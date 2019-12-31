BMW of Monterey

1 Geary Plz, Seaside, CA 93955
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Monterey

5.0
Overall Rating
(89)
Recommend: Yes (88) No (1)
sales Rating

Very happy

by Excellent on 12/31/2019

I wasn't expecting to have several people have to stay well after closing to help me, nor the fact that the poor salesman had to crawl around on the ground to temporarily affix my temporary license to the front being that the vehicle was sold to me before they had an opportunity to put a bracket on it

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
213 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by ncy15 on 01/31/2020

I love coming to this dealership! Parris, my salesperson, also handles all the service appointments and goes above and beyond to make the experience a great one. I have never even talked to the person who sold me a car in the past. The level of service at this dealership is concierge level.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellence in service

by JJ on 01/28/2020

I was very much satisfied with their service. They were prompt, friendly and dependable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Great service

by Acacia on 01/26/2020

I have oil change plan from purchasing my car at BMW. They treat me well even though I do not have a BMW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

very happy

by Linobelli on 01/09/2020

Joe made it very easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Servicing the vehicle

by Sergey on 12/25/2019

Excellent customer service - friendly and efficient. feels like home. Thank you, guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Realtor831 on 12/20/2019

Chris Almeida(service Advisor) was very knowledgeable and kept me informed about repairs to my vehicle. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quality Service

by Duane on 12/19/2019

The issue was resolved to my total satisfaction. A leak has occurred due to a twisted drain, causing the carpet to become saturated. Upon inspection, in addition to the drain being replaced, the carpet needed replacement. The repairs appear to have restored my vehicle to a like new condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by X5 on 12/11/2019

Had awesome service quick and no issues

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Flawless

by Mary on 11/28/2019

From start to finish my experience at BMW of Monterey was exceptional. I had the good fortune to work with Nathan Reed. He was friendly, knowledgeable and extremely professional. Nathan has since followed up with me, checking in to answer any questions I might have. Never has the process of purchasing a car been such a pleasure. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

GREAT SERVICE!!!

by BMWGIRL410 on 11/27/2019

Great service from Joe Campo and service memebers! My X5 was ready in no time. Thank you Joe and Javi for the wonderful service! You guys deserve MORE than a 5 STAR!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

customer

by Bill on 11/08/2019

Very satisfied with the service. Only complaint is I was left wondering if they had the part I scheduled for my recall /repair. Was told they would let me know, but I am from out of town and leaving the car was not an option. After lunch I began calling to find out the result and after I became a' fussy squeaky wheel' I was reassured it would be completed that day and I returned to retrieve a car that was cleaned inside and out, impressed! Recommend having them drop you off at Sea Harvest Restaurant while you wait. Turned out a good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

X5 Service

by a on 10/25/2019

As always Joe Campo did an excellent job, and the carwash was great too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quality work; excellent communication

by John on 10/03/2019

Everything completed at the time promised; car nicely cleaned; Mike did a great job as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Team

by Mike on 09/07/2019

The team at BMW Monterey is one of the main reasons I buy BMW's. Once you buy a car, you can go anywhere for service, but BMW Monterey takes care of my car and my family every time. Thank you for that peace of mind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil service and pre-purchase vehicle inspection

by Bmw on 08/15/2019

Great customer service & quick response.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Review

by review on 08/08/2019

I just wanted to express my gratitude for the excellent service provided by BMW of Monterey, Specifically Anna, every time I have been there she has been so helpful, efficient, professional and personable, she makes me feel like part of the family. Also Jaime provided me with useful information when an outside service provider was trying to take advantage of my lack of automobile mechanical knowledge, they were trying to unethically charge me for expensive parts that were not needed. Jaime helped me to defend my case in this matter. Thank you so much Anna & Jaime and I look forward to continuing to come back to BMW of Monterey.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Happy in Monterey

by csp on 08/08/2019

Walked in late on a Sunday not expecting to buy, but had an awesome sales team that took their time and changed our minds. They were getting close to closing, but the whole team stayed late and took great care of us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

No pressure car buying experience

by Martin on 08/02/2019

I wasn't looking forward to buying a new car, but with the internet's ability to check inventory and receive pricing information from multiple dealers made it easy. Visiting BMW of Monterey was equally low key. The representative showed us the cars we were interested in, and answered our questions in depth. May made a decision to have the dealer let cate the car we liked most and arrangements made to acquire it. The experience in taking delivery was also low key, though it still took a considerable time before we actually drove off.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Service!

by Nathan on 07/30/2019

I have purchased two BMW's from BMW of Monterey. Both were great experiences. The sales staff and managers are knowledgeable and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Agent Joe

by 11 on 07/28/2019

Joe is always friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
