Rusnak BMW

3645 Auto Mall Dr, Westlake Village, CA 91362
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rusnak BMW

4.9
Overall Rating
(157)
Recommend: Yes (156) No (1)
sales Rating

Thanks for the great service

by 1 on 12/20/2019

It was really a great experience to get my car from Rusnak BMW the team was very respectful and professional they definitely exceeded my expectations

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
351 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Another great service visit at Rusnak

by JCFAXAS on 01/02/2020

Rusnak has been my go-to for my last three cars. Friendly and professional, I feel like they care Thanks Rusnak

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

tire fix

by bash on 12/30/2019

tire fix was quick and fast but cost was way too high for one tire as expected

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Josh

by Excellent on 12/27/2019

Josh was excellent and Ould not be more pleasant and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

M850

by Zbone on 12/20/2019

Everything from start to finish was smooth. Great customer service and very friendly people. Not mention the car is amazing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 M4 Competition

by Jeremy on 12/13/2019

It was an absolute pleasure working with Rusnak BMW and their team. To give perspective, I went into the dealership 2 weeks before making my purchase. I was not set on a certain vehicle nor was I a huge fan of BMW to begin with. However, after my test drive and talking numbers, I was convinced. Darren is the best of the best and knows how to not only be a good Rusnak team member; he treats his customers like family. I'm excited for my new M4 and will certainly be going back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent fast car buying process

by Rahooligin on 12/10/2019

I had a great experience. I had a price quoted walking in the door, everything proceeded quickly, and we made our purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

650i Service

by K on 12/06/2019

Everyone was courteous and professional. The service to my vehicle was completed on time as scheduled. I was given a loaner vehicle to drive, which was much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good job

by Larry on 11/28/2019

Took a little longer then expected but car came back working which is all that matters

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

I'm impressed

by Suyu021 on 11/27/2019

i'm impressed that the service is very fast. Professional service team!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Gonzalo on 11/27/2019

Always giving you the solutions on what you need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW Service

by ed on 11/26/2019

Great service. Courteous, professional and credible. Delivered as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Bad Business Practice

by Steve on 11/23/2019

Whatever you do, don't trust Patrick Rodriguez-so called "Lease Retention Manager" at Rusnak. He is not trustworthy and will back out of your agreed deal if he finds someone to pay more, even after you submit a credit app. I dont believe this is reflective of Rusnak (my other experiences have been great) but it IS a reflection of an unethical individual who management put in charge of "Retention"

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Service

by Amini on 11/23/2019

Mr. Michael Powell is the best. He makes it a pleasure to come to Rusnak. He is polite, courteous and the best I have seen

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Leasing a car

by Pfy on 11/22/2019

Mickey Belt is the best. He always takes good care of me and makes sure I get what I want and need. Also the service at Rusnak is always good

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Incredible service

by HappyCustomer on 11/11/2019

Art Simcox always handles my service needs with the highest degree of professionalism. He cares about the maintenance of my vehicle, and he cares about the car owner. Never met a better service manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

TO Rusnak BMW

by stevenpaulsmith on 11/07/2019

We came in looking to test drive a car. We did not like that car, but Kevin, our sales person found us a great car at a good price. Very positive experience overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of BMW

by Avi on 11/05/2019

An easy experience ordering and waiting for the car. Professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Engine noise

by 535 on 10/26/2019

My service advisor Mike went above and beyond to get my car fix on time. they found out the problem and had me back in the road in no time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service visit

by mikepowell59 on 10/23/2019

Always an excellent experience. The service department works hard to make sure the customers leave happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Peterph on 10/21/2019

Art has been my Service Adviser since I bought my i3. He and Rusnak have always given me the best and prompt service, and my experience has always been complete satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
64 cars in stock
0 new23 used41 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
