I received excellent, professional, friendly service. The employees made it as easy and as pleasant as possible to have my vehicle serviced. I truly appreciate this kind of service, especially since it is so rare these days.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Taylor Conover-Bluford & Courtney went above and beyond
by Taylor on 12/30/2018
I had stopped by this Audi dealership twice in the past year to look at cars and the sales folks never followed up with me. I called about a specific car and not only did Courtney respond promptly, she kept calling me back to keep me updated. When I was able to come in and see the car, Taylor went out of her way to make it happen (and it wasn't easy because the car had been in the A6 recall and no one seemed to know where it was). She continued to call me to check up and waited until 5pm on a Friday night for me to bring in my husband. We bought and she stayed until the transaction was complete. 4 hours. She's a 5 star gal.
I took my Audi for first time service at Rusnak. My advisor Anthony Ramirez
Is professional, knowledgeable and Courteous.
The service went smoothly and right on the estimated time.
Everyone at the dealership was courteous and helpful.
Im definitely coming back for the next service and definitely asking for Anthony to be my advisor.
The service was a recall, and was handled professionally and on a Saturday which I appreciate. I did have to leave a message to schedule the appointment. Shouldn't the phone be answered promptly during business hours?
Anthony Robles was incredibly patient, helpful and knowledgeable. I appreciated his low pressure style. He was very communicative; we communicated by text, mostly and I always felt supported. He cared about my happiness and that I was getting the perfect car for me, rather than just making a sale. Which, of course, led him to make the sale!
Daysi Nerio in Finance was also wonderful. She was quick and efficient, but always thorough in her explanations, etc.
My whole experience with Rusnak Pasadena Audi was great.
This is my 2nd Audi from David Carter of Rusnak Audi. A truly professional, courteous, accommodating, amazingly seamless experience! David is very polite, patient, trustworthy, and really listened to me. David and Aaron Miller, sales manager, really worked with me to find the best payment options and provide me with the final price as I exactly negotiated. My experience was outstanding, as it has been for the past 3 years of my previous Audi lease from Rusnak Audi. Now I am enjoying driving my A5 Sportback, with all of the fun upgrades and improved horsepower, for the exact amount that I was planning on spending per month. I could not recommend this dealership more.
This was my best experience with a car dealership by far. Larry and David helped me out along the way with patience and professionalism. And on top of that, we took advantage of the anniversary sale and got the price we wanted. I would highly recommend Rusnak to anybody.
