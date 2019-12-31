service Rating

I just wanted to express my gratitude for the excellent service provided by BMW of Monterey, Specifically Anna, every time I have been there she has been so helpful, efficient, professional and personable, she makes me feel like part of the family. Also Jaime provided me with useful information when an outside service provider was trying to take advantage of my lack of automobile mechanical knowledge, they were trying to unethically charge me for expensive parts that were not needed. Jaime helped me to defend my case in this matter. Thank you so much Anna & Jaime and I look forward to continuing to come back to BMW of Monterey. Read more