Stevens Creek Toyota

4202 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95129
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Stevens Creek Toyota

5.0
Overall Rating
(35)
Recommend: Yes (35) No (0)
sales Rating

Friendly and helpful sales

by Friendly and helpful on 07/05/2020

The Salesman, Steve Williams was very friendly and helpful. Also, his manager and coworkers were helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

50 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Useful advice provided

by 2018 RAV4 XLE owner on 09/01/2020

Service advisor asked all the right questions and was knowledgeable about our vehicle. It was helpful for me that he explained to my wife why it was important to avoid running the air conditioner on circulate internal air mode for long periods of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honest and excellent work

by Honest and excellent work on 08/03/2020

Advisor treated my car needs as if I was his brother and not a customer. He discussed tire wear left vs current sale and even tried to find me discounts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

1 Comments

sales Rating

A Pleaasant Experience

by Victor K on 03/01/2020

Edgar, a new salesperson, assisted me from very cordial and professional. We found the car I requested. The process went smoothly till I remembered I had a credit freeze. I returned home to remove and retrieve a check, my trade in keys, and pink slip.John Shamloo took over the completion of processing of the sale. He also was cordial and extremely pleasant. I always dread walking through the gauntlet of sales people. I was fortunate to have met Edgar. John and I went through negotiation process. I came prepared with offers from other dealers. He matched them and we were on our way. I wanted to some accessories that John had installed. His car delivery was informative but it was long day and I am not sure how much I can recall. I will return to John for a refresher course. Great day! Thank you...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Deals like no other

by Payam Javan on 02/15/2020

Professionalism, courtesy and great deal was my experience with Stevens Creek Toyota. Mr. Ray Khandan the General Manager and Mr. John Shamloo provided me with an excellent service facilitating this great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best buying experience

by Amy Z on 12/03/2019

Michael Battin, Mark Allan, and Financial Manager Sam (sorry I do not remember his last name) were helping me. They were very professional, friendly and efficient. They made the process so easy, and we got the new car 3 hours after we got in the dealer! We had some questions the next day, and Sam helped us right away on his off day to make sure we were taken care of asap, so that I could get back to work. I felt the warm welcoming from them, like they were my brothers. I highly recommend this dealer and specially talk to Michael, Allan and Sam. They are the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Happy with my new Mirai from Stevens Creek Toyota

by Dharam Singh on 11/02/2019

Recently I have purchased Toyota Mirai. I am happy with my purchase. Both Steve Williams and John Mills were very helpful. Other than some computer hiccups and delay in paper works, all went very well. John is extremely helpful. He spent a lot of time to explain every feature of the car. I highly recommend Stevens Creek Toyota's team. They are professional and really look after the customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Stevens Creek Toyota 360 Kiely Blvd

by Olivia K on 10/11/2019

We want to personally thank Asher Massey for providing excellent service with the purchase of a Mercedes Benz. We want to express our gratitude and great appreciation for his kindness, time, effort and professionalism. We highly recommend his service at Stevens Creek Toyota and intend to purchase a car from him in the future. We have also recommended the same to our family and friends who love the car too. We wholeheartedly thank you for doing a fabulous job and work well done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buying!

by New SUV on 10/05/2019

Huey and Josh really helped us out in answering our new Rav 4 questions. Huey wasn’t pushy and wanted to make sure we felt comfortable and once we told him that we were Costco members he handed us over to Josh which Josh help us a lot as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding

by Gene Venechanos on 10/01/2019

Adan has always been helpful, friendly, and professional. I am confident with him whenever car maintenance is needed, and would recommend him to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Care for customers

by Jessica on 09/30/2019

Alberto was very helpful, friendly, and professional from start to finish. He made sure that I got an appointment to have my car seen and repaired as soon as possible rather than to have me wait and possible get stranded or into an accident. He also always explains everything that's wrong and why something needs to be fixed. I never feel that Alberto's taking advantage of my limited mechanical knowledge or the fact that I have an old car. He understands that I need to keep it going, at least for a little while longer, until I can get a new car. And because of Alberto's great service, Stevens Creek Toyota will be my first choice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Consistently great

by Ironman on 08/30/2019

I’m a longtime 15ish year customer. Love that you’re constantly updating, and really appreciate refreshments in the waiting area. Also appreciate your efficient Mirai service, understanding it’s specialized.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Toyota Service Department

by SamerDarwish on 08/27/2019

I have been taking my two 2016 Highlander and Camry to this service department since 2017. This is the best service department I have been to. The person who helped me the first time is Jason Sulon. After my first experience with Jason I always ask for him and make sure he is there to help me. Jason is excellent, kind, and caring. He listens to your needs and issues and gets things done for you. He treats you like royalty. I appreciate Toyota having nice class A+ people like Jason Sulon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Stevens Creek Toyota

by SaintsToy2018 on 08/21/2019

I truly appreciated the addition of a service rep liaison being positioned at the driveway entrance to the service area. He was kind, polite, courteous and efficient in getting me set-up for my service appt. Truly a smart, tactical move in taking care of the client. Bravo Zulu, Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

90K service

by rTerenz84 on 08/16/2019

The service advisor recommended the service and specified what will work on the vehicle. I used to be a service advisor. Keep up the good work and giving education for others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing Car Buying Experience

by Chris on 08/09/2019

Asher our salesperson was amazing. He was smart, friendly, honest and helpful. In the past two weeks, I've been to 10 dealerships and had run the gauntlet of sales types. Asher was the consummate professional--answering my emails at 3:29 AM--the man is a workhorse and this was the best car buying experience I've had in 20 years. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by VETMANSHU on 07/22/2019

From start to finish it was an excellent experience. The salesman, Vish, was outstanding. He was professional, calm, knowledgeable, engaging and interested in who we were as a way to help us make appropriate choices. We went there to just look and ended up buying because of him. I would also like to commend the two other individuals whom I spoke with, Bruce and Suni. They too were very professional, experienced and efficient. I was extremely happy with the entire experience because all three were so personable and excellent at their jobs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding

by Gerardo1 on 07/04/2019

I enjoyed everything from start to finish. Adam has a very outgoing personality and provides excellent service. He is the reason why I will return for service and tell my friends and family about Toyota Stevens Creek. Thank you for all you do!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service!

by Drew on 07/04/2019

Wonderful customer service all the way around! Starting with the wonderful Eugene, followed by Rene and his kind attitude and style. It was finished with wonderful service from Alejandro helping us with the car, followed by Sunny with great advice and support in finance. Just a great overall experience. I can't thank everyone enough for getting us the best price and plan possible. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience Buying My Highlander

by marci on 06/03/2019

I had an amazing experience with Michael and Mark. They made an experience that is typically stressful, fun! Michael had everything ready to go for our appointment, and Mark did a great job showing us various models based off what I was looking for. He was a great listener and had calm and mellow energy that made me feel comfortable. He gave me his honest feedback about various features, and gave me space to process and decide what I was looking for. Michael was a great guide that told me all the steps in the process and ensured that each person I talked to was prepared and polished (Suni and Deanna were also great!) - everything was so streamlined and efficient! I felt decisive and confident in my decision, and I left the experience with my expectations exceeded.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Amazing service!

by Jen on 05/08/2019

John was amazing from the start. He wasn't pushy, listened to what I wanted most in my new Rav-4 and spent a lot of time searching the inventory for the right vehicle. He was also very patient and calm during the financing portion, answering all my questions and giving me time to process things. I've already told my friends about him! Lance was also amazing. He understood my driving habits and didn't push any warranties he felt I didn't need.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

