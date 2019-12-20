Customer Reviews of Rusnak BMW all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (157)
It was really a great experience to get my car from Rusnak BMW the team was very respectful and professional they definitely exceeded my expectations
Rusnak has been my go-to for my last three cars. Friendly and professional, I feel like they care
Thanks Rusnak
tire fix was quick and fast but cost was way too high for one tire as expected
on Excellent 12/27/2019
Josh was excellent and Ould not be more pleasant and helpful.
It was really a great experience to get my car from Rusnak BMW the team was very respectful and professional they definitely exceeded my expectations
Everything from start to finish was smooth. Great customer service and very friendly people. Not mention the car is amazing.
It was an absolute pleasure working with Rusnak BMW and their team. To give perspective, I went into the dealership 2 weeks before making my purchase. I was not set on a certain vehicle nor was I a huge fan of BMW to begin with. However, after my test drive and talking numbers, I was convinced. Darren is the best of the best and knows how to not only be a good Rusnak team member; he treats his customers like family. I'm excited for my new M4 and will certainly be going back in the future.
on Rahooligin 12/10/2019
I had a great experience. I had a price quoted walking in the door, everything proceeded quickly, and we made our purchase!
Everyone was courteous and professional. The service to my vehicle was completed on time as scheduled. I was given a loaner vehicle to drive, which was much appreciated.
Took a little longer then expected but car came back working which is all that matters
i'm impressed that the service is very fast. Professional service team!!
Always giving you the solutions on what you need.
Great service. Courteous, professional and credible. Delivered as promised.
Whatever you do, don't trust Patrick Rodriguez-so called "Lease Retention Manager" at Rusnak. He is not trustworthy and will back out of your agreed deal if he finds someone to pay more, even after you submit a credit app. I dont believe this is reflective of Rusnak (my other experiences have been great) but it IS a reflection of an unethical individual who management put in charge of "Retention"
Mr. Michael Powell is the best. He makes it a pleasure to come to Rusnak. He is polite, courteous and the best I have seen
Mickey Belt is the best. He always takes good care of me and makes sure I get what I want and need. Also the service at Rusnak is always good
on HappyCustomer 11/11/2019
Art Simcox always handles my service needs with the highest degree of professionalism. He cares about the maintenance of my vehicle, and he cares about the car owner. Never met a better service manager.
on stevenpaulsmith 11/07/2019
We came in looking to test drive a car. We did not like that car, but Kevin, our sales person found us a great car at a good price. Very positive experience overall.
An easy experience ordering and waiting for the car. Professional
My service advisor Mike went above and beyond to get my car fix on time. they found out the problem and had me back in the road in no time.
on mikepowell59 10/23/2019
Always an excellent experience. The service department works hard to make sure the customers leave happy.
Art has been my Service Adviser since I bought my i3. He and Rusnak have always given me the best and prompt service, and my experience has always been complete satisfaction.
