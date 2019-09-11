If you're happy with the no-haggle price, the service can't be beat
by mnguyen92646 on 11/09/2019
Bought a CPO 228i M-Sport from BMW Vista back in August. Jovan was very helpful with providing information and booked my appointment which blocked the car from anyone else. As Vista is a bit of a drive from Orange County, this was very much appreciated.
The car looked good, was in great shape and was priced so well I thought it was a price mistake. Purchase process was fast and painless. Their warranty/services upsell system was down so I think that helped lol
At final delivery we discovered the 2nd set of keys was missing, but within a couple weeks the sales manager Erick and Jovan had mailed to me a brand new set. Getting that post-sales service was a nice touch and very appreciated. I would recommend the team at BMW Vista (soon to be BMW Carlsbad, they are merging with BMW Encinitas) to anyone looking for a stress free buying experience. I was skeptical of no haggle dealerships before but these guys blew it out of the water.
Super nice service people and completed the work (oil change, brake fluid replacement and inspection) in a timely fashion. Unfortunately, they said I had an oil leak and needed to replace the oil filter housing gasket at a cost $1200. Fortunately, I declined the repair and took it to Firestone. While they quoted me $700 to do the work, the service manager insisted that there was no leak and the car was good for another 20k MILES before needing that common repair. Sad that the BMW dealership was so dishonest. At best, it should have been described as preventative maintenance. At worst, they tried to fleece me out of $1200.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
The overall experience was great. My 1 series convertible was picked up at my residence and a loaner was dropped off for my use during time of service. My vehicle was to be serviced for a recall on the blower harness wiring and to check the a/c, which was going from hot to cold and then no cold at all.
The technician was in contact with me advising me on the issues and the remedies. When the service was begin on the recall repair and the a/c was inspected, I was contacted and was given an estimate for the repair costs for the a/c, along with new brakes, cabin filter and brake flush. I decided to schedule for next month.
When all was completed, I was contacted and scheduled for driver to drop off my vehicle and pick up loaner. That was done the next day.
When I received my vehicle , I drove it into my garage and did not drive it until this morning. While preparing to go run some errands, when I put my backpack into my trunk, I notice a large deep scratch/dent on the rear bumper that was not there before. Granted, there was a couple of other small scratches present on the bumper, but not this large and noticeable.
However, my experience with Auto Nation BMW of Vista, the personnel were absolutely professional, courteous, knowledgeable and extremely helpful, from the Service Consultant and Certified Technician to the Company Driver.
I would recommend your dealership to family and friends.
Thank you,
Gabriel Alcaraz, Sr
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Manager Matthew was very condescending and even rude. Processing paperwork took SEVEN hours. Yet he and salesman Craig kept giving me and my wife excuses that continually proved false. Once they secure a sale, they evidently have no concern for your time. You quickly get put last in line. It was the most frustrating car sales process we’ve ever experienced by far.
What can I say....BMW of Vista is amazing. The dealership, staff, accommodations, level of service and efficiency is 2nd to none. Thank-you for becoming the dealership of the highest quality and standards.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The best part was my service rep Thelma. I give her 5 stars. I dropped off car for basic oil change along with spark plugs. Before delivery the car was running normally. After pick up I pulled out onto the street and instantly the car started skipping and jumping. When I stopped at the stop sign the car almost shut off. Overall concern was when asked to pick up your car its ready how is it that 100 yards down the road it shuts off.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This was the first time bring my 'new' 2016 X1 for service at BMW of Vista. The service and parts department were courteous and scheduled me for the appointment time/date I wanted. The service representative was thorough and helpful with the service process. Definitely recommend.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My newly purchased 2014 ES 350 had a distinct odor. The service was able to help me clean most of the smell out and also washed my vehicle which came in as a surprise. Not only that they also told me to come back if the inside still smells. I don’t know what to say, they have done much more than I can ask for.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Corey was helpful answering all my questions from turning over my lease to navigating all the crazy numbers (I went a bit cross-eyed at that point.) Also allowing me to borrow the car for 24 hours was helpful to decide if it fit into daily life.
Anthony worked a deal to meet the down and payments we wanted.
Sal got all the paperwork together so we could be "in n out" , even though computers were at a slow crawl. He was up on all information on our lease.
This was my first time back to the dealership since Mossey sold it. Brian was my service advisor and he took good care of me. Loaner was really nice 2019 X 3. My service was for routine maintenance under warrante so I cannot comment about pricing.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Brian my service representative was courteous and professional. I did not experience the friendless in general that I experience when I take my other car into a Lexus dealership. I had to wait 15 minutes before I saw my service representative.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Jovan, Craig, and Ryan were top notch men to help with the whole car purchasing experience. Comfortable, and no pressure by these guys to buy my car. Jovan listened to exactly what we wanted and found us a perfect X5e. Thanks guys!
