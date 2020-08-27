With COVID safety procedures in place purchasing a car was very different. My sales person at Monrovia BMW did her very best to make my purchase experience safe and effective. When situations arose that needed her attention she was on it immediately.
It took about 15 or 20 minutes before my service advisor called me to his desk. Once there things were handled quickly and efficiently. I was shuttled to work and when my car was ready I was shuttled back to the dealer. Pretty smooth I’d say...
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have service protection plan with BMW finance. But every time my car is there for services, the BMW of Monrovia refugees to honor the BMW service agreement. Always coming up with excuses and dismissed my claim. I paid close to $5000 for the car maintenances service. The car has 57 k miles.
Buyers please be aware before signing any service agreement with salesman!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Purchased a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle from BMW of Monrovia. Accepted delivery on a Thursday and had to immediately bring the vehicle back for warranty service on same Saturday and then on Monday of the following week. 2 weeks later, my vehicle is still with the BMW of Monrovia service department.
Require maintenance and another light (3rd time Light goes on)
by Francisco on 04/23/2020
The car wasn’t ready the first time promised and when the car was delivered it was a mess not washed or clean in the inside, not sure if it has to do with covid19 lack of personnel, they claim that they disinfect each car but it didn’t look like so I did it my self.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Neil helped us out on a busy Sunday evening. He was attentive to our needs and was very professional. I would recommend my friends and family to him if they are looking for a bimmer. Thanks again Neil.
I want give a special thanks to Tomas Cervantes for making our BMW experience the best. We are repeat customers and as always Tomas made the whole buying experience very seamless for my son. I would highly recommend him to anyone that is looking to buy or lease a BMW. Once again thank you to Tomas Cervantes and the entire staff at Monrovia.
I am a returning customer, so that proves I was very satisfied with my initial experience. This year, Wei Wei and Joseph went out of their way to find the exact (limited) 840 GC I wanted within days, since I had to return my lease. They are sincere and professional and worked out a great deal for me.
