By the time I had come to test drive a car at BMW of Mountain View, I had been actively shopping for about 7 weeks. Don gave me a call on Sunday afternoon and asked about my interest in an Infiniti they had for sale. It was a hybrid and I did have questions. Don was able to answer these question and advised that I should come and test drive the car. Had Don not made that call, I wouldn't have gone in for a test drive. I didn't know much a bout hybrids. Don's knowledge of the vehicle I was inquiring about had me curious enough to test drive. Don and the Auto Nation team at BMW of Mountain View were welcoming and very understanding. We all know how long it takes to complete all the paper work. Well, I had my 4 year with me at the time of purchase. He did a really good job not getting restless. I was really pleased with the way he handled himself. The Auto Nation BMW of Mountain View team also seemed appreciated the way my son was able to keep calm during this process. They made arrangements for my son to pick up a set of BMW hot wheels on our way out. Great experience working with this awesome team. Don, thank you for all the help. Read more