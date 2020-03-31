Larry H. Miller Toyota Colorado Springs

Customer Reviews of Larry H. Miller Toyota Colorado Springs

4.5
Overall Rating
(298)
Recommend: Yes (264) No (34)
sales Rating

Purchase Experience

by Kanoa on 03/31/2020

Overall a fantastic experience, Austin handled everything I asked for, provided detailed information in a timely manner, under strange conditions. I was very pleased with the finance manger Bryce, he explained things well and had a great attitude. Worked with my needs and provided an excellent experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

337 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Old car in desperate need

by David Polley on 08/11/2020

I bought an old 96 Camry several years ago and made necessary repairs making it a daily driver, a farm rig. However, the ignition switch began to fail. It was all but worn completely out. Worst of all I only had one key. Leaving the key in the ignition switch posed obvious risks. I went to Larry H. Miller Toyota to have a key made only to find the door locks in the same shape. Hats off to Scott who orchestrated the shop and resources to accomplish the ignition repair the same day! Toyota new or old is dependable. You can count on them to preform. Larry H. Miller dealerships are cut from the same cloth. They have wildly exceeded all my expectations! Great great job very well done! David La Junta, Colorado

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Worst service department ever

by Kaela Densford on 06/18/2020

So I brought my truck in, in February for an oil change and boy was it the worst experience of my life. I paid $52,000 for a Toyota Tundra brand new from you all an I have never in my life been treated so appallingly. I have even worked in your industry, for over 15 years and wow just wow does this take the cake. I brought my truck in and dropped it off at it's appointment time. I waited all day to get my truck back.I was getting a little worried when I didn't get a call to come pick up my truck and that the oil change was completed by at least 4:30 pm since your service department closes at 5pm. Imagine my shock when I called at 5pm and asked if my truck was ready because I dropped it off and was never notified if it was ready or not. Then your receptionist tells me the service department is closed. I told her about what was going on and I told her I needed my vehicle because you are closed on Sundays and I had to have my truck by Monday so I could go to work and that the truck was supposed to just have the oil changed nothing else. I asked her to find my keys and I was coming to get my vehicle. She then in turn tells me that they can't find my vehicle my $52,000 truck and that they couldn't find my keys. I told her I would be there in 20 minutes and someone had better find my vehicle and have it for me when I got there. I asked her if I needed to call the police and report it stolen or what do I need to do. I have my husband David Densford drive me there and have him help find my vehicle. When we get there we were informed by the service manager James Neeley that they found my vehicle and he was unsure as to how or why my truck was taken out of the service department,plastic on the seat, paper floor mat was on the floor the service tag number was hung from the rearview mirror the work order was opened but there was no hours applied to it. The service was never completed. WTF! How does that even happen?! Anyhow, he tells me to bring it in the next Saturday and they will make it right. He tells me he is going to "hook me up" on a great price on tires. He also told me he was going to add two free oil changes to my account for the inconvenience. Low and behold the next Saturday comes around and we try for a second time to get the service done. When I pull in the guy who greets me asks if I have an appointment I told him yes as far as I know I do, James was supposed to make this right from the last Saturday. He then in turn, treats me like I am garbage and with such an attitude that I have inconvenienced him because I did not have an appointment and he was going "to do me a favor and squeeze me in." Excuse me, do me a favor.. okay. They do the service and text me it's ready, I come in to pick up my truck and he starts back in with his attitude as soon as he sees me. I asked if the two additional oil changes that James Neeley promised would be applied to my account were applied, he said he wasn't sure because James wasn't there and was out for a medical emergency. So, I waited a week and called back to see if I had the two additional oil changes added and I was informed " to hold onto my story " and see if the next time I come in they will honor what James promised. Oh and there is more. I went and got new tires put on my truck and low and behold, my locking lugs that are a dealer only part are all jacked up because who ever the bright service technician was that rotated my tires messed them up when I was there getting my last service done!! Apparently the service technicians need to be taught how to handle lugs apparently they all missed lug nut day and need a refresher on how to not over torque and wreck lug nuts. I will gladly come and teach the class for them!! I expect the general manager to give me a call asap to make all this right. I expect they will reach out immediately! You owe me for damages and for the locking lugs for my truck. Buyer beware of this dealerships very poor service department. I wish this was the only issue I've had but it isn't. I have never in all my life been treated so piss poorly by a dealership. I have a service due and I don't even want you all touching my vehicle. Look me up in your system and get back to me immediately.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Dissapointed with my experience

by Colo Spgs Gal on 04/11/2020

I took my car in because it was frequently stalling out at intersections. Also, when I was at a stop sign or stop light, I'd put my foot on the gas and the car wouldn't respond for a couple seconds. The dealership told me a $650 repair would fix the problem. I told them I could only do the repair if they would promise me it would fix the problem, which they then promised it would. $650 later, my car still had the same issue, but they kept telling me there was nothing wrong with my car. I then took it to another mechanic, who immediately diagnosed the problem as a fuel pump issue and he fixed it. I am very frustrated to have thrown away $650 with Larry H. Miller Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

