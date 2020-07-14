service Rating

I originally brought my 09 CLS63 AMG to Walnut Creek Mercedes to have them look at and repair my power steering howling noise. Left it for the day, by end of day received a call from my service advisor Walter, that they were still troubleshooting the power steering noise, but that my valve covers were leaking bad and in need of immediate repair. I advised them to move forward with the valve cover repair and advise on the power steering. I received a call form Walter that his technician had broken a plastic part, that they needed to replace but that the problem with my power steering noise was a crack in the water temp housing, and the leak onto the power steering belt and pump were what was causing the noise, and that I needed to have the cracked housing replaced and this should correct this original issue. I advised him to move forward with the repair. They kept my car for a week. When I picked it up, I was advised that there is still noise with the power steering but that it would go away. I have driven the car for an additional week now and the same noise I took it to be repaired for, is still there. I feel the Walnut Creek Mercedes did a poor job in repairing my original issue (did nothing), and corrected something that was wrong (valve cover gaskets), and put me on the line for a part that the technician broke (water temp housing), since it has a plastic piece, and I assume that if I did have a leak like that I could not have made it to the dealer without the car overheating. In either case, I feel that Walnut Creek Mercedes did not repair my car for what I took it in for, and to have me leave with it making the noise it does really shows poorly on their attention to expertise in servicing their brand. I have friends that have the same CLS and their cars do not make this noise, and when I bought it, mine did not make this noise. I am reminded and recommended by Mercedes to have my car serviced with the dealership as they know my car and will ensure the proper care of it as their teams are certified for Mercedes, and only use Genuine OE parts. I am an unhappy customer, and don't really want to drive my car with the noise it is making. Bottom Line.... Poor Service on behalf of Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek on repairing my car. Read more