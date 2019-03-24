sales Rating

When Century BMW sells a vehicle as "Certified Pre-Owned" , do they really certified the car as "CPO" or they just give it to the customer without checking the vehicle and marked it as "Certified Pre-Owned" ? In reality, they just give it to the customer without checking the vehicle at all.. On April, 2013 , I purchased a "Certified Pre-Owned" 335i Coupe from Century West BMW. From the day I've got the vehicle I encountered so much problems with the car. 1.) When I drove away the car from the dealership I have noticed that there was a warning signal in my dashboard. When I got home, I found out the headlights are not working. If this car is certified, this minor problem should have been seen & fixed first before you handed the vehicle to the customer. I tried to make an appointment with the service department but they were unable to give me a loaner car on that week so I decided to bring it to a different BMW dealership. 2.) Recall. When I brought my car at the other BMW dealership for headlights replacement, I was told that this car has a recall and they are going to work on it at the same time. . If this car is certified, Century West should have been work on the recall before they sell this vehicle as "CPO" 3.) Swerving Issue. I have notice that this car has a swerving problem from Day 1 but since it was a CPO , I was thinking maybe it's normal for a BMW as I was really confident that when they say that I was getting a certified pre-owned means they already check everything before they handed it to the customer. Until one morning, when I was driving at the freeway, I experienced a sharp swerve and I had a hard time controlling the steering wheel. This is a serious problem that could cause death for selling a vehicle that supposedly CPO but it wasn't. 4.) Power Loss. When the speed of the car is below 40 miles/hr, it's losing power - like it runs out of gas for seconds. Still, I have this peace of mind that it's a CPO car until after two months when my car totally lost power while I was driving at the traffic. I stopped driving this car from that day until I've got an appointment at to fix my car at other reliable dealership. 5.) Tires. I was told by your salesman that the tires are NEW. To my disappointment, it was not new & never been replaced. Why do you need to make false statement just to make a sale? 6) Loud & Grinding Noise when reversing at lower speed. As of today, my 2 months old car is still in the repair shop for more than a week now .They are still trying to diagnose & figure out how to fix the issues especially the power loss. Century BMW sold me a junk for the amount of $43,000.00 I tried several times to contact this people from Century West but no one bothered to return my call & emails .I decided to post a comment at their Facebook page with my expectation that they will communicate with me but regretfully , they just DELETED my post Read more