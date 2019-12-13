Bmw x7
by 12/13/2019on
Awesome service at sterling! Ben was so helpful and really knew everything about the car.. Ken was helpful getting the car we wanted. Would highly recommend
Thumbs up!
by 05/04/2020on
Great fast and improved service!
Parts
by 04/30/2020on
Gador took care of my problem and did a great job
Good value, excellent service.
by 04/17/2020on
Really glad I purchased my vehicle from Sterling BMW. Love my vehicle and the service is fantastic. They always get me in right away and I know the work is being done right which I appreciate. My service advisor is also very knowledgeable and prompt.
GREAT service at Sterling BMW
by 04/01/2020on
I had one of the best sales and t service experiences ever at Sterling BMW. Great trade in on my old Mercedes. Had a check engine light come on in 2nd year Of ownership. Cameron and Alex were fast and thorough and my whole repair experience - from pickup to drop off - took only 4 hours. That is an experience that will be hard to beat. Video of inspection texted to me was awesome. Totally covered under Sterling extended warranty. Thanks!
Very courtesy & friendly staff, five star services.
by 09/13/2019on
Very pleased with service advisor and all staff, all are very courtesy and friendly. Job finished on time as promised, loaner vehicle is more like brand new.
Great experience, Mike Walters was very helpful with my CPO purchase.
by 06/09/2019on
Had a great experience while purchasing my CPO 5 series. Mike Walters was very helpful and the entire process was quick and easy. Highly recommend this dealership.
Another great lease experience
by 12/26/2018on
This was my third lease with Sterling BMWJustin was as professional as usual in his conduct and willingness to walk through a few different scenarios, all the while letting me arrive and my own conclusion(s). I did tour a couple of other dealerships, these guys just make the process too simple to walk away from.
Buying experience
by 11/26/2018on
Mark and Rork was great and easy to work with. No usual sales pressure. Mark was very prompt to finalize the process. Their financing and lease returning process was never been so simple. I would recommend this dealership to anyone looking for great car and experience.
Recall service
by 10/15/2018on
All car dealers should get the respect and professionalism I received
Ask for Jack Murphy. Seriously.
by 05/19/2018on
I hate car shopping. But Sterling is top-notch and definitely not your typical luxury dealer, and specifically, Jack Murphy. Jack is what all sales staff should aspire to be: attentive, knowledgeable, and focused on making the sales experience transparent, thorough, and you leave knowing you got a great deal. After an initial misunderstanding, Jack and his manager Bob Wilson went above and beyond to make sure my wife and I were not just satisfied, but thrilled with our new car. I highly recommend requesting Jack when youre browsing. Hes knowledgeable and has a no-pressure, customer centric focus that I wish all sales staff Ive dealt with at other dealerships had. Thank you again, Jack and Bob. Well be seeing you when were ready for our next car (and hopefully when were in for our next service).
Best BMW Service
by 05/04/2018on
I have used Sterling multiple times over the last five years for service on our BMWs and they have always been wonderful. Trustworthy and honest, Ive never felt like they pressured me into unnecessary work. Theyre Efficient, and always have a nice loaner car for me to use while they are working on mine. Theyve helped me twice now with getting extra help from BMW to make repairs at no cost to me, and I cant tell you how much I appreciate that. I like that they are smaller dealership, because everything feels more personal. We recommend them highly.
Certified Pre-Owned 650 GC
by 04/25/2018on
The Sterling BMW staff were incredibly friendly and personable from the first call until the final sale when I drove off. I really appreciate the overall professionalism and most importantly listening to me as the customer for what I was looking for and making it happen. Thank you so much!!!
WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE EVER
by 10/30/2017on
Was super excited to purchase a BMW i3 and landed at Sterling... IT turned out to be the most disappointing experience. Monday 10/23: came in the dealership and talked to Mark Cullinane and discussed our interest with the BMW i3. We made a deal and since we came in late at night my husband and I decided to reschedule and finalize the deal the next day. Tuesday 10/24: came in the dealership and Mark Cullinane walked us over to Ruth Sinfuego (Finance Manager) to finalize paperwork. Ruth Sinfuego created a bill of sale which I was instructed to pick up a cashier's check from my credit union to finalize sale. Went to credit union on Saturday 10/28 morning and picked up a cashier's check to finally seal the deal. My husband and I went to Sterling to drop off the cashier's check and Ruth Sinfuego had me sign all the necessary paperwork to complete the sale. Once signed she tells us that we will NOT be able to bring the new car home until the cashier's check clears ---which means I will leave my trade in and the new vehicle at Sterling's until Thursday 11/3. IN WHAT PLANET DOES THIS MAKE SENSE?! We have been in contact with Sterling for a week and not once they mentioned a 3 day "clearing period" for a cashier's check from a bank! We then went to the credit union and tried to wire transfer the $ to Sterling but Ruth Sinfuego never returned our phone calls on Saturday. She claims that she did not receive a call until 7 pm. The bank closes at 3 pm Saturday so there was no way someone called at 7 pm. DO NOT COME HERE. WE DECIDED TO TAKE OUR BUSINESS TO BMW LONG BEACH.. WE FOUND A BETTER DEAL! THE SAME CAR FOR THE SAME PRICE WITH TONS OF UPGRADES! TRULY A BLESSING THAT WE DID NOT DO BUSINESS WITH STERLING.
Leased a 2015 X5
by 05/29/2015on
Very professional, transparent, and easy to deal with. Answered all questions promptly and one of the easiest internet deals in my 10+ years of leasing vehicles. Many neighboring dealers seems to not understand the online process of leasing/purchasing vehicles. Keep it up.
Great CPO Experience
by 04/01/2015on
4 1/2 years ago I purchase a new car from a local Orange County BMW dealership. The car had problems. I ended up having to contact BMW USA to get the problems addressed, as the dealership kept making excuses as to why the problems existed and wouldn't address them. Fast forward to March 2015. I just purchased a car from Sterling BMW in Newport Beach. The sale experience was good, but after having the car for a few days, I realized it had a couple of cosmetic problems. Now, this was a CPO, so it is a used car. But I wanted a perfect car. I assumed my experience would be similar to my last. But I was totally wrong. When I pointed out the problems to my salesman, Ben Keller, and the pre-owned manager, Mike Reed, they immediately setup appointments to have my concerns addressed. The result is a like-new car at a pre-owned price. I couldn't be happier. Thank you Sterling BMW, and particularly Ben Keller and Mike Reed.
Great experience at Sterling BMW!
by 04/09/2014on
I'm very impressed from my personal experience at Sterling BMW in Newport beach. Tina S. is amazing, she has over 20 years experience and willing to go the extra mile for you. I had factory ordered the new 428i and she provided a detailed invoice price for each individual option. I was very impressed with her honesty and she offered a very fair price over invoice. So if you live in Orange County or Los Angeles county, you owe it to yourself to contact Tina S., she'll offer you a great deal! - richard k. [contact info removed]
Dishonest people
by 09/13/2013on
Agreed with salesman for X5 price on 28k. Drove through traffic 70 miles to finish the deal. On the lot salesman said that he does not know anything and price is 29.8K and not a penny less. Never to look again at them
Great Experience at Sterling BMW!!!
by 08/07/2013on
The most professional and honest BMW dealership in Orange County. The GM, Preston M., will take good care of you. Tina S. and Stephan C. are amazing. Make sure you ask for one of them when you visit. I leased a brand new X1. I love my car. It is so fun to drive. The process was so easy and they gave me a great deal. I highly recommend this dealership!
Even A College Grad Can Afford A BMW
by 08/05/2013on
I recently bought my 2013 X5 here. I am a recent college grad and Thomas and Stephan were able to help me find an affordable X5. They both had the patience to find the perfect car for me. Thomas showed me all the options from leasing to buying and made sure BMW was right for me. He spent all day with my mother and I, test driving the X5 and X3, letting us see what was the right decision for us. He also is very helpful answering any questions I have and goes above and beyond what I expected to help me. Candace in financing was lovely to work with as well. She made buying my car such a fun and affordable experience. She helped me apply for the college grad program and went out of her way to make sure I got what I deserved for the car. She is friendly to talk to and very knowledgeable in answering all of my questions. All staff are respectable, honest, trustworthy, and keep to their word. I am so happy with my purchase!!! I highly recommend Sterling BMW!!!!
Sterling was all over it
by 07/15/2013on
I found a reason to drive to Newport Beach although I had at least 4 dealers closer to me, it was Sean and the staff at Sterling. Very quick response back to me, listened to my needs, did not try to sell a car I did not want, but instead worked with me to get the features I did want and more. His mgr Stephen was also very kind and helpful to make sure we got what we wanted and in a timely fashion, my other local dealers should take a lesson from them.