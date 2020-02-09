sales Rating

This was the best experience I have ever had at a dealership. We own an Outback and service it here, so buying our second Subaru at this location was a no brainer. We first found the Forester online and Scotty Glen instantly responded. He keep me in the loop (the car wasn't ready for purchase at that time) and once it was ready to view, him and his staff stayed over an hour after closing to answer any of our questions and finalize the sale. The amount of detail and knowledge Scotty has with Subarus is astounding and impressive. He went beyond his call of duty and made sure the car was in immaculate shape before handing over the keys. I would recommend this dealership to everyone and could not ask for a better experience. We absolutely love our Forester and thank Kirby Subaru of Ventura for taking such good care of us. Highly recommended and trusted. Read more