I’m writing to express my sincere gratitude for Nick Szyszkowski. Nick is extraordinary at his job and consistently goes above and beyond to deliver a quality experience. I continue to return because I know Nick has my best interest in mind — I can rely on his expert advice and his follow-up. Nick also creates a local community feeling versus processing me & my service as a transaction. I feel totally at-home when I need to bring my car in. The entire team greets me & is welcoming. For me, service, respect, value and people are of top importance. I appreciate that Nick & team provide all of that for me. Thanks, Team!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
From start to finish, by far the best customer experience I’ve have purchasing a new vehicle. Staff is amazing and accommodating. Very low stress and no pressure. Everyone went out of their way to make sure I got what I wanted
Definitely recommend WI Simonson Service Department
by Sunflower on 10/10/2019
I went in for an alignment and Mario did a great job in taking care to make sure everything was completed correctly. I had to return for a small unrelated issue the day after and he immediately took care of the matter for me.
Thank you Mario !
If you need the parts department, Francisco is also excellent there.
1. Sales - I went in there to buy a GLA250. They had advertised prices on their website for SPECIFIC vehicles. When I went in to see them, it was a total bait and switch. "Oh, that price only applies when you get the base vehicle". I said the price is right below a picture and there were many of the same model with different pricing so you would assume the price below the picture is specific to the vehicle. I called up a lease company that purchased the car and gave me a lower price than their bait and switch pricing.
2. Service - One year later, thinking the service would be different than sales, I called for a service appointment. I WAS WRONG. The woman on the phone said they don't give loaner vehicles if the car is there less than 2 hours. How does she know that??? Is she clairvoyant that the vehicle will require no additional work? And what luxury car dealer doesn't give you a loaner car, no questions asked, on a new vehicle??? I made a call to Beverly Hills Mercedes and they were more than glad to give me a car.
STAY AWAY FROM THEIR SALES AND THEIR SERVICE DEPARTMENTS!!!
I had a complementary service done due to the fires in SoCal and I could not have been happier Jose was informative, friendly and extremely helpful. My battery was defective and replaced, in the process
my e wagon had the check engine light on. Volken is my service adviser and he could not have been more helpful and easy to work with. we had to wait an extra day for the part and as a kind gesture he gave me a complimentary detail for the inconvenience caused.
I've been coming here over 4 years, BEST service department and dealership
by timbershake on 08/31/2018
Let me tell you this, I've been coming here for over 4 years, this is the BEST service dealership I've EVER dealt with. You MUST see More Yahoum, talk about customer service!!! I worked with the automotive industry many years ago and with the bad reputation that the automotive industry can have, WI Simonson is the real deal. I don't mind driving over 1 hour to have Moe take care of my car. Special thanks to technician Jeff for always going out of his way to address any issues I experience with my vehicle. Tried going to another dealership once and was a disaster, do yourself a favor and see Moe!!!!
Car service is first rate here. They do excellent work, on time when they say the car will be ready, & I was driven home & picked up at home when car was ready. Tim was my service manager. I was in a hurry so he told me to leave & pay later.
Service rep started by reprimanding me for not texting him (?? had booked via online). He did help me get a loaner when I hadn’t realized I needed to pre book one. But then I received ZERO follow up calls RE status of repair. Finally 4th time I called - car was ready. Gee thanks for letting me know...!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
