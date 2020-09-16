sales Rating

1. Sales - I went in there to buy a GLA250. They had advertised prices on their website for SPECIFIC vehicles. When I went in to see them, it was a total bait and switch. "Oh, that price only applies when you get the base vehicle". I said the price is right below a picture and there were many of the same model with different pricing so you would assume the price below the picture is specific to the vehicle. I called up a lease company that purchased the car and gave me a lower price than their bait and switch pricing. 2. Service - One year later, thinking the service would be different than sales, I called for a service appointment. I WAS WRONG. The woman on the phone said they don't give loaner vehicles if the car is there less than 2 hours. How does she know that??? Is she clairvoyant that the vehicle will require no additional work? And what luxury car dealer doesn't give you a loaner car, no questions asked, on a new vehicle??? I made a call to Beverly Hills Mercedes and they were more than glad to give me a car. STAY AWAY FROM THEIR SALES AND THEIR SERVICE DEPARTMENTS!!! Read more