Professional from beginning to end
by 03/24/2019on
I was unexpectedly impressed with the professionalism and attention to detail provided at this dealership. Upon the first visit there was not a vehicle with the specific features I desired. Fabi made sure to get my contact information and within a week called me with the car I was looking for. The staff was professional and courteous on each visit. I am confident about returning to this location to continue to do business.
Horrible!
by 09/14/2019on
[non-permissible content removed]! Horrible experience! -1* honestly... Terrible customer service, plus we were completely lied to and tricked into buying. They don’t even return phone calls when there’s an issue. My daughter purchased a 2018 BMW x4 and was told it was a BMW managers vehicle, that it hadn’t been in any accidents. She had to sign a disclaimer that there was paint repair and we were assured multiple times that it was only the standard minor scratches repaired like they do to all their cars. Plus she received a clean CarFax. Well right after getting it home a piece around the windshield was falling off, so we called several times over the last 2 month span without getting any reply so we took the x4 to the local dealership to have it fixed, because we didn’t know what else to do. They had to order the part cause they thought it was warped, turns out it wasn’t. The car has been in a major accident, the fenders were replaced/repaired along with the windshield and nothing is lined up properly so that’s the issue with the trim around the window. The local dealership double checked the car and said, they didn’t even repair it properly. They told us to contact the dealership where it was purchased right away so we tried again without any response. We called several times yesterday starting right at opening and were promised a call back within a hour, well that didn’t happen nor did we even get a return call back by the end of the day. I don’t know how these thieves can sleep at night ripping off a single, pregnant 22 year old that’s trying to be in the safest car she can afford and saved for. Looks like we will have to contact an attorney unless they make it right sooner rather then later. Just so readers know we aren’t new to BMW or the standard of their typical customers service that we are now accustome to. We are a BMW family and own another x4 m40i, z4 and a 430i convertible. We also use to have a z3, 540, 340i and a 335i in the past. This is just our first time buying at at this dealership and definitely our LAST. Our experience at BMW Irvine with Jason was way better and we will not stray from there again. It was the biggest mistake we’ve made! Absolutely discussed... Sal and Zach this is absolutely the worst customer service we have ever experienced from a BMW dealership. I will update this post if anything changes !
Great Sales Team
by 07/21/2014on
Carlos M. did a great job of getting me into a 2013 BMW 128i. Helped negotiate a great deal and a straight up honest guy. Would definitely buy from him again. I have heard mixed reviews on the service department, but that is for another review.
Making False Statement to Sell A Car
by 07/05/2013on
When Century BMW sells a vehicle as "Certified Pre-Owned" , do they really certified the car as "CPO" or they just give it to the customer without checking the vehicle and marked it as "Certified Pre-Owned" ? In reality, they just give it to the customer without checking the vehicle at all.. On April, 2013 , I purchased a "Certified Pre-Owned" 335i Coupe from Century West BMW. From the day I've got the vehicle I encountered so much problems with the car. 1.) When I drove away the car from the dealership I have noticed that there was a warning signal in my dashboard. When I got home, I found out the headlights are not working. If this car is certified, this minor problem should have been seen & fixed first before you handed the vehicle to the customer. I tried to make an appointment with the service department but they were unable to give me a loaner car on that week so I decided to bring it to a different BMW dealership. 2.) Recall. When I brought my car at the other BMW dealership for headlights replacement, I was told that this car has a recall and they are going to work on it at the same time. . If this car is certified, Century West should have been work on the recall before they sell this vehicle as "CPO" 3.) Swerving Issue. I have notice that this car has a swerving problem from Day 1 but since it was a CPO , I was thinking maybe it's normal for a BMW as I was really confident that when they say that I was getting a certified pre-owned means they already check everything before they handed it to the customer. Until one morning, when I was driving at the freeway, I experienced a sharp swerve and I had a hard time controlling the steering wheel. This is a serious problem that could cause death for selling a vehicle that supposedly CPO but it wasn't. 4.) Power Loss. When the speed of the car is below 40 miles/hr, it's losing power - like it runs out of gas for seconds. Still, I have this peace of mind that it's a CPO car until after two months when my car totally lost power while I was driving at the traffic. I stopped driving this car from that day until I've got an appointment at to fix my car at other reliable dealership. 5.) Tires. I was told by your salesman that the tires are NEW. To my disappointment, it was not new & never been replaced. Why do you need to make false statement just to make a sale? 6) Loud & Grinding Noise when reversing at lower speed. As of today, my 2 months old car is still in the repair shop for more than a week now .They are still trying to diagnose & figure out how to fix the issues especially the power loss. Century BMW sold me a junk for the amount of $43,000.00 I tried several times to contact this people from Century West but no one bothered to return my call & emails .I decided to post a comment at their Facebook page with my expectation that they will communicate with me but regretfully , they just DELETED my post
Great Price, Great Salesman
by 09/06/2012on
I used edmunds.com to request price quotes from several local BMW dealerships. Salesman Greg Montano responded quickly with several options and offered quotes for all of them. We agreed on a great price and the next day after a test drive, I bought our new 2013 X3. It was a fast and easy purchase process and we couldn't be happier with the car.
