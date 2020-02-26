service Rating

I have been using this dealership since they first opened in Temecula. I am not a fan of Acura in terms of the company & its commitment behind the cars, but this dealership is tops. I would also like to express my thanks for the many years of service they provided me with my 3 Acuras. Chad & Kevin and the best service advisors anyone visiting a dealer for service could ask for. Thank you guys. I know when my wife brings in the cars for servicing, you won't rip her off and treat us with respect & honesty. I hope things don't change, ever since DCH bought out the Norm Reeves name. Keep up the good work. I wish I still lived close by, but I have moved up north, and trust me I still can't find an Acura dealer like you guys! Read more