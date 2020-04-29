Tom Bell Chevrolet

Tom Bell Chevrolet

Our Beautiful Store front with the flag flying high!
800 Alabama St, Redlands, CA 92374
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tom Bell Chevrolet

4.4
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (1)
sales Rating

Recent visit

by Jeff Johnson on 04/29/2020

Annette was very knowledgeable and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service at Tom Bell

by Service at Tom Bell on 08/18/2020

Annette was extremely knowledgeable, professional, gave good advice, and constantly followed up with my concerns from start to finish! I definitely will return to Tom Bell for future service needs! Dale Ellison

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Collision repair

by Edith harris on 07/11/2020

My car was in accident. Took it to tom bell collision. My car looks just like before accident. Great. Chad kept me informed on status and I appreciated it. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

A very pleasant experience

by poodle gal on 03/17/2020

I was in a time constrained situation and they gave me a timely appointment. Everyone from the intake of the car to the ride to and from home while they worked on the car was friendly yet professional. The waiting area was very nice. Overall a very good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Poor service

by J Robledo on 12/31/2019

Went in for a coolant leak and oil change they suggested I replace a hose bill almost $500. They said I no longer had warranty coverage which I know I paid for extended but I lost the paperwork and they didn't show it in their system. I took the car home it started leaking coolant again and oil. I took it back they said the service advisor noted Irefused to repair oil leak the 1st time. I was never told there was a leak, why would I get an oil change and not repair a leak? So blah blah blah thing after thing another almost $400 and i get in the car after "it was ready for pickup" and the car had check engine light on. The service manager said something was unplugged?? How is this possible people pay good money to go to the dealer and receive horrible service. And the worst part no apologies whatsoever from anyone about all the issues. I will never buy a car or take my car for service there again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome service

by JacobWilcher on 03/04/2019

I brought my truck To Dan the service manager in hopes he would help me. I had taken my truck into Rotolo Chevrolet where I bought it and explained what was going on. So let me say I have a brand new Chevrolet Silverado and was having suspension issues. I took it there explaining everything and both times they said nothing was wrong. When I came to Dan he had his Lead suspension guy take a ride with me so I could show him. They went forward and diagnosed the problem. They literally took it apart and torqued down everything and made some adjustments. So to say the least. These guys are so awesome. They have a new customer!!!!! Thanks Dan and your awesome crew of workers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tom bell

by Xxxjonxxx on 12/30/2018

Great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very pleasant experience

by Knarftank1970 on 05/15/2018

This is a trustworthy dealership who obviously wants to sell you cars for the rest of your life and not one transaction. I appreciated the honest and upfront approach without any nonsense that you see in many dealerships. I will definitely be back soon and recommend to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Dennis J. White

by trprdw on 05/12/2018

I am glad I took my Malibu to Tom Bell for repair. Ashley was knowledgeable and pleasant to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealership!

by Cathygoings on 09/29/2017

Great sales and service Department! All around great experience! I recommend them highly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Fast and simple!

by Gillespie300 on 08/26/2016

Did most of everything over the phone. Got pictures of the exact truck I wanted and was in the dealer for less than an hour. Very pleased and loved how the salesmen were not pushy. They were patient and found me the perfect truck at the right price. They may have just picked up a lifetime costumer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buying 2016 Colrado Diesel

by 2016colorado1 on 04/25/2016

Steve and everyone where very informative, upfront with no surprises. I would absolutely recommend purchasing thru Tom Bell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Pleased

by 1BookerA on 01/08/2016

David Hope was very helpful and very knowledgeable on the 2500 series truck that I purched. It had been a week since purched and he is still assisting me with meny additional things I am adding to the truck. He also assisted me in Auguest when we purched our Chev. Equinox.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Friendly Sales, Great Follow Up

by Popperz72 on 08/27/2015

Let me first say that Ivan Lopez was very helpful in regards to showing me the different types of trucks I was looking at he wasn't pushy which I like and he made efforts to appease me which also made me happy . The price of the original truck I had looked evidently wasn't available for the monthly payment I wanted .However ,after a few tries I recieved a call from John the finance director who brought up a truck that made my day and also the sale .I appreciate the efforts from everyone there and would definitely recommend family and friends to your dealership .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New car

by Winegark on 11/11/2014

I love Tom Bell. I live an hour and half away from your dealership. I live closer to Rancho Motors. I would rather drive the distance to come deal with your friendly welcoming staff then save the drive and go to Rancho Motors. I was in and out of your dealership with my new car within 2 hours. Great job to Cory who I spoke with on the phone, Jamie for making the deal happen and Koffe the finance manager for making the process smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Tom Bell Chevrolet Is Awesome

by Diane_59 on 11/05/2014

Staff at the Redlands Dealership were awesome. Wait time was reasonable and job done as promised. Will return in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding service and support

by JeromeH_65 on 11/01/2014

To start off I brought my car in for major repairs that were not covered due to the expiration of my warranty. I explained to the head service technician that I had contacted GM concerning my repair problem and they advised me to contact the dealership from which I purchased my vehicle because it was nothing they could do to assist me. The head service technician was very helpful and understanding of my major repair problem and assured me that with all the issues that I was having with this vehicle in the past year since I purchased the vehicle the dealership would fix the repairs with little or no cost to me. I was contacted in about a week of bringing in my vehicle and my vehicle was repaired and ready for pickup with little cost to me that the technician had promised to me earlier. In the twenty seven years that I have owned a GM vehicle this was by far the best experience I that I ever had with a dealership. Thanks Tom Bell Chevrolet for your outstanding support and service to the customer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

good work

by ssocal on 10/30/2014

I've noticed your customer service has improved, not that it was bad before, but I see employees are making an effort to be friendly and care about us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Customer Service

by akadata on 10/30/2014

The Equinox we purchased has been full of problems since day one, but we always get great customer service from the staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

new truck.

by Kristi325 on 10/26/2014

As we are busy it was nice to have a sales person who did not feel the need to constantly call to see when I could come in, not high pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

review

by ohwell1 on 10/25/2014

I like going to the dealership to get stuff done and everyone is very friendly and service is fine the cost to get things done on the other hand are off the charts when you just cant afford it....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Our goal is to become the first and last stop for people in the IE who are in the market to buy, repair, maintain or upgrade their automobile. For future and current customers to recognize Tom Bell Chevrolet as a family dealer that they can count on for a great Experience.

It is anchored by our people, whom are courteous, knowledgeable, trustworthy, capable and solution oriented.

It is reflected in the pride we have in ourselves, Tom Bell Chevrolet, and the products and services we represent.

Come in and experience the difference - Our award winning Sales and Internet Staff will welcome you with a smile and handshake.https://www.tombellchevrolet.com/

what sets us apart
We are an Award Winning Chevrolet Dealership located in the City of Redlands. We believe in being the first and last stop for people who are in the market to buy, repair, maintain or upgrade their automobile. Up front pricing, no hassle no haggle.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

