was done which probably made things even worse. My 20 year old Dodge Viper with similar mileage has way better paint job compared to this almost brand new vehicle! More than all this the following issues are the icing on top of the cake: 2 doors' soft close won't work Forward collision cannot be activated Adaptive Cruise control won't work Warped rotors, big vibration when I apply brakes at high speeds. Rear tow hitch plastic cover is broken So you'd think a Land Rover dealer selling a certified preowned would be the car to buy and the one without a problem. When I told them about all the issues, their response was to take it to service since it's still under warranty... I never had to spend this much money on a car and then immediately after receiving it having to take it to service regardless if it's used or not (by the way I got a service appointment at my local dealer and it's a month out) . Their GM (Tiffany) called me 2 days after the vehicle arrived (a week ago) and told me she was gonna find out what happened and get back to me the next day with some sort of solution, I'm still waiting... Well here is my review, avoid this dealer like the plague because it will take forever to get your finances approved (whole another story), then it will take forever to ship out the car, Eventually you will get the car but in a questionable state, and they will tell you to calm down and they will take care of you when they feel like it because the car is sold, shipped, now you are at their mercy. Good luck to me.