sales Rating

Was super excited to purchase a BMW i3 and landed at Sterling... IT turned out to be the most disappointing experience. Monday 10/23: came in the dealership and talked to Mark Cullinane and discussed our interest with the BMW i3. We made a deal and since we came in late at night my husband and I decided to reschedule and finalize the deal the next day. Tuesday 10/24: came in the dealership and Mark Cullinane walked us over to Ruth Sinfuego (Finance Manager) to finalize paperwork. Ruth Sinfuego created a bill of sale which I was instructed to pick up a cashier's check from my credit union to finalize sale. Went to credit union on Saturday 10/28 morning and picked up a cashier's check to finally seal the deal. My husband and I went to Sterling to drop off the cashier's check and Ruth Sinfuego had me sign all the necessary paperwork to complete the sale. Once signed she tells us that we will NOT be able to bring the new car home until the cashier's check clears ---which means I will leave my trade in and the new vehicle at Sterling's until Thursday 11/3. IN WHAT PLANET DOES THIS MAKE SENSE?! We have been in contact with Sterling for a week and not once they mentioned a 3 day "clearing period" for a cashier's check from a bank! We then went to the credit union and tried to wire transfer the $ to Sterling but Ruth Sinfuego never returned our phone calls on Saturday. She claims that she did not receive a call until 7 pm. The bank closes at 3 pm Saturday so there was no way someone called at 7 pm. DO NOT COME HERE. WE DECIDED TO TAKE OUR BUSINESS TO BMW LONG BEACH.. WE FOUND A BETTER DEAL! THE SAME CAR FOR THE SAME PRICE WITH TONS OF UPGRADES! TRULY A BLESSING THAT WE DID NOT DO BUSINESS WITH STERLING. Read more