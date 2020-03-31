service Rating

So I brought my truck in, in February for an oil change and boy was it the worst experience of my life. I paid $52,000 for a Toyota Tundra brand new from you all an I have never in my life been treated so appallingly. I have even worked in your industry, for over 15 years and wow just wow does this take the cake. I brought my truck in and dropped it off at it's appointment time. I waited all day to get my truck back.I was getting a little worried when I didn't get a call to come pick up my truck and that the oil change was completed by at least 4:30 pm since your service department closes at 5pm. Imagine my shock when I called at 5pm and asked if my truck was ready because I dropped it off and was never notified if it was ready or not. Then your receptionist tells me the service department is closed. I told her about what was going on and I told her I needed my vehicle because you are closed on Sundays and I had to have my truck by Monday so I could go to work and that the truck was supposed to just have the oil changed nothing else. I asked her to find my keys and I was coming to get my vehicle. She then in turn tells me that they can't find my vehicle my $52,000 truck and that they couldn't find my keys. I told her I would be there in 20 minutes and someone had better find my vehicle and have it for me when I got there. I asked her if I needed to call the police and report it stolen or what do I need to do. I have my husband David Densford drive me there and have him help find my vehicle. When we get there we were informed by the service manager James Neeley that they found my vehicle and he was unsure as to how or why my truck was taken out of the service department,plastic on the seat, paper floor mat was on the floor the service tag number was hung from the rearview mirror the work order was opened but there was no hours applied to it. The service was never completed. WTF! How does that even happen?! Anyhow, he tells me to bring it in the next Saturday and they will make it right. He tells me he is going to "hook me up" on a great price on tires. He also told me he was going to add two free oil changes to my account for the inconvenience. Low and behold the next Saturday comes around and we try for a second time to get the service done. When I pull in the guy who greets me asks if I have an appointment I told him yes as far as I know I do, James was supposed to make this right from the last Saturday. He then in turn, treats me like I am garbage and with such an attitude that I have inconvenienced him because I did not have an appointment and he was going "to do me a favor and squeeze me in." Excuse me, do me a favor.. okay. They do the service and text me it's ready, I come in to pick up my truck and he starts back in with his attitude as soon as he sees me. I asked if the two additional oil changes that James Neeley promised would be applied to my account were applied, he said he wasn't sure because James wasn't there and was out for a medical emergency. So, I waited a week and called back to see if I had the two additional oil changes added and I was informed " to hold onto my story " and see if the next time I come in they will honor what James promised. Oh and there is more. I went and got new tires put on my truck and low and behold, my locking lugs that are a dealer only part are all jacked up because who ever the bright service technician was that rotated my tires messed them up when I was there getting my last service done!! Apparently the service technicians need to be taught how to handle lugs apparently they all missed lug nut day and need a refresher on how to not over torque and wreck lug nuts. I will gladly come and teach the class for them!! I expect the general manager to give me a call asap to make all this right. I expect they will reach out immediately! You owe me for damages and for the locking lugs for my truck. Buyer beware of this dealerships very poor service department. I wish this was the only issue I've had but it isn't. I have never in all my life been treated so piss poorly by a dealership. I have a service due and I don't even want you all touching my vehicle. Look me up in your system and get back to me immediately. Read more