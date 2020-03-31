Purchase Experience
by 03/31/2020on
Overall a fantastic experience, Austin handled everything I asked for, provided detailed information in a timely manner, under strange conditions. I was very pleased with the finance manger Bryce, he explained things well and had a great attitude. Worked with my needs and provided an excellent experience.
Old car in desperate need
by 08/11/2020on
I bought an old 96 Camry several years ago and made necessary repairs making it a daily driver, a farm rig. However, the ignition switch began to fail. It was all but worn completely out. Worst of all I only had one key. Leaving the key in the ignition switch posed obvious risks. I went to Larry H. Miller Toyota to have a key made only to find the door locks in the same shape. Hats off to Scott who orchestrated the shop and resources to accomplish the ignition repair the same day! Toyota new or old is dependable. You can count on them to preform. Larry H. Miller dealerships are cut from the same cloth. They have wildly exceeded all my expectations! Great great job very well done! David La Junta, Colorado
Worst service department ever
by 06/18/2020on
So I brought my truck in, in February for an oil change and boy was it the worst experience of my life. I paid $52,000 for a Toyota Tundra brand new from you all an I have never in my life been treated so appallingly. I have even worked in your industry, for over 15 years and wow just wow does this take the cake. I brought my truck in and dropped it off at it's appointment time. I waited all day to get my truck back.I was getting a little worried when I didn't get a call to come pick up my truck and that the oil change was completed by at least 4:30 pm since your service department closes at 5pm. Imagine my shock when I called at 5pm and asked if my truck was ready because I dropped it off and was never notified if it was ready or not. Then your receptionist tells me the service department is closed. I told her about what was going on and I told her I needed my vehicle because you are closed on Sundays and I had to have my truck by Monday so I could go to work and that the truck was supposed to just have the oil changed nothing else. I asked her to find my keys and I was coming to get my vehicle. She then in turn tells me that they can't find my vehicle my $52,000 truck and that they couldn't find my keys. I told her I would be there in 20 minutes and someone had better find my vehicle and have it for me when I got there. I asked her if I needed to call the police and report it stolen or what do I need to do. I have my husband David Densford drive me there and have him help find my vehicle. When we get there we were informed by the service manager James Neeley that they found my vehicle and he was unsure as to how or why my truck was taken out of the service department,plastic on the seat, paper floor mat was on the floor the service tag number was hung from the rearview mirror the work order was opened but there was no hours applied to it. The service was never completed. WTF! How does that even happen?! Anyhow, he tells me to bring it in the next Saturday and they will make it right. He tells me he is going to "hook me up" on a great price on tires. He also told me he was going to add two free oil changes to my account for the inconvenience. Low and behold the next Saturday comes around and we try for a second time to get the service done. When I pull in the guy who greets me asks if I have an appointment I told him yes as far as I know I do, James was supposed to make this right from the last Saturday. He then in turn, treats me like I am garbage and with such an attitude that I have inconvenienced him because I did not have an appointment and he was going "to do me a favor and squeeze me in." Excuse me, do me a favor.. okay. They do the service and text me it's ready, I come in to pick up my truck and he starts back in with his attitude as soon as he sees me. I asked if the two additional oil changes that James Neeley promised would be applied to my account were applied, he said he wasn't sure because James wasn't there and was out for a medical emergency. So, I waited a week and called back to see if I had the two additional oil changes added and I was informed " to hold onto my story " and see if the next time I come in they will honor what James promised. Oh and there is more. I went and got new tires put on my truck and low and behold, my locking lugs that are a dealer only part are all jacked up because who ever the bright service technician was that rotated my tires messed them up when I was there getting my last service done!! Apparently the service technicians need to be taught how to handle lugs apparently they all missed lug nut day and need a refresher on how to not over torque and wreck lug nuts. I will gladly come and teach the class for them!! I expect the general manager to give me a call asap to make all this right. I expect they will reach out immediately! You owe me for damages and for the locking lugs for my truck. Buyer beware of this dealerships very poor service department. I wish this was the only issue I've had but it isn't. I have never in all my life been treated so piss poorly by a dealership. I have a service due and I don't even want you all touching my vehicle. Look me up in your system and get back to me immediately.
1 Comments
Dissapointed with my experience
by 04/11/2020on
I took my car in because it was frequently stalling out at intersections. Also, when I was at a stop sign or stop light, I'd put my foot on the gas and the car wouldn't respond for a couple seconds. The dealership told me a $650 repair would fix the problem. I told them I could only do the repair if they would promise me it would fix the problem, which they then promised it would. $650 later, my car still had the same issue, but they kept telling me there was nothing wrong with my car. I then took it to another mechanic, who immediately diagnosed the problem as a fuel pump issue and he fixed it. I am very frustrated to have thrown away $650 with Larry H. Miller Toyota.
10,000 mile service
by 04/05/2020on
I had 2019 4RUNNER serviced last week and received excellent customer service. 4RUNNER was finished earlier than expected, and my service writer, Mike C., was professional and friendly.
Purchase Experience
by 03/31/2020on
Overall a fantastic experience, Austin handled everything I asked for, provided detailed information in a timely manner, under strange conditions. I was very pleased with the finance manger Bryce, he explained things well and had a great attitude. Worked with my needs and provided an excellent experience.