10,000 mile service

by Bamafan on 04/05/2020

I had 2019 4RUNNER serviced last week and received excellent customer service. 4RUNNER was finished earlier than expected, and my service writer, Mike C., was professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchase Experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Review

by Service Review on 03/31/2020

My Service Advisor, Scott, was most helpful and courteous!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service was fast, friendly and easy

by Jon R on 03/29/2020

I brought my Tundra in for a 15k Toyota Care Service and was very happy with the customer service and time my truck was in and out. The technician Mike also found 2 recalls needing to be done and knocked those out as well! Very pleased with this location and will be back for my next 20k service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good folk

by Good Folk on 03/26/2020

Purchased a 2020 Highlander Hybrid, with help in finding one of the earliest ones produced, and maybe the first in the Pikes Peak region. Mike Northern did an outstanding job from start to finish...finding the vehicle and closing the sale. Small issues with paperwork and minor blemishes were taken care of very quickly...without appointment...just drop in. Everyone was enjoyable to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

20,000mile service

by Christina on 03/26/2020

Went in and taken care of quickly. Asked about the complimentary car wash, but Larry H. Miller does not offer it. I was told to go to the Liberty Toyota and see if I could get a free wash. It's a shame, they could have given me a voucher for a car wash nearby! After all, I bought a brand new car at this locality.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Waste

by Paul Tarnoczy on 03/23/2020

This was during the COVID-19 outbreak. A check engine light came on in my car so I took it to the dealer that I bought it from and have had service at every time. I called ahead to schedule. When I drove up I was greeted and informed that my call was out of its service warranty 47k miles 2 1/2 years old (2019 July). I was told that it was $130 an hour to diagnose. I was called about 5 hours later that it was an O2 sensor and that it was roughly going to be $600 in parts and labor to fix. I initially said no but after watching some videos I determined that I’m not qualified to do the repairs. When I went to tell them I changed my mind they said they could have the part in on Saturday, so I left my car there. When Saturday arrived I got a call saying they haven’t received the part and that it might come in on Monday. I since have picked up my car and am waiting on a call to see if I can get my car fixed. Today is Monday March 23, 2020

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good Experience

by Josh on 03/23/2020

They were friendly, professional, and not pushy. It was a very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

LM Toyota Review

by Irv on 03/22/2020

As always, in and out in less than an hour for a routine 5000 mile servicing! Polite/professional team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Kudos to Larry H Miller Toyota Colorado Springs

by Greg Olinyk on 03/22/2020

Service expert, Scott was cordial, knowledgeable and professional. Very confidence inspiring.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

oil change

by Teressa Blackie on 03/21/2020

Service man Mike was very helpful, explained it thoroughly. You did what i ask but i give u 4.5 stars cause i had to pullover and shut my hood. it was bouncing along. otherwise good service. ty

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Stress free car buying

by tmedre on 03/20/2020

Ask for Austin in sales. and Michael in Accessories. Together they can find you the perfect call. -- Don't assume if it's not on the lot it can't happen. - It can if you visit these guys.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always helpful

by B Pearce on 03/20/2020

Sarah has been so helpful from the beginning. She is always cheerful and always has a smile. She remembers my name on sight, which makes me feel like I am a valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service

by Julian Gillette on 03/19/2020

Awesome service!! got a great deal! Eric Rickerl was awesome sales man

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New car Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

by Donna R on 03/18/2020

I purchased a 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. I am very pleased with the vehicle and service. Mike Northern was very accommodating, understanding, professional and knowledgeable. He was all that plus down to earth and comfortable to work with. His colleagues supported him and gave me a sense of a team that was Larry H Miller Toyota in Colorado Springs. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

No longer satisfied

by Bettina Heydenberk on 03/15/2020

A few years back I purchased 4 new tires for my husband's Tundra. They told me I was a day late to take advantage of the special they were offering. Although we consistently bought our cars there and have been regular customers for many years, they wouldn't make an exception. No big deal. I moved on, simply disappointed. Now I have a new 4Runner I bought from them 3 months ago along with the extended warranty plan. Just last week, I busted a tire (my fault). They wanted to sell us on 4 brand new tires and said we couldn't just replace the spare because the whole alignment would be off. Additionally, when they went to fix whatever was rattling underneath the frame (which they supposedly fixed the last time I was there already), they found other issues, as well. That's sad since I've only had the car for 3 months. I didn't even mention to them that the only night I had this car outside overnight in freezing temps my windshield fluid froze up. So someone either mixed the antifreeze with water, or water is all that is in there. Simply put, I can't be sure what I bought anymore, or what they are fixing. All I know is that they are always trying to upsell me while offering questionable service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

We are happy

by Sherry A Dyer on 03/14/2020

We purchased the car we wanted. The salesman did a wonderful job, just wish it did not take so long to do the paper work I guess that can't be helped. All in all we came home with what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great vehicle - poor service

by Great vehicle but poor service on 03/14/2020

We recently purchased a Toyota Highlander from Larry H Miller Toyota. Although we like the vehicle we are certainly not thrilled with the after service we have received. One reason we don't like shopping for cars is it takes for ever to purchase one. We arrived on site at 12:30 on a Saturday and weren't able to leave until 5:45 ... too long. We also purchased floor mats that were to be delivered within two to three business days - that was two week ago. My husband has called repeatedly to find the number on the business card was not for the gentleman listed and when he finally did talk to him, he said he would call him back when he got to work - that was a week ago. Poor customer service, at best.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

