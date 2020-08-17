sales Rating

Everyone we interacted with at this dealership was very pleasant and willing to provide assistance. There was no sales pressure and we felt we had plenty of time to roam and test drive. We did end up purchasing a vehicle from them and the experience from arrival to the post-purchase experience has continued to be very positive. We've had follow up questions that were quickly responded to. Our salesman, Tai Cai, was such a pleasure to deal with that we truly enjoyed our car buying experience. Ovi in financing was very patient and gave us all the info we needed for us to make decisions regarding all the various options available to us, with no pressure. 5 stars all the way!