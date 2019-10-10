Rusnak Pasadena Jaguar

Customer Reviews of Rusnak Pasadena Jaguar

5.0
Overall Rating
(50)
Recommend: Yes (49) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Very Satisfied

by Thanks Michael on 10/10/2019

I was very satisfied and well treated and got the information i needs to know on the car so Michael made my buy a lot easier

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
73 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Jaguar Service

by Chris on 12/28/2019

Prompt quality service Professional service advisor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

I could’ve went anywhere...

by XE on 12/21/2019

I come to do this solely on their customer service. I feel value as a customer and I believe they take my concerns seriously.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Rusnak Delivers

by Rusnak Jaguat on 12/13/2019

Rusnak Jaguar has been a great dealership and has help me keep my car in excellent condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Happy With the Service

by Happy With the Service on 12/11/2019

Very professional and friendly environment. Happy with the service. Sandra did a nice job coordinating, and the maintenance guy explained to me what he had done with my car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Gary D on 11/25/2019

The service team at Rusnak Pasadena Jaguar are very professional and their work is correct the first time. I appreciate the fact that their timeliness and attention to detail make me feel important.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

I’ll be back!!

by Byron Blue on 11/25/2019

Based solely on the history that we have accumulated there is no way I would have the confidence of knowing my vehicle will be truly taken care of to the same degree with any other dealership in town.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Happy with Rusnak/Pasadena!

by Alan Snitzer on 11/24/2019

I've been a customer of Rusnak (Jaguar) / Pasadena for almost 32 years. I'm on my 6th Jaguar acquired through that dealership (4 new and 2 "certified pre-owned.") Their excellent service dept. is a big reason I keep returning to buy more cars there! My service advisor of almost 20 years, Eden Esparza, is amazing. She will get back to me quickly and always has the information I need. She's helped me to maintain my Jaguars in top working condition. She makes sure that my extended warranty coverage pays for as much of my repair costs as possible. Other people at the dealership are also all outstanding. Rusnak really shows they care about the customers,and customer loyalty is rewarded with dealer loyalty! Highly recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

satisfied

by honest on 11/23/2019

Eden extremely helpful and kind

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Service Review

by Service Review on 11/14/2019

Initially there was a log jam of cars waiting to be processed/serviced but a manager got the service people to move the cars. My car was in processed quickly and the manager asked several times if I was taken care of. The service was performed and I was on my way in about 1.5 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great friendly service

by Catherine on 11/13/2019

It's a pleasure to get he car serviced here-love this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

All Good

by Nicholas Marshi on 10/31/2019

Eden takes good care of my car service needs and all done in two hours. Love the change in Service Dept back to Old Town

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

My 2019 Jaguar E Pace

by RubioProfSvcs on 10/17/2019

Had my appointment at 1p.m. and buy 4:30 p.m. it was ready to be picked up, Always impressed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Service Visit

by Service Visit on 10/14/2019

Top notch everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
Post a Comment
service Rating

Awesome!

by JS on 10/01/2019

Fast, prompt and well received Great job! JS

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

I-Pace Buying Experience

by Sandon Brady on 09/23/2019

Eduardo Bautista made our experience amazing. He was knowledgeable and cut a great deal. We told him we wanted a short negotiation and our goal was a short "selling" period that day. He did just that, we were out of there in no time. We love our new I-Pace. We love being part of the Rusnak Family. This is our second purchase from Pasadena Jaguar!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Sunroof repair

by Arthur J on 09/18/2019

They fixed the sunroof sheer in a timely manner and provided me with a loaner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

10 years and still smiling!

by L R Garner Jr on 09/12/2019

I purchased my 2010 Jaguar XF Premium from from Rusnak on September 2, 2009 and just had it’s ten year service on September 3, 2019. Rusnak has been servicing my vehicle the entire time and will continue to do so. They do a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Still Winning

by Byron on 08/26/2019

It feels really good when your Safetynet comes through. Once again in my moment of need Eden Espalda and Rusnak Jaguar was there and that allowed me to be there for our patient waiting in surgery. For some that’s a little thing, for me it’s a great thing to have confidence in the individuals that help keep me in the game. Thank you to the Rusnak Jaguar Team

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Great job!

by Loftis on 07/13/2019

Rusnak Jaguar always delivers quality customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
service Rating

Consistant Service

by JediJag on 07/13/2019

I have been coming to Rusnak for 20 years. Service has NEVER disappointed. Great customer service, outstanding mechanics, and honesty. Thank you as well for moving the service area BACK to the dealership. So much more convenient

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
