Raffe and Courtney at the Rusnak Maserati of Pasadena service department have been managing my 2010 Quattroporte for years and always deliver 5 Star Service. They are great communicators, and manage client expectations well, which I find inspires confidence.
Troubleshooting a drivetrain noise took several visits, but I was provided a courtesy loaner car each time at no cost. Malfunction was traced to a driveshaft component which was replaced, and my Maserati GT drives perfectly now. Thanks!
Raffle was very cordial in helping me get my Maserati serviced. I sat and chatted with him for awhile. The waiting room was comfortable and coffee was very good. I will be returning for any service and repairs my car needs. Thank you Rusnak of Pasadena.
Andrew Lascano is an excellent service representative. He is courteous and a pleasure to work with. He makes sure everything we discussed about the car is taken care of and let's me know the time it will entail. I'm grateful that Maerati has such an excellent trustworthy individual in its company.
One.of the best car buying experiences I've ever had
by AlfaOwner on 08/03/2017
From my initial contact via the phone until I drove off, everything was smooth and easy. I flee in from out of town to get my car as they had exactly what I wanted in stock. The salesperson picked me up at the airport and we quickly finalized the sale.
I feel I also got a very good price on my car. Everything was quick and easy with no pressure to buy add-ons.
Really rare to combine great service and great prices.
I brought my Maserati, Ghibli in for a recall on the seat wiring harness. I was helped by Raffe Chamoun. He told me that it would take about an hour. I went into the waiting room and got myself a cup of coffee and sat down in one of the comfortable chairs. My car was ready and cleaned in the time stated. My experience with Rusnak was a pleasant one. I will be bringing my Maserati into Rusnak whenever it needs to be serviced.
Thank you to Clinton for making this experience beyond amazing. He was wonderful and very professional. My past 3 experiences were disaster with Ruznak and Clinton made it happen for me to go back and get another car from Ruznak. So thank you and he was amazing along with the new Maserati general manager.
The dealership replaced the fuel diagnostic pump in a relatively manner for a fair price, and also a door latch without charging me labor for the later -- this is good customer service. Melody was my contact and I was relatively happy with her degree of professionalism. The one thing I am not pleased with (and this is major) is that they don't give lender vehicles, which is really inexcusable for a high-end vehicle.
Great experience, beautiful dealership and wonderful selection of cars. The staff was excellent and extremely knowledgeable. They made this car buying experience easy and fun. Love my new Maserati. Shout out to my sales guy Kevin who took really good care of me,and my girl friend thought he was really cute ( not sure I'm crazy about that LOL ) When my brother saw my new Maserati he said now he is thinking of getting one. He always has to copy everything I do. Go to Rusnak you won't be sorry
