I wasn't expecting to have several people have to stay well after closing to help me, nor the fact that the poor salesman had to crawl around on the ground to temporarily affix my temporary license to the front being that the vehicle was sold to me before they had an opportunity to put a bracket on it
I love coming to this dealership! Parris, my salesperson, also handles all the service appointments and goes above and beyond to make the experience a great one. I have never even talked to the person who sold me a car in the past. The level of service at this dealership is concierge level.
The issue was resolved to my total satisfaction. A leak has occurred due to a twisted drain, causing the carpet to become saturated. Upon inspection, in addition to the drain being replaced, the carpet needed replacement. The repairs appear to have restored my vehicle to a like new condition.
From start to finish my experience at BMW of Monterey was exceptional. I had the good fortune to work with Nathan Reed. He was friendly, knowledgeable and extremely professional. Nathan has since followed up with me, checking in to answer any questions I might have. Never has the process of purchasing a car been such a pleasure. Thank you!
Very satisfied with the service. Only complaint is I was left wondering if they had the part I scheduled for my recall /repair. Was told they would let me know, but I am from out of town and leaving the car was not an option. After lunch I began calling to find out the result and after I became a' fussy squeaky wheel' I was reassured it would be completed that day
and I returned to retrieve a car that was cleaned inside and out, impressed! Recommend having them drop you off at Sea Harvest Restaurant while you wait. Turned out a good experience.
The team at BMW Monterey is one of the main reasons I buy BMW’s. Once you buy a car, you can go anywhere for service, but BMW Monterey takes care of my car and my family every time. Thank you for that peace of mind.
I just wanted to express my gratitude for the excellent service provided by BMW of Monterey, Specifically Anna, every time I have been there she has been so helpful, efficient, professional and personable, she makes me feel like part of the family. Also Jaime provided me with useful information when an outside service provider was trying to take advantage of my lack of automobile mechanical knowledge, they were trying to unethically charge me for expensive parts that were not needed. Jaime helped me to defend my case in this matter. Thank you so much Anna & Jaime and I look forward to continuing to come back to BMW of Monterey.
Walked in late on a Sunday not expecting to buy, but had an awesome sales team that took their time and changed our minds. They were getting close to closing, but the whole team stayed late and took great care of us.
I wasn’t looking forward to buying a new car, but with the internet’s ability to check inventory and receive pricing information from multiple dealers made it easy. Visiting BMW of Monterey was equally low key. The representative showed us the cars we were interested in, and answered our questions in depth. May made a decision to have the dealer let cate the car we liked most and arrangements made to acquire it. The experience in taking delivery was also low key, though it still took a considerable time before we actually drove off.