The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 17 brands in the Bay Area including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Genesis, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Nissan Sunnyvale, Oak Tree Mazda, Stevens Creek Infiniti, Team Chevrolet, Team Cadillac, Team Mazda and Team Hyundai. DGDG's team of 1,200 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™.