Stockton Kia

6215 Holman Rd, Stockton, CA 95212
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Stockton Kia

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
1 Reviews
sales Rating

Finance manager is a shark

by rolltide44 on 01/17/2019

Jim was very nice and pleasant to work with but the sales manager didn't even bother to come out to introduce himself to my wife and I. The sales manager was hurling insults at our sales guy because I was negotiating. He got extra mad when I told Him that we didn't want an extended warranty. After I asked for the extended warranty to be removed, the sales manager tried to sneak a "Full Kia Warranty" in the deal hoping I wouldn't notice. I use to work in the car industry and this sales manager is by far the worst I have experienced. Bad ethics, bad customer service from management and a greedy place. Please run from this place before they sucker you into a bad deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
