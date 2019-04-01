Rusnak Pasadena Audi

Visit dealer’s website 
267 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Rusnak Pasadena Audi

4.9
Overall Rating
(18)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

My Experience with Rusnak

by Wesam_Elassaad on 01/04/2019

They are very professional, helpful, and it was very easy buying the car. Please keep up the good work. You have a new customer for life. Thank you, Wesam

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
212 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Extremely Satisfied

by MissD on 01/26/2019

I received excellent, professional, friendly service. The employees made it as easy and as pleasant as possible to have my vehicle serviced. I truly appreciate this kind of service, especially since it is so rare these days.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by .... on 01/11/2019

I will call Anthony Ramirez again for all my car needs. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Servicing

by Lovejoy on 01/09/2019

My car was finished on time, clean and ready to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My Experience with Rusnak

by Wesam_Elassaad on 01/04/2019

They are very professional, helpful, and it was very easy buying the car. Please keep up the good work. You have a new customer for life. Thank you, Wesam

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Taylor Conover-Bluford & Courtney went above and beyond

by Taylor on 12/30/2018

I had stopped by this Audi dealership twice in the past year to look at cars and the sales folks never followed up with me. I called about a specific car and not only did Courtney respond promptly, she kept calling me back to keep me updated. When I was able to come in and see the car, Taylor went out of her way to make it happen (and it wasn't easy because the car had been in the A6 recall and no one seemed to know where it was). She continued to call me to check up and waited until 5pm on a Friday night for me to bring in my husband. We bought and she stayed until the transaction was complete. 4 hours. She's a 5 star gal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service review

by Rusnak on 12/29/2018

Great service from Vince, received my car when he said it would be ready. Also, the complimentary Uber service was great, so much convenient than a shuttle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very satisfied

by AW on 12/15/2018

Henry Perez is a best service advisor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Mary on 12/15/2018

I took my Audi for first time service at Rusnak. My advisor Anthony Ramirez Is professional, knowledgeable and Courteous. The service went smoothly and right on the estimated time. Everyone at the dealership was courteous and helpful. Im definitely coming back for the next service and definitely asking for Anthony to be my advisor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Kevin.Lowe on 12/12/2018

The service was a recall, and was handled professionally and on a Saturday which I appreciate. I did have to leave a message to schedule the appointment. Shouldn't the phone be answered promptly during business hours?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

5 Stars

by RC on 12/05/2018

I am always happy with the service at Rusnak/Pasadena Audi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent service and excited about my new car!

by LisaSmith on 11/21/2018

Anthony Robles was incredibly patient, helpful and knowledgeable. I appreciated his low pressure style. He was very communicative; we communicated by text, mostly and I always felt supported. He cared about my happiness and that I was getting the perfect car for me, rather than just making a sale. Which, of course, led him to make the sale! Daysi Nerio in Finance was also wonderful. She was quick and efficient, but always thorough in her explanations, etc. My whole experience with Rusnak Pasadena Audi was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My Q5 Service

by Gozalians on 11/20/2018

On Time, fast and easy. I appreciate the car wash

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Audi A6 service

by Aram on 11/16/2018

Great service done professionally and fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

A6

by Lmp on 11/14/2018

Karsten was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Stacey on 11/08/2018

Henry is awesome

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing experience, incredible car

by natasha on 11/04/2018

This is my 2nd Audi from David Carter of Rusnak Audi. A truly professional, courteous, accommodating, amazingly seamless experience! David is very polite, patient, trustworthy, and really listened to me. David and Aaron Miller, sales manager, really worked with me to find the best payment options and provide me with the final price as I exactly negotiated. My experience was outstanding, as it has been for the past 3 years of my previous Audi lease from Rusnak Audi. Now I am enjoying driving my A5 Sportback, with all of the fun upgrades and improved horsepower, for the exact amount that I was planning on spending per month. I could not recommend this dealership more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great

by JeyWada1 on 11/01/2018

Henri is the best service tech! His knowledge of the Audi products is in paralleled.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Sr.

by Jaime on 11/01/2018

I am pleased with Rusnak Pasadena's service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Audi service ever

by Tisdale on 10/30/2018

Fast, fair, correct. Henry Perez is the best, hands down. And a wonderful brand new Q7 loaner to boot! My precious RS5 could not be taken care of any better.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

car shopping made painless

by nick on 10/30/2018

This was my best experience with a car dealership by far. Larry and David helped me out along the way with patience and professionalism. And on top of that, we took advantage of the anniversary sale and got the price we wanted. I would highly recommend Rusnak to anybody.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Experience with Anthony

by HappyCustomer on 10/28/2018

Could not say enough great things about Anthony and his service and attention to detail. Would highly recommend working with him and his team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
44 cars in stock
0 new11 used33 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes