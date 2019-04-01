sales Rating

I had stopped by this Audi dealership twice in the past year to look at cars and the sales folks never followed up with me. I called about a specific car and not only did Courtney respond promptly, she kept calling me back to keep me updated. When I was able to come in and see the car, Taylor went out of her way to make it happen (and it wasn't easy because the car had been in the A6 recall and no one seemed to know where it was). She continued to call me to check up and waited until 5pm on a Friday night for me to bring in my husband. We bought and she stayed until the transaction was complete. 4 hours. She's a 5 star gal. Read more