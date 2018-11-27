Amazing experience

I have been a client with Crevier BMW for many years and enjoyed every single deal I have done. They make car buying easy and simple.

A+ Service from Crevier BMW

Crevier is the best place when you need to have your car serviced. They have so many BMW loaners for when you are having your car serviced. They have a Starbucks for while you wait and you can get your car washed. Love coming here. All of the staff is nice and very helpful. Couldn't imagine going anywhere else!
Best price and service for BMW

I have been a long term BMW client with more than 7 BMW, this dealership is by far the best I have ever encounter. Faraz my internet manager treated me like a VIP, respected my time go me in and out within an hour with a fair price and great selection on inventory.
Great sales experience

Over the years, i have purchased all my bmw's from crevier bmw. Marlene took great care of me with my recent 7 series purchase. Will return for service as always. Wouldnt recommend anywhere else!!
Very Shady Business Practice at CREVIER BMW

Hello, I would like to start out by saying I don't normally write reviews unless I feel like my experience was really bad or exceptionally good. I recently purchased a new 2019 440I GC BMW from internet sales manager Susan Otto @ CREVIER BMW. I've been emailing back and forth prior to my purchase with Susan from the internet sales department. I emailed her with the specific and exact features I wanted on my BMW and she replied saying she found a car with all the features I asked for. So I went to the dealership to check out the car and even asked if I could order the car, since I had actually wanted the car in tanzanite blue instead of the Alpine White that they had available, but wasn't sure if I'd wanted to wait 2 months. I had asked Susan if the car had ALL the options I wanted via email that I configured on the BMW website, she said yes. I'm very disappointed to find out later that the car DID NOT have the drivers assist package on the car, though told by email that they had the car I wanted with all the options. Why would internet sales tell me they have a car that I wanted when in fact they didn't? It appears they just wanted to make a sale and resort to lying and MISLEADING customers. I even told Susan that day SHELLY BMW had the same car with the drivers assist package but with a different interior, different trim, and they were even offering to sell me the car for a $1000 less than CREVIER BMW, but I told her I wanted to get my car with them because I spent a lot of time with CREVIER BMW a week prior with a couple visits. Today, as I was going through all the settings and features for the BMW I purchased, I soon realized that my car doesn't have drivers assist package, then I checked on the car sticker and surely enough it doesn't have drivers assist package. Immediately, I emailed Susan, and all she replied was that she is sorry and that "Ultimately you are the driver in control of the car and I am sure you are a great driver" I wouldn't be as angry if this was a lease, but I'm financing the car to buy and I even made clear and told her I want all the features on my car that I asked for. I can always turn off the features I don't like but I can't add them if I want them later. I believe this is a very shady business practice that goes on at CREVIER BMW, I'm very angry and disappointed, especially when they kept reassuring me they are the biggest and best BMW dealership of North America. This was my first experience with CREVIER BMW and I will not be recommending anyone to do business here.
Car is a nightmare!!!!!!!!!!!

I recently got a certified 328D from this dealership only to have the car break down on me only 4 days after buying it. This left me stranded for over an hour while waiting for a tow truck. Then after I got the car back the check engine light would come on and off and it still is doing this. Then today after I went for a run i got in the car and a massive message popped up saying charging malfunction and to got to the nearest service center. I went to the nearest dealer and they could not set up and appointment to look at the car for a day so as I'm writing this I'm waiting to hear back. Also BMW of Crevier has been notified about this problem but yet do not no anything to try to help the situation. I'm not happy with my experience here and would not want anyone else to go through this same thing.
The word, "service," is a no go

My impression is that the work quoted is not actually completed. There is such double speak going on here that I am basically done with this place. My family has been buying cars her since about 2007. Service is simply unreliable In all respects. Service-due indicators remain active after most scheduled appointments, horrendously bad tires are sold (we had three run-flat tires go bad within one year of purchase). We have been lied to, repeatedly - most recently this weekend. They kept my M6 for over a week and returned it with 87 fresh miles on it and no explanation other than a shoulder shrug. I'm just done with trying to get any honest answer out of this place. I suspect if you are a person who has no scruples and you don't mind just saying whatever you feel like saying - truth or not, then just apply for a job with this place. They are looking for someone just like you, in my opinion.
X5 Hybrid does not deliver close to 50 mpg

