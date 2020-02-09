New purchase
by 09/02/2020on
Highly recommend working with George Estrada at Kirby Kia! Nice, friendly and extremely helpful! My lease was due to be up in Nov. and George contacted me to get the process started for me to purchase my vehicle! He made the process so simple, quick and worked with what I wanted!
Best experience Ever-Thank you
by 08/24/2020on
I didnt plan on going in, however, i peeked in on the site- and thats where i first encountered Jesse Rodriguez- i am usually pretty hard on salesmen, but i had been looking for a car all week, so i finally gave in- i pulled into the parking lot and Jesse was already 3 steps ahead of me- had my future car turned on with the air conditioner blasting, 2 hours later i was driving home in my Kia Soul!!! I love my car and who doesn't like to be treated like they are really appreciated and welcome? I would for sure recommend going here to anyone looking for a car, they are good company but still get the job done, it was a very enjoyable experience, everyone was very friendly, Jesse was happy positive, and efficient! im very happy with my new Soul!!
Great service
by 08/10/2020on
I had the pleasure of working with Clint Stremcha for the second time in Service. He was very professional and courteous. He thoroughly inspected my vehicle. I have been a customer with Kirby Kia for 2 and a half years. I have seen service representatives come and go. In my opinion, Clint Stremcha should be a long time member of Kirby Kia of Ventura and he is a valuable Service representative for Kirby Kia of Ventura. He was the only service representative who knew and informed me of the benefits of my Advantage rewards program. I will be going to Kirby Kia tomorrow for tire replacement and alignment and I am looking forward to the excellent customer service I will receive from Clint.
great experience
by 08/03/2020on
Mr George Estrada did a great job and offered my a great car with a good deal.
Fair deal, seamless process through Jim Read/online sales dpmt
by 07/30/2020on
Found the exact car I was in the market for online (based on test drives and online research), worked with Jim Read to get a fair deal negotiated over email. Went in and the process was straightforward with no gimmicks, got out of the dealership within an hour and a half. Jim was honest, talked about the good as well as the bad with the car, and was honest and down to earth through the experience and didn't push the "car salesman" tactics or apply unwanted pressure. Left the dealership feeling satisfied with the car, the price, and the process overall.
Seltos SX from Kirby Kia
by 07/26/2020on
John from Kirby Kia of Ventura was great to work with. He made purchasing my SX Seltos a breeze and was a great professional - he was great at communicating and kept me in the loop with every step along the way from the delivery to sale of the vehicle. I absolutely love my new Seltos and John from Kirby Kia made it easy.
customer service
by 07/18/2020on
i found a soul on truecar.com. asked if available, and within an hour i get an answer. my point is they made us feel like they value us from the very start all the way thru to the sell. now it is after the sale we had been having dinner and get a call. the caller was the sales person making sure we love our car. we truly had a great experience from start thru after.
Best service I've ever had at a dealership
by 07/15/2020on
This was the best experience I have ever had at a dealership. We own an Outback and service it here, so buying our second Subaru at this location was a no brainer. We first found the Forester online and Scotty Glen instantly responded. He keep me in the loop (the car wasn't ready for purchase at that time) and once it was ready to view, him and his staff stayed over an hour after closing to answer any of our questions and finalize the sale. The amount of detail and knowledge Scotty has with Subarus is astounding and impressive. He went beyond his call of duty and made sure the car was in immaculate shape before handing over the keys. I would recommend this dealership to everyone and could not ask for a better experience. We absolutely love our Forester and thank Kirby Subaru of Ventura for taking such good care of us. Highly recommended and trusted.
My experience
by 07/13/2020on
Was treated very professionally. This was the first time I bought a car myself since my husband passed away. I was very nervous but Eric was so calm and kind
Awesome Customer Service
by 07/08/2020on
I purchased my preowned Subaru Outback and I was very happy with both Mathew Abdullah and Adam Quinones. They were not pressuring, efficient, and very helpful!
Wonderful Service!!
by 06/19/2020on
We had wonderful service as soon as get out from our car Pip is very professional and helping us looking for our new car with smiles and kindness. We got the car! Even taking they time late night after work hours. They still help us to get our car with great service all the time. We absolutely coming back for our next car and 100% recommend to all. This is good place to get the car with awesome service!! Thump up for Pip! and team. Thank you again and we do really appreciated your time ( very late) to helping us get the car we wanted.
Perfect
by 06/15/2020on
John was great very friendly and knowledgeable
Kirby Kia of Ventura is Outstanding!
by 06/14/2020on
I leased a new Sportage and Deanna the internet sales manager was wonderful. She was quick, honest, direct, worked hard to get me a the best deal and the service was exceptional.
Review of Sales Experience
by 06/10/2020on
I felt from the moment I called the dealership to the point at which the car was delivered, I was treated in a friendly, honest and respectful manner.
Best car buying experience
by 06/02/2020on
Miguel Hurtado and Jonathan Garcia provided the best car buying experience I could have ever asked for. At no point did I feel pressured to purchase a vehicle and they both answered all my questions. Definitely coming back to Kirby Via when it's time to purchase a new vehicle!
Kirby Kia is great!
by 05/24/2020on
John Gonzales made the purchase easy from start to finish. He was very helpful and not pushy at all. I really enjoyed working with him. The finance part was great too, except for the excruciating "extended warranty" pitch (I want to make it clear John wasn't part of this portion of the transaction), but hey, that's how these guys make money, so who can blame them for trying? All in all, a good experience, and a dealership I would recommend to anyone. And my car is BEAUTIFUL!!!
Best experience ever
by 05/18/2020on
I had a hard to find wish vehicle and they found it and processed my sale with speed and superior explanation of the car's many bells and whistles
Excellent Experience at Kirby Kia of Ventura
by 05/11/2020on
Deanna Luis made buying a car an absolute pleasure. She was transparent, thorough and efficient. I had come from another dealership feeling like they were trying to scam me. Deanna made the experience feel like I was buying the car from a friend who was offering me a great deal! I can't recommend this dealership enough
BTC1
by 05/08/2020on
Coronavirus purchase. Great price; great service and great inventory. I found all the sales staff personable and attentive. Most of the work was done over the phone. Picked up the car, signed the papers, and off we went. Great experience.
Awesome experience
by 05/05/2020on
Deanna was great and really worked with me. Steve in finance went out of his way helping me get the best financing.
Davis 2020 Telluride
by 05/03/2020on
Went into Kirby Kia Ventura for routine maintenance on my 2013 Kia Optima. During that procedure I walked a lot and noticed the 2020 Kia Telluride on the lot. Met with the salesman took it for test drive fell in love with a vehicle. Worked out the details. The salesman brought the vehicle out to our house for my wife to drive. She fell in love with it brought the paperwork with him and concluded everything right at the house. Outstanding customer service. Extremely happy with the vehicle as well as the dealership. Highly recommend. Kirby Kia Ventura