service Rating

To start off I brought my car in for major repairs that were not covered due to the expiration of my warranty. I explained to the head service technician that I had contacted GM concerning my repair problem and they advised me to contact the dealership from which I purchased my vehicle because it was nothing they could do to assist me. The head service technician was very helpful and understanding of my major repair problem and assured me that with all the issues that I was having with this vehicle in the past year since I purchased the vehicle the dealership would fix the repairs with little or no cost to me. I was contacted in about a week of bringing in my vehicle and my vehicle was repaired and ready for pickup with little cost to me that the technician had promised to me earlier. In the twenty seven years that I have owned a GM vehicle this was by far the best experience I that I ever had with a dealership. Thanks Tom Bell Chevrolet for your outstanding support and service to the customer! Read more