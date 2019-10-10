service Rating

I've been a customer of Rusnak (Jaguar) / Pasadena for almost 32 years. I'm on my 6th Jaguar acquired through that dealership (4 new and 2 "certified pre-owned.") Their excellent service dept. is a big reason I keep returning to buy more cars there! My service advisor of almost 20 years, Eden Esparza, is amazing. She will get back to me quickly and always has the information I need. She's helped me to maintain my Jaguars in top working condition. She makes sure that my extended warranty coverage pays for as much of my repair costs as possible. Other people at the dealership are also all outstanding. Rusnak really shows they care about the customers,and customer loyalty is rewarded with dealer loyalty! Highly recommended! Read more