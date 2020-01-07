The salesperson Michael was incredibly patient and flexible with me and the dozens of questions I had regarding the great BMWs I was interested in. Michael came in on his day, responded to emails quickly, and never complained or showed any frustration with me. I felt pretty lucky after the purchase of my vehicle from BMW of Mountain View.
Thank you for taking great care Servicing my new M2
by Great Service on 08/10/2020
Just a note of thanks to MV BMW (and Service Writer Wayne Hong) for your time and patience as applied to the recent service of my new M2 Competition. Really appreciate you taking the time to listen to my comments and then acting on them. Also appreciate the loaner car while mine
Was being serviced.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Bought a new BMW and Laura Blanc was my sales person. She was exceptionally hospitable and went through the whole process carefully with me. At no time did I feel pressured or rushed. The process was straightforward . I highly recommend this dealership and Laura Blanc in particular should you be looking for a new Beemer!
I brought my car in because of a low tire warning but learned that the tire had a nail in it. Then it turned out that some other things were due. I was able to have the work done immediately, but it was mid-afternoon and they'd have to keep my car overnight. The really good news here is that they were able to give me a loaner car. The last time I'd been there (pre-COVID) I was told that there would be no more loaners but that they'd help set us up with Uber or Lyft—ugh! But maybe they've changed that policy because of the virus; if so, good for them! My service advisor was pleasant to work with, very helpful and informative. Overall, it was a good (if expensive) experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Salespersons Leo and Bentz were very helpful in assisting me find the right car. On my first visit Leo nearly went through the entire inventory to find a car that matched my specifications (finding a manual was a lot harder than I anticipated). When the M3 I ended up buying became available for sale, I was immediately notified. I was given plenty of time to test drive and look at the car in detail and I am very happy with the purchase.
By the time I had come to test drive a car at BMW of Mountain View, I had been actively shopping for about 7 weeks. Don gave me a call on Sunday afternoon and asked about my interest in an Infiniti they had for sale. It was a hybrid and I did have questions. Don was able to answer these question and advised that I should come and test drive the car. Had Don not made that call, I wouldn't have gone in for a test drive. I didn't know much a bout hybrids. Don's knowledge of the vehicle I was inquiring about had me curious enough to test drive. Don and the Auto Nation team at BMW of Mountain View were welcoming and very understanding. We all know how long it takes to complete all the paper work. Well, I had my 4 year with me at the time of purchase. He did a really good job not getting restless. I was really pleased with the way he handled himself. The Auto Nation BMW of Mountain View team also seemed appreciated the way my son was able to keep calm during this process. They made arrangements for my son to pick up a set of BMW hot wheels on our way out. Great experience working with this awesome team. Don, thank you for all the help.
Set up online appt for an oil, cost was $224 for my car, when I get there they throw the 60K maintenance package in my face, and say the minimum cost is $391. Then they advise that my oil cap need to be replaced, belt and tension and that my car is leaking oil. I look at the oil cap and belt, both are fine. I don't have stains in my garage, so what oil leak? I look, nothing on the panels...I will not be back
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I leased a BMW X3 from BMW of Mountain View recently. I was happy with the sales person (Greg). He did very well. We waited for finance for over 3 hours. We had our 2 children with us and it took a long long time for paperwork, very unpleasant that I completely forgot that my wife wanted navigation on the car.
The day after we leased, I requested a similar car with navigation as my wife was new to the area and definitely needed navigation. I emailed the sales manager. At the same time, I called the general manager (PJ) and left a voicemail. The general manager NEVER returned my call ... too busy to talk to the customer! The sales manager also practically hung up on me on our last call. While on the phone talking with me, he said he got busy and he would call me back but he never called!
The sales manager came up with all kinds of excuses to avoid my request, although it could have been a simple task. I was VERY unhappy. This is an Auto Nation dealership. I tried to find the phone number or email address to Auto Nation customer service but no such a thing exists!!!
Very bad experience altogether, specially I find it very disrespectful for the general manager of this store to ignore customers. I would go elsewhere the next time. I would not recommend this dealership.
I took the car (2013 535i) into the BMW dealer at Mountain View, since my AC was not cooling. Brandon Case, the service consultant, was very friendly and professional. After taking down my complaint, he reviewed my account and confirmed that I was still part of an extended maintenance package, and described what it would cover and what it would not. He completed the service by finding and fixing the fault, identifying a leaky radiator, and validating that all of this was covered by the package. The time to complete took a little longer than initially expected, since the radiator had to be ordered in and replaced. But overall, a very good experience and a dealership I definitely recommend to others.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Having bought an extended "Platinum Warrenty" on this car as our original was getting close to expiration, I was expecting a fuller coverage that I seem to have. BMW USA and the dealer both tried to explain what is actually covered. Since purchase, this X1 has experienced a failure of the start/stop function. Several times I was told that the "computer" needed to be reprogramed to fix the problem. This week it was the battery at fault. We really like the feature as we have it on both vehicles we now have and two that we no longer own had it also.
The fires here in Northern California, put a lot of trash in the air and I felt that the cabin air and intake filters should also have been cleaned or replaced, again not covered under the Platinum coverage. The mileage on my 2018 X3 M40i was also noticeable, at about 10% loss. That service will come in March and at that time I'll find out how much that's going to cost.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Firstly, you did wash and vacuum my car as you said you would. I was very disappointed that, after paying over $2,000 for service, you neglected to clean my car—some courtesy! Your replacement tires are extremely expensive. (I now question whether I needed the new tires as the new tread depth is not that much different than the older tires. I needed to trust your employees’ assessment of wear and accept their recommendation.) Someone on your teams should explain when to replace old tires.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
