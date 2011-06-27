Fletcher Jones Motorcars

3300 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
The Fletcher Jones family of dealerships has been around and family owned since 1946. Because of our experience, size, and dedication to excellence we know what is important to you as a customer and are ready to go the extra mile, every time. Here are some of the benefits, unavailable anywhere else, that you will receive as a Fletcher Jones Preferred Owner.

To make life easier, whenever you bring your car in for a maintenance appointment, you'll receive a complimentary Mercedes-Benz loan car. No need to go through the hassle of getting someone to pick you up or drop you off. Contact an Appointment Coordinator to make the necessary arrangements.

One of Fletcher Jones Motorcars premier services is a complimentary airport-shuttle service from our facility at 2172 North East Bristol, near Birch. You'll be transported to and from John Wayne Airport. Your car will be safely stored and washed, and ready when you return. An average savings of $30 per day.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Express Service

