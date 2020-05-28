sales Rating

My salesman, Dennis Olmsted, used sales techniques that left me feeling tricked and disrespected. -When I told him I was looking for a used car he told me they had a 1.9% financing for new vehicles. I found out when I returned to purchase that it was 1.9% only if you financed for 36 months. -On the day I was considering purchasing the vehicle, I felt like Dennis was distracting/pressuring me by going over information in the manual about the car before I even saw the final numbers and agreed to buy it. -Shady pricing tactics - the numbers didn’t match from the previous day. Previously he told me they would honor the lower price I emailed him from another dealership but then he “forgot” until I questioned it for final pricing. Also, I told him I did not want the extended warranty but it was on the final paperwork. When I went to the financing department to review and sign the papers, I felt rushed and the finance manager, Jeff Tomko, seemed perturbed that I was taking time to look over the agreement. This is when I discovered that the numbers didn’t match up--in total over $3000 more that I would have paid had I not checked! Also, an add-on accessory was included in the final price. -On the day I came to purchase the vehicle, I was left unattended for long periods of time. Dennis reappeared when I walked outside to warm up. Maybe he thought I was leaving. It took about four hours even though I had been in the day before and received pricing information. -Horrible trade-in experience - extremely low first offer and don’t forget anything in your trade-in vehicle! -If you had a negative experience, don’t expect to receive a customer satisfaction survey. Dennis showed me a copy of this survey at least four times and asked me to give him all 10s. Somehow I never received a survey thus I felt like the salesman/dealership is dishonest by somehow keeping those customers who have a negative experience (such as me) from receiving a survey. Read more