multi-layered incompetence!
by 12/06/2011on
I bought a used, "like new" low-mileage "executive demo" 2011 335d sedan from Century West BMW in the first week of November and it turned into a car-buyer's nightmare. While the salesman, Leonard, was a nice guy, I feel this organization as a whole was either incredibly incompetent or quietly devious. Either way the results were the same: I do not trust anything about this car. I noticed an evident fluid leak (DEF fluid) before driving off the lot and the service manager-- with a quick glance-- called this "overspill". I insisted that a tech doublecheck the issue. The car was taken to the service bay, and 20 minutes later was back with the word that "the filler cap had been loose". (Zero points for service manager.) I drove 530 miles up interstate-5 before refueling and discovered to my horror that there was DEF fluid sprayed all over the back of the car (I live on the northern CA coast.) I called Leonard's cellphone to report this-- and was mis-informed that the fluid was not toxic: in fact it is caustic and the car's manual indicates it is harmful to the paintwork and can cause skin and eye irritation. I took the car to Humboldt Bay BMW-- who initially told me that I'd have to wait 3 weeks but then squeezed me in (the manual states that if you run out of DEF fluid you will not be able to start the car). Turns out that the filler neck on the fluid reservoir was "damaged" and therefore NOT COVERED BY WARRANTY! Repair estimate = $490! Either Century West BMW caused-- or did not recognize-- this damage. It took over a week to sort out but I got the repair done for free by the local dealer because BMW North America authorized a "goodwill" repair. On further close inspection of the car I also found ding-damage in several odd places on the body like the roof (you could only see under harsh light) and that the wheels had optional BMW locking lug-nuts-- but the lug-lock key was *not* included with the car. If I needed a tire repaired out in the boonies away from a BMW dealer, they'd have to destroy the locking nut and I'd have to sign a waiver because they'd likely damage the alloy wheel. It also took Century West 12 days to bank my payment for the car: I kept asking about why the check hadn't cleared and they repeatedly stated that it had been deposited. I wasn't buying this-- and they only "found" my check after I warned them in writing that if they were trying to scam a lien on my pink slip by not banking the check, I'd take legal action. Again, incompetence or shiftiness? You decide! The car was represented as like-new, and I paid a high enough price to expect this to be true. I also expected that a BMW dealer wouldn't waste so much of my time and squander my trust. There are plenty of choices in California dealerships for buying a used BMW. I wouldn't trust this one.
Very bad service
by 04/17/2011on
As a result ofmy experience at Century West (and Beverly Hills BMW) I decided no to buy another BMW. To make a long story short there prices were exorbitant. The last time I went there to fix a faulty windshield washer pump it turns out the technician had simply placed the pump in the hole of the reservoir without sealing it. On an incline fluid would leak everywhere. At first they tried to convince me that was the way it was supposed to be. I paid over $10,000 in service on 2 visits. The last time a guy blocked my exit and offered to buy my car, presumably so I would buy another from them.
The greatest car buying experience to date
by 02/20/2011on
I went to many BMW dealerships around Southern California, and finally reached Century West BMW. I was interested on an M3 and have research the vehicle for 3 months from edmunds to Bimmerpost. Long story short, my sale advisor "Quinn Le" was very knowledgeable and helpful. I thought I know alot about the M3, but he have show me things that I have never knew of. Great service and very friendly. Since then I'm having a blast on my car.
Sales Mgr. or person scolded me
by 03/07/2009on
Please note-I did not purchase the car. While very pleasantly discussing the price, over the phone, for a few days on a CPO 5 series - when the person called me to followup on where I was with purchasing, he scolded me (like a 3 year old would be scolded), told me "how well he knew his business" and "how many cars he sold that month" and "whatever someone else had told me was WRONG", and hung up the phone on me (I thought the conversation had been going great, I was very nice, and I was just about to buy it!). It seemed like he was just generally angry about something and he decided to unleashed on me-that's an interesting sales approach and the first time I have been scolded (and I have purchased a lot of cars in my lifetime!) (I notice they still have the car and have since even lowered the price to almost exactly what I was offering). Well, I am thankful I learned PRIOR to purchasing-I prefer buying from folks who are nice and I would not feel comfortable recommending that type situation to a friend.
Century West BMW - Horrible
by 11/10/2008on
Wow. Have leased several cars from these guys with no problems and the service department is absolutely fantastic. Had a major misunderstanding on a lease, wasted my time and they more or less made me feel like it was my fault when it was clearly all theirs. Bad communication, horrible treatment and no ability to right wrongs. if you want to get treated like a number or I should say "unit" then go here. BMW should be ashamed of the GM running this operation, [violative content deleted].
Customer oriented dealer
by 10/19/2007on
Very customer oriented. Service reps proactive and friendly. Found issue not noted in original write up; repaired under warrantee. Work is usually good, although had to take it back once for minor redo. Service rep very appologenic and got on the repair ASAP.