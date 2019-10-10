I've been a customer of Rusnak (Jaguar) / Pasadena for almost 32 years. I'm on my 6th Jaguar acquired through that dealership (4 new and 2 "certified pre-owned.")
Their excellent service dept. is a big reason I keep returning to buy more cars there! My service advisor of almost 20 years, Eden Esparza, is amazing. She will get back to me quickly and always has the information I need. She's helped me to maintain my Jaguars in top working condition. She makes sure that my extended warranty coverage pays for as much of my repair costs as possible.
Other people at the dealership are also all outstanding. Rusnak really shows they care about the customers,and customer loyalty is rewarded with dealer loyalty! Highly recommended!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Initially there was a log jam of cars waiting to be processed/serviced but a manager got the service people to move the cars. My car was in processed quickly and the manager asked several times if I was taken care of. The service was performed and I was on my way in about 1.5 hours.
Eduardo Bautista made our experience amazing. He was knowledgeable and cut a great deal. We told him we wanted a short negotiation and our goal was a short "selling" period that day. He did just that, we were out of there in no time. We love our new I-Pace. We love being part of the Rusnak Family. This is our second purchase from Pasadena Jaguar!
I purchased my 2010 Jaguar XF Premium from from Rusnak on September 2, 2009 and just had it’s ten year service on September 3, 2019. Rusnak has been servicing my vehicle the entire time and will continue to do so. They do a great job.
It feels really good when your Safetynet comes through. Once again in my moment of need Eden Espalda and Rusnak Jaguar was there and that allowed me to be there for our patient waiting in surgery. For some that’s a little thing, for me it’s a great thing to have confidence in the individuals that help keep me in the game. Thank you to the Rusnak Jaguar Team
I have been coming to Rusnak for 20 years. Service has NEVER disappointed. Great customer service, outstanding mechanics, and honesty. Thank you as well for moving the service area BACK to the dealership. So much more convenient
