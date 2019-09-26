sales Rating

I headed over to BMW of Murrieta not knowing much other than I wanted a 3 Series BMW. The salesman that helped me was very polite, I saw the vehicle I liked and asked if I could look inside and was obliged. At that time, I didn't want to take a test drive so I thanked him for his time and left. I had mixed emotions with the interaction. My first thought was BMW dealerships are much better than others. No haggling, no sales pressures. If you want it, buy it. My second thought was, "Did he not offer me his business card for any particular reason? Did he not think I could purchase the vehicle?" Ryon assisted me on my second visit for the test drive. I was ready to buy but had to bring my wife first. Ryon arranged for us to meet his brother, Brandon the next morning. While doing the test drive I asked Brandon how the Bluetooth worked and learned it couldn't stream music. I was very disappointed but went with it anyways. He took us us into the showroom to fill out a credit application. Brandon shared the Carfax with us and noted that the vehicle had been in an accident. Immediate concerns for both the wife and I, but he assured us it was probably just a minor bumper problem "Otherwise, the car wouldn't be Certified Pre-Owned. " The sport noticeably was in dire need of detailing. I liked the car but my wife didn't like the interior purple trim but preferred the wood trim of the other 328i. A Sales Manager(?) came out and was discussing the vehicle with us said if we really wanted the car he felt it could be detailed that day. My wife said in private if I could get a better deal on the sport that she would go for it. She had to get back to work so my son returned with me. He also immediately noted the condition of the sport. Brandon and I discussed the detailing of the car and he said it couldn't get done until next week. I corrected Brandon based upon what the Sales Manager(?) said and Brandon admonished that he didn't say that. I wanted to confirm the pricing on the sport at 26,900 to match the price of the other as he had said. Brandon refused to match that price and said that 27,900 was the price he had in mind as "matching" the sticker. I asked for 25,900 on the sport and that would be my buy, Brandon said it couldn't be done. I was OK with that. The following day, New Years, a text from Ryon offers the sport at 26,900. I advised we weren't in the market for the sport. On Monday, Ryon texts "could do $25,990 plus fees if you would go with" the sport. I again advise we don't want the sport. On Friday the 8th, Ryon presented to me the buy... "what if we swapped wood trim in the black sport you liked? Plus gave you 2k discount?" I let Ryon know that I would speak with my wife and asked if the car had been detailed so that I could see it (less the trim swap, of course), and asked if I could get more detail on the accident the vehicle was in?" Later he pulled the Carfax and found there was no accident. According to Ryon the car is being detailed at that moment and hopefully it will be ready Saturday. So, yes I want that car. At this point there are thoughts of why the car has not been detailed in over a week? The weekend goes by and there's no follow-up from Ryon. Monday afternoon I text and find the car is sent to wholesale, not worth fixing. I was not pleased. My text to Ryon was simply this, "Why would you make that offer to me before knowing this? At least checking to see if it had been detailed. Seems like very poor business." To Ryon's credit, he explains the situation. "We take vehicles in on trade and offer them for sale immediately. We have no way of knowing for sure if they will pass inspection. This is the car world in which we live with the Internet. You have to get your inventory out there ASAP. Would you have rather we be the kind of dealership that will sell a car that wouldn't have been mechanically sound? That is bad business." So my first impression of BMW dealerships flushed down the toilet. BMW of Murrieta is no different/better than any other dealership out there. It's bad business to sell a car that's not mechanically sound but not bad business to make promises you can't or won't keep. In my expectation of any dealership, and especially a BMW dealership, both are bad business. RYON: Would you like me to continue to look for a car for you? ME: No thank-you. RYON: Sounds good Read more