We purchased a 2016 BMW X5 hybrid xDrive40e in Jan. In discussion with the sales person about the X5 hybrids and gas engine he guided us toward the hybrid when I explained the use will be for commuting (60 miles round trip). MPG sticker on the car claims 56 mpg combined gas and electric drives (hybrid). This sounded great but I was skeptical. This car was more expensive than gas version and more than Mercedes (gas) and Lexus as well. But with the gas savings compared to a straight gas SUV it would make up for the added lease costs, which would be higher. On the test drive we talked about the electric engine and if I would get the mpg stated on the sticker and he showed the recharging on the display that was taking place as we drove during coast and deceleration. I questioned him a lot about the mpg numbers because it was so critical to our total cost of ownership to fit our budget. He took me to their experts to discuss details, called genius because they have received much training and know so much about the BMWs. To them I again explained this purchase doesnt work for us unless the hybrid really achieves claimed mpg. The genius explained to me indeed there is significant recharging during driving and the 50+ mpg was achievable. In fact the plug in recharging was not even needed every night. The reality after 2 months is I get 25 mpg. The recharging during driving is very little, so driving much more than a trip to the grocery store, such as a normal California commute, you essentially get similar mpg as a gas SUV, 4 cyl. Which is the gas engine in the BMW hybrid. This isnt what we paid for. And not what the sticker or sales person led us to believe when using the combined electric and gas engines of the hybrid. Why buy a bmw hybrid and the extra costs for 24 mpg? This costs us $2660 per year more than our expected gas costs. Almost $8000 over the 3 year lease. Their response after testing the vehicle is it performs as it should, expect 24-25 mpg. They refuse to do anything to compensate what was told and sold to us during the sales process, compared to reality. This is after I have bought 2 other BMWs here. You can decide from this summary whether this dealer is fair and how they claim excellence in the customer experience. We will take them to court. As for the BMW X5 hybrid car does not deliver the mpg value stated !
We are not worthy

My wife and I wanted to look at the 2016 228i and we walked all over and through the showroom several times and stood around trying to peek through the window. I guess we didn't dress up enough or something because not a single person acknowledged us.
Sub Standard BMW Service

I brought in my BMW 528i for possible electrical malfunction and mis-alighnment issues. Paul Cox was my service rep and he was one of the worst service rep. Cox is unfriendly and did not show any enthusiasm to meet or exceed customer service. I will not repeat my service needs with Cox.
Worst Service

One of the worst experiences I have ever had with any business. I don't want to give any star. If you want to experience how bad a customer can be treated, this is the place. Giving 5 star when oil was changed or when the Service rep spoke well is not the real measure of how good the organization is. Crevier BMW does NOT care about it's Customer ! I am really surprised how they are still in business ? I would not have given a bad review if I was not happy with just one person in the company. All I wanted was a Bike Hitch on my BMW X3. The Parts Sales Rep had no clue as to what parts need to be installed ? The Service Rep and Sales Rep together gave me an estimate of about $1600+ . I was told that this Hitch will be installed in such a way that it will stay flush and aligned and under the rear bumper. When it was installed after 2 days , the bill was $1000+ instead $1600+ . The hitch was one of the ugliest thing that I have ever seen ! It was the wrong hitch which protruded about a feet away from the rear bumper. I immediately asked them to remove it. They refused and they said the right Hitch would cost $2600+ . Were they not supposed to say this before they installed the hitch ? Being a big BMW Dealer don't they need to know the right parts ? After arguing and after 2 days they finally decided to REMOVE and REFUND the entire cost of the Parts and Service. It's been almost a month since they removed the hitch but have NOT REFUND the amount that they had charged. The Service Rep said it is Accounting department that is responsible for refunds and they will process and mail a check. I have made the payment using credit card and till now I have not received the check nor debit to my credit card. The service rep is NOT answering my any calls, voice messages nor emails. The Guest Relationship manager has not responded to my voice message. The Customer Relationship manger who is responsible for Survey feedback has NOT responded. When I call the reception and ask her to connect the call to service rep , service manger or guest relationship manager always says the lines are busy, they are in a meeting and asks me to leave a voice message. I have not got any response to my voice message nor emails. All I am asking is to refund my money ! I am now regretting why I even bought my car from Crevier ? My worst experience.
Excellent management & great team

