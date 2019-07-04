Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Santa Rosa Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Santa Rosa all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (29)
Recommend: Yes (
29) No ( 0) sales Rating
by
on Newtrkdodger 04/07/2019
Shopped and researched for a new truck. Finally decided on a 2019 Ram Classic. Had a great experience with Lithia of Santa Rosa. They spent alot of time showing me all about the truck, and essentially let it sell itself. The price was very good compared to other Dealerships, even other makes (ie ford, toyota).
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Zachary was very friendly and made sure I was in the loop at all times.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Friendly, on time, no extra charges, additional info about vehicle.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Friendly, on time, no extra charges, additional info about vehicle.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on Elizabeth 10/18/2019
Nick was super friendly and made sure my car was done in a timely manner. Would definitely work with Nick again.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Made appointment online, got in quick and the service was done fast and returned on time! Zack did a great job and took care of everything!!!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
I appreciated getting an appointment quickly. They serviced my car in an appropriate amount of time.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable Close review service Rating
Nick was amazing and kept my informed throughout the time my Jeep was there. Very happy with him and the service I received!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
I was able to schedule a service less than one week out, huge improvement! Zack is just a friendly person in general and he has the perfect personality to be in the service department.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Efficient and very friendly. Clean waiting room
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Great service. Good attitude. No trying to upsell. Good energy.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
The was done with in a decent amount of time. The customer service was excellent. Really impressed with the Dealer Ship appearance. Clean an very comfortable. The customer service rep was great. CDJR.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Did what was needed, ahead of schedule.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
by
on Newtrkdodger 04/07/2019
Shopped and researched for a new truck. Finally decided on a 2019 Ram Classic. Had a great experience with Lithia of Santa Rosa. They spent alot of time showing me all about the truck, and essentially let it sell itself. The price was very good compared to other Dealerships, even other makes (ie ford, toyota).
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Zack was very professional and the work was done in a timely manner.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Setting up appointment for oil change and recall servicing was efficient. Reps were professional and courteous. Some miscommunication on part availability on one of the recall servings which could not be performed that day (as expected).
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable Close review service Rating
Got next day appointment and received personalized service.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
I’m very happy with the service and staff friendliness
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
on ChristineStaufenberg 02/01/2019
I live in San Rafael and I drive to the to the Santa Rosa location because I like the service and honesty of the staff.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Good service, it was busy too and they gott me in and out in an hour.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Great and easy experience. Great price, great sales team.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
I bought a new RAM 2500 8" bed. The experience was exceptional, from the first test drive to the completion of the transaction 3 days later. Lithia staff made the purchase easy, transferred a lot of knowledge as part of the process. Highly recommended.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review See less