service Rating

Alberto was very helpful, friendly, and professional from start to finish. He made sure that I got an appointment to have my car seen and repaired as soon as possible rather than to have me wait and possible get stranded or into an accident. He also always explains everything that's wrong and why something needs to be fixed. I never feel that Alberto's taking advantage of my limited mechanical knowledge or the fact that I have an old car. He understands that I need to keep it going, at least for a little while longer, until I can get a new car. And because of Alberto's great service, Stevens Creek Toyota will be my first choice. Read more