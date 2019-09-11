service Rating

The overall experience was great. My 1 series convertible was picked up at my residence and a loaner was dropped off for my use during time of service. My vehicle was to be serviced for a recall on the blower harness wiring and to check the a/c, which was going from hot to cold and then no cold at all. The technician was in contact with me advising me on the issues and the remedies. When the service was begin on the recall repair and the a/c was inspected, I was contacted and was given an estimate for the repair costs for the a/c, along with new brakes, cabin filter and brake flush. I decided to schedule for next month. When all was completed, I was contacted and scheduled for driver to drop off my vehicle and pick up loaner. That was done the next day. When I received my vehicle , I drove it into my garage and did not drive it until this morning. While preparing to go run some errands, when I put my backpack into my trunk, I notice a large deep scratch/dent on the rear bumper that was not there before. Granted, there was a couple of other small scratches present on the bumper, but not this large and noticeable. However, my experience with Auto Nation BMW of Vista, the personnel were absolutely professional, courteous, knowledgeable and extremely helpful, from the Service Consultant and Certified Technician to the Company Driver. I would recommend your dealership to family and friends. Thank you, Gabriel Alcaraz, Sr Read more