Special thanks to Martyn, Louis & Peter made my experience very pleasant and easy. They all did their best to make things work out for me.
Simple No Hassle Purchase

My wife and I arrived at the dealership 20 minutes before it closed. We were met by Stefan. Despite our late arrival Stefan was very patient and answered all of our questions. We took a test drive in a 328i. By now it was beyond closing time. We then left to think about the car. The next day we went back to Stefan. Negotiating the price took less than 30 minutes. The paperwork for the sale took only 20 minutes. This was the best experience my wife and I have ever had buying a car.
Don't care about you

Crevier provided one of the worst customer service experiences that I have ever encountered. For background: 1) This was my first car purchase ever; therefore I likely had more questions than the average customer 2) I purchased this car long distance 3) I wanted a very specific car with specific pricing/certification; extensive research led me to Crevier 4) pre-approved, with all of my paperwork/contacts ready to go to make the process easy 5) I stressed with all of my sales coverage from the beginning that this was a time sensitive transaction moving cross country to a large city and had work within one week of making the move. My grievances can be summarized best by category, detailing who I dealt with. · Car delivery: During the sales process, Anthony told me that it would take 2-3 days to get my car delivered from CA to TX and they had a long standing relationship with the shipper (ie done many times before). This was a point that I quadruple-checked with him I needed to get around (especially for work) and my father, already needing to go to CA, had offered to pick the car up for me. I opted for delivery assuming my car would make it just as fast as my father could. The car was not SHIPPED until 2 weeks post signing paperwork. Three shipping deadlines given to me were missed over those 2 weeks the estimated ship date on paperwork, one date given by Susan Otto and another by Anthony. Because of this, I spent ALOT of money renting a car.. The dealership NEVER offered me compensation or arrangement for a loaner because of THEIR mistake. Instead, I was called anxious amid apologies for things being out of their hands. Bottom-line, NO real responsibility for a major shortcoming in their service because they already had my money. · The Gender Gap: My father made all of the difference in my experience without him, it wouldnt have happened at all. Susan Otto did not take me seriously in the beginning, though I gave her not one reason not to. Instantly, once my father called, everything came together and I got responses. For my car delivery, sales failed to explore other options for shipment until my father called. Susan Otto kept in contact condescending replies and a promised delivery date that failed. My calls and emails to the general manager (Martyn) were ignored until then. However, when my father called for the first time ever they offered to explore another shipment company. · Professionalism: My first sales contact was Susan Otto via the email/internet chat. She didnt take me seriously and it was obvious from her email correspondence. Half-thought out responses, reluctance to get on the phone with me, reluctance to relay information; just generally rude. I requested in the beginning (more than once) that finance contact with my credit union I wanted to address any problems regarding the cross-state transaction as soon as possible. Sales denied this request, saying there would be no issue ..well, there was. After signing my paperwork (ie leaving work to go pay for a notary and then mailing back the paperwork), sales contacted me to say that I had to do all new paperwork through BMW because of a credit union issue. They said my credit union could pay BMW back later (ie after theyve successfully racked up origination fees via a new loan). I had to leave work again, get a notary and submit all new paperwork. My only completely pleasant experience was working with Eli in finance; he was kind, thoughtful, patient and dependable in all of his correspondence. Martyn was also helpful in correcting a mistake DURING the sales process. However, after I signed papers, as noted above, he became completely unresponsive. As a bonus, if you ever car to take up a problem with a dealer with BMW headquarters you might as well save your time. Corporate has no cohesive system for addressing anything done by an independent dealer, so just make sure youre dealing with a n honorable dealer in the first place. Crevier is not one of those.
Dishonest or Confused? Service Advisor at Crevier BMW

