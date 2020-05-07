Friendly and helpful sales
07/05/2020
The Salesman, Steve Williams was very friendly and helpful. Also, his manager and coworkers were helpful.
Useful advice provided
09/01/2020
Service advisor asked all the right questions and was knowledgeable about our vehicle. It was helpful for me that he explained to my wife why it was important to avoid running the air conditioner on circulate internal air mode for long periods of time.
Honest and excellent work
08/03/2020
Advisor treated my car needs as if I was his brother and not a customer. He discussed tire wear left vs current sale and even tried to find me discounts.
07/05/2020
A Pleaasant Experience
03/01/2020
Edgar, a new salesperson, assisted me from very cordial and professional. We found the car I requested. The process went smoothly till I remembered I had a credit freeze. I returned home to remove and retrieve a check, my trade in keys, and pink slip.John Shamloo took over the completion of processing of the sale. He also was cordial and extremely pleasant. I always dread walking through the gauntlet of sales people. I was fortunate to have met Edgar. John and I went through negotiation process. I came prepared with offers from other dealers. He matched them and we were on our way. I wanted to some accessories that John had installed. His car delivery was informative but it was long day and I am not sure how much I can recall. I will return to John for a refresher course. Great day! Thank you...
Deals like no other
02/15/2020
Professionalism, courtesy and great deal was my experience with Stevens Creek Toyota. Mr. Ray Khandan the General Manager and Mr. John Shamloo provided me with an excellent service facilitating this great experience.
Best buying experience
12/03/2019
Michael Battin, Mark Allan, and Financial Manager Sam (sorry I do not remember his last name) were helping me. They were very professional, friendly and efficient. They made the process so easy, and we got the new car 3 hours after we got in the dealer! We had some questions the next day, and Sam helped us right away on his off day to make sure we were taken care of asap, so that I could get back to work. I felt the warm welcoming from them, like they were my brothers. I highly recommend this dealer and specially talk to Michael, Allan and Sam. They are the best.
Happy with my new Mirai from Stevens Creek Toyota
11/02/2019
Recently I have purchased Toyota Mirai. I am happy with my purchase. Both Steve Williams and John Mills were very helpful. Other than some computer hiccups and delay in paper works, all went very well. John is extremely helpful. He spent a lot of time to explain every feature of the car. I highly recommend Stevens Creek Toyota's team. They are professional and really look after the customer.
Stevens Creek Toyota 360 Kiely Blvd
10/11/2019
We want to personally thank Asher Massey for providing excellent service with the purchase of a Mercedes Benz. We want to express our gratitude and great appreciation for his kindness, time, effort and professionalism. We highly recommend his service at Stevens Creek Toyota and intend to purchase a car from him in the future. We have also recommended the same to our family and friends who love the car too. We wholeheartedly thank you for doing a fabulous job and work well done.
Buying!
10/05/2019
Huey and Josh really helped us out in answering our new Rav 4 questions. Huey wasn’t pushy and wanted to make sure we felt comfortable and once we told him that we were Costco members he handed us over to Josh which Josh help us a lot as well.
Outstanding
10/01/2019
Adan has always been helpful, friendly, and professional. I am confident with him whenever car maintenance is needed, and would recommend him to others.
Care for customers
09/30/2019
Alberto was very helpful, friendly, and professional from start to finish. He made sure that I got an appointment to have my car seen and repaired as soon as possible rather than to have me wait and possible get stranded or into an accident. He also always explains everything that's wrong and why something needs to be fixed. I never feel that Alberto's taking advantage of my limited mechanical knowledge or the fact that I have an old car. He understands that I need to keep it going, at least for a little while longer, until I can get a new car. And because of Alberto's great service, Stevens Creek Toyota will be my first choice.
Consistently great
08/30/2019
I’m a longtime 15ish year customer. Love that you’re constantly updating, and really appreciate refreshments in the waiting area. Also appreciate your efficient Mirai service, understanding it’s specialized.
Toyota Service Department
08/27/2019
I have been taking my two 2016 Highlander and Camry to this service department since 2017. This is the best service department I have been to. The person who helped me the first time is Jason Sulon. After my first experience with Jason I always ask for him and make sure he is there to help me. Jason is excellent, kind, and caring. He listens to your needs and issues and gets things done for you. He treats you like royalty. I appreciate Toyota having nice class A+ people like Jason Sulon.
Stevens Creek Toyota
08/21/2019
I truly appreciated the addition of a service rep liaison being positioned at the driveway entrance to the service area. He was kind, polite, courteous and efficient in getting me set-up for my service appt. Truly a smart, tactical move in taking care of the client. Bravo Zulu, Toyota!
90K service
08/16/2019
The service advisor recommended the service and specified what will work on the vehicle. I used to be a service advisor. Keep up the good work and giving education for others.
Amazing Car Buying Experience
08/09/2019
Asher our salesperson was amazing. He was smart, friendly, honest and helpful. In the past two weeks, I've been to 10 dealerships and had run the gauntlet of sales types. Asher was the consummate professional--answering my emails at 3:29 AM--the man is a workhorse and this was the best car buying experience I've had in 20 years. Thank you.
Outstanding Experience
07/22/2019
From start to finish it was an excellent experience. The salesman, Vish, was outstanding. He was professional, calm, knowledgeable, engaging and interested in who we were as a way to help us make appropriate choices. We went there to just look and ended up buying because of him. I would also like to commend the two other individuals whom I spoke with, Bruce and Suni. They too were very professional, experienced and efficient. I was extremely happy with the entire experience because all three were so personable and excellent at their jobs.
Outstanding
07/04/2019
I enjoyed everything from start to finish. Adam has a very outgoing personality and provides excellent service. He is the reason why I will return for service and tell my friends and family about Toyota Stevens Creek. Thank you for all you do!!
Great Service!
07/04/2019
Wonderful customer service all the way around! Starting with the wonderful Eugene, followed by Rene and his kind attitude and style. It was finished with wonderful service from Alejandro helping us with the car, followed by Sunny with great advice and support in finance. Just a great overall experience. I can't thank everyone enough for getting us the best price and plan possible. Thank you!
Great Experience Buying My Highlander
06/03/2019
I had an amazing experience with Michael and Mark. They made an experience that is typically stressful, fun! Michael had everything ready to go for our appointment, and Mark did a great job showing us various models based off what I was looking for. He was a great listener and had calm and mellow energy that made me feel comfortable. He gave me his honest feedback about various features, and gave me space to process and decide what I was looking for. Michael was a great guide that told me all the steps in the process and ensured that each person I talked to was prepared and polished (Suni and Deanna were also great!) - everything was so streamlined and efficient! I felt decisive and confident in my decision, and I left the experience with my expectations exceeded.
Amazing service!
05/08/2019
John was amazing from the start. He wasn't pushy, listened to what I wanted most in my new Rav-4 and spent a lot of time searching the inventory for the right vehicle. He was also very patient and calm during the financing portion, answering all my questions and giving me time to process things. I've already told my friends about him! Lance was also amazing. He understood my driving habits and didn't push any warranties he felt I didn't need.
