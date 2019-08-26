Oak Tree Mazda

Oak Tree Mazda

Visit dealer’s website 
4250 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95129
(844) 673-0230
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Oak Tree Mazda

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Outstanding Car Buying Experience

by LesY on 08/26/2019

Micahel Montuy and the financing rock star (sorry, I forgot his name) made this car buying experience one of the most memorable . Michael engaged me as a customer, showed me how to operate the safety features on the CX3 as well as the other great features on this car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
11 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Outstanding Car Buying Experience

by LesY on 08/26/2019

Micahel Montuy and the financing rock star (sorry, I forgot his name) made this car buying experience one of the most memorable . Michael engaged me as a customer, showed me how to operate the safety features on the CX3 as well as the other great features on this car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Mazda service

by Jodyhros on 03/28/2018

We purchased a great CX-5 and received the very best service and price. Shaun was extremely helpful in pointing out important considerations and ensured the process is smooth and fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Get your act together Oaktree

by NurseRatchit on 12/20/2015

This is a review not for Mazda (great cars, I've owned 5) but for the dealer. I spent over 5 hours trying to turn in my lease and exchange it for a newer car. I was assured this would be a breeze as I was return customer and my credit rating was high. The car was not on the lot so had to be transferred from another dealer 8 miles away. Long story short, I signed all the financial paperwork, we negotiated a deal, and we waited, and waited. Eventually, we left for an hour to get some food. Hour 4 they called and said the car was there and ready. It was not ready. Then some young thang (secretary) came in for my final signature and said I needed "proof of income" (I am retired, yet own several rental properties which was discussed at the beginning). Yeah, I lost it at this point. This dealer is understaffed and is not customer service oriented. This has been my experience numerous times. I will not be buying any more Mazda's from Oaktree. I suggest seeking out another dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Quick and Painless

by mkoffler on 09/08/2014

Zach was very friendly in letting me test drive the car I was looking for, but also suggested others I might like. Was patient with me as I contemplated my decision and was helpful without being pushy. Stoked on my awesome Mazda6!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Pleasant Experience

by martyhutch on 05/04/2013

I went into the dealership on a Monday to sit in their Miata and see how it felt. Jack approached me and we went for a test drive. I was pleased that he didn't pressure me into buying but rather seemed to be interested in me finding out what was best for me. On the Friday of the same week I revisited the dealership and was able to get the price that i wanted with no hassle. i left with the car options I had decided on as they found such a car at another dealership nearby. I was and am very happy with the transaction and car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service From Mike McGhee

by rfj1 on 07/09/2012

We purchased a new CX-9 last weekend from Mike McGhee at Oak Tree Mazda and we received great service. I took a test drive with my young daughter and Mike was kind and patient. He answered all my questions and found out the answers to those he didn't know off hand. When I found the car I wanted at an incredible price online, he matched it. I was comfortable working with Mike and was willing to pay a very small premium for an option I wanted that they didn't have on a car in their lot. The man we worked with for the final paperwork (A.Salas) was also excellent. He didn't try to pressure us into extras, just listed the benefits and let us decide. I was pleased with the overall experience we had at Oak Tree Mazda. It did seem to take a long time to get the paperwork done, but we were there on a Saturday afternoon and Mike and his colleagues did what they could to make things move along, even helping to detail the car themselves!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good price, did not waste time

by mross454 on 10/03/2011

Just picked up a used Mazda 3 Hatchback here...car is a great value and the dealership had a few for me to look at. Marty from the fleet internet side helped us...he was out on the lot when we came in and showed us around. Very low pressure guy, but when we asked a few questions he was responsive and knew the answers to help us. Overall got a great deal and had a good time with them...4 stars only though because they would not give us a tank of gas, but hey, I'm still happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good price, easy purchase process

by danifel on 09/10/2011

Oak Tree Mazda gave me a good deal on a 2012 Mazda 5 Sport, and good treatment. Hoping to have good service there as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

OK deal very bad communication

by m83012 on 12/19/2008

I would like to express my initial satisfaction with your staff. Great to deal with! I have purchased 4 cars from you and planned to buy another next year until the following occurred: A deal was signed and two cars purchased on 11/16. A few days later I was contacted and told I would have to put $1000 down. Not a real problem since my credit is at a low point right now so I understood that. However, I feel you should have taken part of that "hit" since a previous deal had been made. But this is where the real problems started. I was told by Byron I would have 3 weeks to produce that money...by Jackie I was actually given 10 days. I was told by Byron that my first payment would be "the middle of January" it is actually December the 28th. Then I left a check for the down payment which I was told by Jackie and Byron would be deposited on the 8th it was deposited on the 4th! It bounced and caused 3 other checks to bounce which cost me $99.00. These, I'm sure or at least I hope were honest mistakes just due to very bad communication in your company but I can't bring myself to deal with you again under these circumstances. Thanks for your time. Mike Gangloff

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oaktree Mazda,San Jose Ca

by suzzieq1 on 09/27/2008

Oaktree Mazda,San Jose,Ca Your service department personnel are great. Tim and Robert greet me like family because I spent so much time there earlier in the year. And if I point out some item that might have been missed, they willingly check it out and always leave me with a satisfied feeling. Keep them forever! Better yet, give them raises! Suzie Y

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealership

by asdf9036 on 11/15/2007

What a difference from the Jeep dealership I recently visited. I've been to numerous Mazda dealerships before, and what I immediately notice is how pressure-free the sales associates are. Instead of salesmen waiting in the parking lot looking for customers, the sales associates simply wait inside the showroom. You approach them, they don't approach you. If all you want to do is look at a car, or even take it out for a joyride, they're more than willing to let you. The only negative that I can think of with this dealership is that there did not seem to be much inventory, however it's possible that there was more in the back, which I did not see.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
257 cars in stock
177 new44 used36 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 17 brands in the Bay Area including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Genesis, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Nissan Sunnyvale, Oak Tree Mazda, Stevens Creek Infiniti, Team Chevrolet, Team Cadillac, Team Mazda and Team Hyundai. DGDG’s team of 1,200 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Complimentary WiFi

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes