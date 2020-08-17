Had another great experience in getting my car serviced at Roseville BMW. When i arrived i was greeted by the service staff and directed to my service advisor, Andrew. Andrew did an awesome job of listening to what was going on with my car and providing me detailed information on what my car needed. all in all, a very positive experience. thanks Andrew!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I hope that I’m lucky enough to purchase all my future cars from Azz (Azzeddin Sanif) at Roseville BMW.
Talk about responsive, kind, funny, knowledgeable and just the type of person you want at your side through a process like this. He’s more like a best friend rather than a salesman and he only wants the best for his customers & clients.
Everyone at the dealer was super friendly from Azz to Tom in Finance. I’ll return there to do business again any day!
My recent experience at Roseville BMW went very well. My Service Representative, Chris Cubberley was excellent to work with. Chris knows his stuff and represented the Service Department as knowledgeable and helpful. Past experiences haven't always been as positive as this visit, but Chris made the difference this time around.
Thank you Chris
I visited Roseville BMW on 1/31/20 in hopes of purchasing a BMW X3. I met with Tai Cai and he was very friendly and helpful. I ended up purchasing an X5 and I love it!!! I was never pushed to make any purchase, all my questions were answered and things went so smooth. The finance manager as well was very helpful as well and made the experience enjoyable. I will definitely be back in the future.
Tai Cai and the sales staff at BMW of Roseville were outstanding during our recent lease of a 2020 BMW 330i. They took the time to understand our needs and made sure that they worked with us to our comfort level. This was our 2nd purchase of a new BMW from this location and both experiences were excellent. Great job BMW of Roseville!
I brought my 535i to BMW of Roseville following an oil leak & contamination of several components. The service was excellent including a complementary ride with Uber to work courtesy of the dealership. Andrew provided excellent customer service & kept me informed throughout the process
Ryan Maxey - excellent service, goes above and beyond
by Holly1 on 09/09/2019
From the start Ryan took care of my car, my timeline and my need for a rental. I brought my car by after work for an urgent light . He assessed the situation on the spot, determined that I should not take chances with my commute and drive the car further- he arranged a rental on the spot. He kept me posted throughout the service process and when I returned to pick up my car it had been washed and detailed. I could not ask for more! Thank you for the 5 star service and fully taking care of my issues.
Customer service is always fantastic at this location.
Shaun was Professional and kept me updated
I did want my car washed and vacuumed but I guess they ran out time:(
Other than that it was a great experience
I purchased my 328 in 2012 from Roseville’s BMW they have always serviced my car. I choose them because they are always timely, courteous and thorough. Sarah explained all necessary service and the options available to me. .
Great! Visited roseville bmw with my sister because she was looking at a veloster there and a 2014 535i caught my eye. I got inside and it was instant that I knew I wanted this car. Chris, Lesley and Jessica made the process and experience easy and professional. Chris even went to bay area to pick up the car and bring to me. I really like this car. Thanks a lot.
Overall the service on my BMW 3 Series was a pleasant experience. My Service Consultant was very professional and very easy to work with. However, her support staff could use some HELP. She called to tell me that my vehicle had been involved in a 'minor accident' while in their care; just before I was to pick it up. I am still waiting for this body work to be repaired. Hope to have it completed this coming week after Thanksgiving.
Everyone we interacted with at this dealership was very pleasant and willing to provide assistance. There was no sales pressure and we felt we had plenty of time to roam and test drive. We did end up purchasing a vehicle from them and the experience from arrival to the post-purchase experience has continued to be very positive. We've had follow up questions that were quickly responded to. Our salesman, Tai Cai, was such a pleasure to deal with that we truly enjoyed our car buying experience. Ovi in financing was very patient and gave us all the info we needed for us to make decisions regarding all the various options available to us, with no pressure. 5 stars all the way!
After showing up for my appointment it was inconvenient that the part my BMW needed was not in stock. Jimmy my service writer apologized and said the part would arrive soon and even offered a loner car.
If I have any complaint about BMW of Roseville it would be their automated phone system and what seems to be no human able to answer my repeated calls.
This service visit was not consistent with past experiences. The oil change was a wait of four hours and after waiting an additional half hour for washing the car it was returned unwashed and vacuumed.
I have purchased several BMWs from Roseville BMW and they always take care of me. My most recent experience was incredible. Wayne and Mark found me a 530e which is an awesome new hybrid and i love it. The best sales team ever!
