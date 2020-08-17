BMW of Roseville

BMW of Roseville

500 Automall Dr, Roseville, CA 95661
(877) 206-4603
Customer Reviews of BMW of Roseville

4.3
Overall Rating
(20)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (3)
sales Rating

Good experience

by Good Experience on 08/17/2020

Very easy to buy a car here . Sales person knew his stuff . Quick process. Handled whole process very professionally

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

BMW Maintenenace Service

by Lilmoccassin on 08/10/2020

Awesome customer service and maintenance service. Pleasant atmosphere and very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service!

by JK on 08/06/2020

Had another great experience in getting my car serviced at Roseville BMW. When i arrived i was greeted by the service staff and directed to my service advisor, Andrew. Andrew did an awesome job of listening to what was going on with my car and providing me detailed information on what my car needed. all in all, a very positive experience. thanks Andrew!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Like a family!

by Tiffanie Porter on 07/25/2020

I hope that I’m lucky enough to purchase all my future cars from Azz (Azzeddin Sanif) at Roseville BMW. Talk about responsive, kind, funny, knowledgeable and just the type of person you want at your side through a process like this. He’s more like a best friend rather than a salesman and he only wants the best for his customers & clients. Everyone at the dealer was super friendly from Azz to Tom in Finance. I’ll return there to do business again any day!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

BMW M5 Service Survey

by NinerDom on 07/07/2020

My recent experience at Roseville BMW went very well. My Service Representative, Chris Cubberley was excellent to work with. Chris knows his stuff and represented the Service Department as knowledgeable and helpful. Past experiences haven't always been as positive as this visit, but Chris made the difference this time around. Thank you Chris

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

A great car buying experience

by Great car buying experience on 02/06/2020

I visited Roseville BMW on 1/31/20 in hopes of purchasing a BMW X3. I met with Tai Cai and he was very friendly and helpful. I ended up purchasing an X5 and I love it!!! I was never pushed to make any purchase, all my questions were answered and things went so smooth. The finance manager as well was very helpful as well and made the experience enjoyable. I will definitely be back in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Treated Very Well

by Lamar on 12/30/2019

Went into to text drive a BMW and walked out a new owner of a 328i. Loved the experience and will buy from here again. Every level of entry was courteous and respectful. Josh was incredible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great sales experience

by Traci Albee on 12/19/2019

Tai Cai and the sales staff at BMW of Roseville were outstanding during our recent lease of a 2020 BMW 330i. They took the time to understand our needs and made sure that they worked with us to our comfort level. This was our 2nd purchase of a new BMW from this location and both experiences were excellent. Great job BMW of Roseville!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Service at BMW of Roseville

by STP on 11/03/2019

I brought my 535i to BMW of Roseville following an oil leak & contamination of several components. The service was excellent including a complementary ride with Uber to work courtesy of the dealership. Andrew provided excellent customer service & kept me informed throughout the process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Ryan Maxey - excellent service, goes above and beyond

by Holly1 on 09/09/2019

From the start Ryan took care of my car, my timeline and my need for a rental. I brought my car by after work for an urgent light . He assessed the situation on the spot, determined that I should not take chances with my commute and drive the car further- he arranged a rental on the spot. He kept me posted throughout the service process and when I returned to pick up my car it had been washed and detailed. I could not ask for more! Thank you for the 5 star service and fully taking care of my issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change and rear breaks replaced

by Joyjoylove on 06/28/2019

Customer service is always fantastic at this location. Shaun was Professional and kept me updated I did want my car washed and vacuumed but I guess they ran out time:( Other than that it was a great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by Pam7677 on 01/21/2019

I purchased my 328 in 2012 from Roseville’s BMW they have always serviced my car. I choose them because they are always timely, courteous and thorough. Sarah explained all necessary service and the options available to me. .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service disappointing

by Frances on 01/08/2019

I had a terrible, and unusual experience at BMW of Roseville. I have purchased 3 vehicles from them and I expected more. I also came home with the from of my air vent broken. Time for a change.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

First BMW

by Andrew r on 12/11/2018

Great! Visited roseville bmw with my sister because she was looking at a veloster there and a 2014 535i caught my eye. I got inside and it was instant that I knew I wanted this car. Chris, Lesley and Jessica made the process and experience easy and professional. Chris even went to bay area to pick up the car and bring to me. I really like this car. Thanks a lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service rep

by Lorimarquard on 12/03/2018

Daria was very pleasant and professional. My experience with him was awesome. Will definitely come back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Last Minute Surprise

by JazzyOne on 11/26/2018

Overall the service on my BMW 3 Series was a pleasant experience. My Service Consultant was very professional and very easy to work with. However, her support staff could use some HELP. She called to tell me that my vehicle had been involved in a 'minor accident' while in their care; just before I was to pick it up. I am still waiting for this body work to be repaired. Hope to have it completed this coming week after Thanksgiving.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience - Thanks Tai!

by Marcel M on 11/10/2018

Everyone we interacted with at this dealership was very pleasant and willing to provide assistance. There was no sales pressure and we felt we had plenty of time to roam and test drive. We did end up purchasing a vehicle from them and the experience from arrival to the post-purchase experience has continued to be very positive. We've had follow up questions that were quickly responded to. Our salesman, Tai Cai, was such a pleasure to deal with that we truly enjoyed our car buying experience. Ovi in financing was very patient and gave us all the info we needed for us to make decisions regarding all the various options available to us, with no pressure. 5 stars all the way!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very good

by Chaz Durbin on 11/06/2018

Pricing for the service was very reasonable and the car wash was a nice touch. The service people were pleasant and efficient. The 2.5 hour wait was long for an oil change and coolant flush.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Service

by SA Wilson on 10/18/2018

After showing up for my appointment it was inconvenient that the part my BMW needed was not in stock. Jimmy my service writer apologized and said the part would arrive soon and even offered a loner car. If I have any complaint about BMW of Roseville it would be their automated phone system and what seems to be no human able to answer my repeated calls.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service visit for a warranty oil change

by Richard Maw on 09/13/2018

This service visit was not consistent with past experiences. The oil change was a wait of four hours and after waiting an additional half hour for washing the car it was returned unwashed and vacuumed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

My newest BMW

by ChrisVargas on 07/13/2018

I have purchased several BMWs from Roseville BMW and they always take care of me. My most recent experience was incredible. Wayne and Mark found me a 530e which is an awesome new hybrid and i love it. The best sales team ever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

