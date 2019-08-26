sales Rating

I would like to express my initial satisfaction with your staff. Great to deal with! I have purchased 4 cars from you and planned to buy another next year until the following occurred: A deal was signed and two cars purchased on 11/16. A few days later I was contacted and told I would have to put $1000 down. Not a real problem since my credit is at a low point right now so I understood that. However, I feel you should have taken part of that "hit" since a previous deal had been made. But this is where the real problems started. I was told by Byron I would have 3 weeks to produce that money...by Jackie I was actually given 10 days. I was told by Byron that my first payment would be "the middle of January" it is actually December the 28th. Then I left a check for the down payment which I was told by Jackie and Byron would be deposited on the 8th it was deposited on the 4th! It bounced and caused 3 other checks to bounce which cost me $99.00. These, I'm sure or at least I hope were honest mistakes just due to very bad communication in your company but I can't bring myself to deal with you again under these circumstances. Thanks for your time. Mike Gangloff Read more