I brought in my x4 to replace the nose grill from silver to black. I asked can I keep the old ones. John T. told me that the old grill will be trashed because they have to break it in order to install new ones in. Second opinion, I brought my car to New Century BMW in Alhambra, They installed it at no charge and gave me back the old ones in perfect condition. Is there any confusion or dishonesty here?
Internet sales manager is rude and not customer orientated

Robbie in Internet Sales needs more lessons on how to say "yes" to customers. All he says, is no or nope. Crevier has changed a lot since they were bought out. But did find a perfect diesel X5 (outgoing 2013) model and he gave me the incentives that every other dealer gave. But that was it - no more - would not go to the new car sales manager or general SM. He just said that is it - even after showing him that: 1. The vehicle was sitting on their lot for over 7 months and he didn't want to sell it to a qualified buyer. 2. He would not match another dealer's offer, just $1000 difference. Would not match that offer and said nope. With all the "holdback" or "trunk money" the dealer got paid for when they "punched" the vehicle into their inventory - still no go. Went back to the other dealer and got the exact same car at $1000 less. What a loser of a mega auto company - the old fashioned, Donny Crevier days have gone. Stay away unless you want to may more .
ON THE MONEY!

Anthony D. was patient, helpful, and honest. We bought an X1 and needed finance. Anthony walked us through BMW FINANCE rate/options and provided sound advice. The transaction was completed in the time it took to prep the car and bring it around front. Anthony's colleague in Finance Ms. H. was just as good. All paper work was as agreed and she was helpful to a fault.
Dishonest

Crevier was a wonderful dealership that went above and beyond for its customers. That is when Donnie Crevier owned it. They have been bought by Penske Automotive, and are now part of this giant chain. In my opinion, Crevier has went down the toilet. I just purchased my 4th car through them and it was a horrible experience. They lied to me, were dishonest and had no concept of pleasing its customer. I will never go back, I will bring my car for service elsewhere. Buyer beware.
Insulted by Sales Manager's Tactics

After working with an excellent salesman by the name of Diamond who seemed to know every detail about the 335i that I wanted to lease, the sales manager blew it. My one-year old daughter was getting restless after 45 minutes at the dealership, and I needed to wrap it up, so I asked for the lease price of the vehicle. I had already given my range, and stated that I would lease the vehicle if they could meet it. The sales manager stepped in and pointed out that I wouldn't have enough time to complete the transaction tonight. He said "you should come back when you have more time." I told him that I could come back the next day, but I had already given him all of the assumptions and that he should know what my lease payment would be now. His response was "we don't give prices out for people to shop around." What??? I had my checkbook in hand and was ready to make a deal, and they knew it. What a complete insult! With all of the great reviews that have been left about this dealership, I cannot believe that a sales manager would make such an audacious statement and insult a customer so carelessly. And, for the record, why would I not be allowed to shop the price around? I have to believe that the dealership has earned a good reputation by better service than this. This sales manager should be reprimanded for the kind of treatment I received. I'm sure his version of what happened would be different than mine if his boss were asking him about it, but this dealership should understand that I am the customer, and my perception is all that matters!
Mini Cooper Purchase

We purchased our second Mini Cooper from Crevier. I can recommend this dealership as for both a motoring sales and service experience. The team truly is caring about providing excellent service so they listen and respond to your individual needs. As with any purchase you should go in with your research done in advance and you can get a good deal.
Their new system sucks

I have been servicing my car at Crevier for years and had nothing bad to say about them until this May. I dropped off my car to someone other my designated agent and I called for updates many times and failed to get a call back. After three days of attemtpting to contact someone, I was told that they are experimenting with a new system that creates a team of four under a supervisor and the car is handled by a different technician. It was a awful experience to say the least.
