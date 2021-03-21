Budget Rent A Car Norwalk
Customer Reviews of Budget Rent A Car Norwalk
False advertising
by 03/21/2021on
I drove 80 miles to this dealership because I was planning on buying a white Honda Odyssey with grey interior. However, much to my surprise, the interior was Mocha Brown. A big difference from grey and the exact interior I hate. Wasted drive for false advertising. Car has been on the lot for almost 6 months and the sales manager insisted they are the lowest price and was not willing to negotiate. So maybe it’s still on the lot because of false advertising. They did have the audacity to tell me “I should have called ahead and confirmed the color” to which I replied “I trusted your website” all the while Cesar insisted the interior color was grey, so even if I had called that would have been the information given. The interior was clearly the “mocha leather” and the manger said brown or mocha is not an option to put on the website. I find this to be a poor excuse, as I have been shopping for an Odyssey for a couple months and all dealerships have been able to truthfully indicate if the interior is Mocha, so it is an option.
First Time Buyer
by 12/04/2017on
Phil Arey helped make my first car purchase a memorable and exciting experience. The paperwork process went smoothly and he explained everything perfectly so you know exactly what you are signing as well. You will be greeted by your new/used car with a giant red bow and red carpet as well to add some flare to the special day. If you are looking for a new or used car and a fun person to work with, then Budget of Norwalk is your place to go. Thanks again Phil!
Awesome Experience
by 07/20/2016on
I had an awesome experience purchasing my Lincoln MKZ from Budget's Stephen Shafer. Best experience I've had buying a vehicle, informative, great price, in and out quickly and even let me take the car home for one day as a rental at no charge so I could show my wife. Great!
