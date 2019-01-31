service Rating

I brought my Maserati, Ghibli in for a recall on the seat wiring harness. I was helped by Raffe Chamoun. He told me that it would take about an hour. I went into the waiting room and got myself a cup of coffee and sat down in one of the comfortable chairs. My car was ready and cleaned in the time stated. My experience with Rusnak was a pleasant one. I will be bringing my Maserati into Rusnak whenever it needs to be serviced.