sales Rating

As an independent, educated woman, I am no stranger to the stereotypes surrounding the car buying experience. Now two years into my lease, I came in to Ocean Honda of Ventura to speak with someone regarding my options for either buying out or ending my lease. I decided to go alone, because I doubted that the salesmen there would try to take advantage of me. Boy, was I wrong. First, a few details: I am 2 years into a lease on a Honda Civic LX coupe, which had a price tag of $21,000 when I drove it off the lot. The current value of the car, estimated on my lease document by Honda themselves, is $12,000. As you can imagine, I was absolutely shocked (and truthfully disgusted) when I spoke to Carlos Hernandez of Ocean Honda of Ventura, who quoted me $26,000 to buy out my lease (yes, $5,000 more than the car was worth when I drove it off the lot brand new 2 years ago). After he wrote down this quote, I made a motion to grab it and he actually tried to prevent me from taking it with me to show my fiance. Fortunately, I took a picture and posted it to this review. When I said I would come back with my fiance, he said "Why? There's no need for him to be here? It's your lease". At this point, the manipulation became dishearteningly clear. He also mentioned that the inflated price tag was associated with over milage on the lease, which absolutely does not apply in a lease buy-out situation where I would be purchasing the car. TLDR; If you are a single woman, or just wary of being taken advantage of, do NOT do business with Carlos Hernandez of Ocean Honda of Ventura. Read more