1 Comments
Service Review
by 03/31/2020on
My Service Advisor, Scott, was most helpful and courteous!
1 Comments
Service was fast, friendly and easy
by 03/29/2020on
I brought my Tundra in for a 15k Toyota Care Service and was very happy with the customer service and time my truck was in and out. The technician Mike also found 2 recalls needing to be done and knocked those out as well! Very pleased with this location and will be back for my next 20k service!
Good folk
by 03/26/2020on
Purchased a 2020 Highlander Hybrid, with help in finding one of the earliest ones produced, and maybe the first in the Pikes Peak region. Mike Northern did an outstanding job from start to finish...finding the vehicle and closing the sale. Small issues with paperwork and minor blemishes were taken care of very quickly...without appointment...just drop in. Everyone was enjoyable to work with.
1 Comments
20,000mile service
by 03/26/2020on
Went in and taken care of quickly. Asked about the complimentary car wash, but Larry H. Miller does not offer it. I was told to go to the Liberty Toyota and see if I could get a free wash. It's a shame, they could have given me a voucher for a car wash nearby! After all, I bought a brand new car at this locality.
Waste
by 03/23/2020on
This was during the COVID-19 outbreak. A check engine light came on in my car so I took it to the dealer that I bought it from and have had service at every time. I called ahead to schedule. When I drove up I was greeted and informed that my call was out of its service warranty 47k miles 2 1/2 years old (2019 July). I was told that it was $130 an hour to diagnose. I was called about 5 hours later that it was an O2 sensor and that it was roughly going to be $600 in parts and labor to fix. I initially said no but after watching some videos I determined that I’m not qualified to do the repairs. When I went to tell them I changed my mind they said they could have the part in on Saturday, so I left my car there. When Saturday arrived I got a call saying they haven’t received the part and that it might come in on Monday. I since have picked up my car and am waiting on a call to see if I can get my car fixed. Today is Monday March 23, 2020
Good Experience
by 03/23/2020on
They were friendly, professional, and not pushy. It was a very pleasant experience.
1 Comments
LM Toyota Review
by 03/22/2020on
As always, in and out in less than an hour for a routine 5000 mile servicing! Polite/professional team!
Kudos to Larry H Miller Toyota Colorado Springs
by 03/22/2020on
Service expert, Scott was cordial, knowledgeable and professional. Very confidence inspiring.
oil change
by 03/21/2020on
Service man Mike was very helpful, explained it thoroughly. You did what i ask but i give u 4.5 stars cause i had to pullover and shut my hood. it was bouncing along. otherwise good service. ty
Stress free car buying
by 03/20/2020on
Ask for Austin in sales. and Michael in Accessories. Together they can find you the perfect call. -- Don't assume if it's not on the lot it can't happen. - It can if you visit these guys.
1 Comments
Always helpful
by 03/20/2020on
Sarah has been so helpful from the beginning. She is always cheerful and always has a smile. She remembers my name on sight, which makes me feel like I am a valued customer.
Great Service
by 03/19/2020on
Awesome service!! got a great deal! Eric Rickerl was awesome sales man
1 Comments
New car Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
by 03/18/2020on
I purchased a 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. I am very pleased with the vehicle and service. Mike Northern was very accommodating, understanding, professional and knowledgeable. He was all that plus down to earth and comfortable to work with. His colleagues supported him and gave me a sense of a team that was Larry H Miller Toyota in Colorado Springs. Thank you!
1 Comments
No longer satisfied
by 03/15/2020on
A few years back I purchased 4 new tires for my husband's Tundra. They told me I was a day late to take advantage of the special they were offering. Although we consistently bought our cars there and have been regular customers for many years, they wouldn't make an exception. No big deal. I moved on, simply disappointed. Now I have a new 4Runner I bought from them 3 months ago along with the extended warranty plan. Just last week, I busted a tire (my fault). They wanted to sell us on 4 brand new tires and said we couldn't just replace the spare because the whole alignment would be off. Additionally, when they went to fix whatever was rattling underneath the frame (which they supposedly fixed the last time I was there already), they found other issues, as well. That's sad since I've only had the car for 3 months. I didn't even mention to them that the only night I had this car outside overnight in freezing temps my windshield fluid froze up. So someone either mixed the antifreeze with water, or water is all that is in there. Simply put, I can't be sure what I bought anymore, or what they are fixing. All I know is that they are always trying to upsell me while offering questionable service.
We are happy
by 03/14/2020on
We purchased the car we wanted. The salesman did a wonderful job, just wish it did not take so long to do the paper work I guess that can't be helped. All in all we came home with what we wanted.
1 Comments
Great vehicle - poor service
by 03/14/2020on
We recently purchased a Toyota Highlander from Larry H Miller Toyota. Although we like the vehicle we are certainly not thrilled with the after service we have received. One reason we don't like shopping for cars is it takes for ever to purchase one. We arrived on site at 12:30 on a Saturday and weren't able to leave until 5:45 ... too long. We also purchased floor mats that were to be delivered within two to three business days - that was two week ago. My husband has called repeatedly to find the number on the business card was not for the gentleman listed and when he finally did talk to him, he said he would call him back when he got to work - that was a week ago. Poor customer service, at best.
1 Comments
1 Comments