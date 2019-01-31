Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena

297 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105
(844) 414-8018
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rusnak Maserati Of Pasadena

4.3
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Awesome

by Ricky on 01/31/2019

Peter did a great job for me. I don’t remember the name of the young man who drove me home but he was great too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Customer Experience

by Rich on 01/08/2019

The service advisor, Andrew, and vehicle service was excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

review

by review on 12/02/2018

Andrew was most helpful and kind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Rusnak Maserati Service 5 Star

by pratt944 on 08/22/2018

Raffe and Courtney at the Rusnak Maserati of Pasadena service department have been managing my 2010 Quattroporte for years and always deliver 5 Star Service. They are great communicators, and manage client expectations well, which I find inspires confidence.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Warranty Drivetrain Repair

by hdneeley on 04/22/2018

Troubleshooting a drivetrain noise took several visits, but I was provided a courtesy loaner car each time at no cost. Malfunction was traced to a driveshaft component which was replaced, and my Maserati GT drives perfectly now. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Routine service.

by Sheldon8 on 02/15/2018

Raffle was very cordial in helping me get my Maserati serviced. I sat and chatted with him for awhile. The waiting room was comfortable and coffee was very good. I will be returning for any service and repairs my car needs. Thank you Rusnak of Pasadena.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fisker updtes

by plasticzar on 12/20/2017

Great job finding a problem no one else could find

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Maserati service

by JamalFamily on 09/02/2017

Andrew Lascano is an excellent service representative. He is courteous and a pleasure to work with. He makes sure everything we discussed about the car is taken care of and let's me know the time it will entail. I'm grateful that Maerati has such an excellent trustworthy individual in its company.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

One.of the best car buying experiences I've ever had

by AlfaOwner on 08/03/2017

From my initial contact via the phone until I drove off, everything was smooth and easy. I flee in from out of town to get my car as they had exactly what I wanted in stock. The salesperson picked me up at the airport and we quickly finalized the sale. I feel I also got a very good price on my car. Everything was quick and easy with no pressure to buy add-ons. Really rare to combine great service and great prices.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recall for seat wiring harness.

by Sheldon8 on 07/22/2017

I brought my Maserati, Ghibli in for a recall on the seat wiring harness. I was helped by Raffe Chamoun. He told me that it would take about an hour. I went into the waiting room and got myself a cup of coffee and sat down in one of the comfortable chairs. My car was ready and cleaned in the time stated. My experience with Rusnak was a pleasant one. I will be bringing my Maserati into Rusnak whenever it needs to be serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

My new car

by DrAngelina on 06/20/2017

Thank you to Clinton for making this experience beyond amazing. He was wonderful and very professional. My past 3 experiences were disaster with Ruznak and Clinton made it happen for me to go back and get another car from Ruznak. So thank you and he was amazing along with the new Maserati general manager.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fuel diagnostic pump replaced

by kevguth on 06/04/2017

The dealership replaced the fuel diagnostic pump in a relatively manner for a fair price, and also a door latch without charging me labor for the later -- this is good customer service. Melody was my contact and I was relatively happy with her degree of professionalism. The one thing I am not pleased with (and this is major) is that they don't give lender vehicles, which is really inexcusable for a high-end vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service review

by Joshuaghiam on 04/21/2017

Andrew and Christian were extremely thorough and committed to ensuring I was satisfied with my experience! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

007

by Double0 on 09/06/2016

Simply the best!Rusnak translates to Class at its best! My sales person Duane could not have been more efficient, courteous , and accommodating. Ditto for the finance manager James.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Annual Maserati GT Service

by hdneeley on 10/11/2015

Good service. Of course, you have to expect the inflated parts and labor costs when you buy into high end brands.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

GREAT DEALERSHIP

by maseratiboy2 on 07/18/2015

Great experience, beautiful dealership and wonderful selection of cars. The staff was excellent and extremely knowledgeable. They made this car buying experience easy and fun. Love my new Maserati. Shout out to my sales guy Kevin who took really good care of me,and my girl friend thought he was really cute ( not sure I'm crazy about that LOL ) When my brother saw my new Maserati he said now he is thinking of getting one. He always has to copy everything I do. Go to Rusnak you won't be sorry

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

