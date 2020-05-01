sales Rating

Great customer service ! If I could of rate this car with 10 stars I would of ! Luigi did the best thing possible to help us out with a solution. He got his way or solution from point a to point z and really was able to help me out after 5 hours of not being able to decide what car was best for my wife to drive.(not the sales persons fault). Afterwards filling out the paper work and signing my life away with Adolfo was very quick and/but everything will explained, not compared to other dealers where they make you sign and you have no clue to what you’re agreeing too or not knowing what you will be able to be covered on the long run or not. I give honestly my full respect to these guys not only do they know their job but they take their job to serious and really take care of their customers. Awesome place and will go back to get myself another 0 mileage vehicle for me now ! Read more