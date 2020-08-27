BMW of Monrovia

1425 S Mountain Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016
(855) 635-0112
Today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Monrovia

4.4
Overall Rating
(46)
Recommend: Yes (39) No (7)
sales Rating

COVID makes car shopping a different experience

by New to BMW on 08/27/2020

With COVID safety procedures in place purchasing a car was very different. My sales person at Monrovia BMW did her very best to make my purchase experience safe and effective. When situations arose that needed her attention she was on it immediately.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
124 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

service Rating

Service

by Richtaf on 08/19/2020

Professional work place grate customer care

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

BMW Monrovia - Service Dept.

by Nicole Adams on 08/17/2020

Matt Clark never disappoints. He’s always kind and courteous. He not only cares about my vehicle , he took the time to ask how I was doing. A1 Service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil Change

by Patrick on 08/09/2020

It took about 15 or 20 minutes before my service advisor called me to his desk. Once there things were handled quickly and efficiently. I was shuttled to work and when my car was ready I was shuttled back to the dealer. Pretty smooth I’d say...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good follow up

by Isaacliao on 08/01/2020

Great service and help to answer all the questions about the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Advisor

by BagaBones on 07/24/2020

My advisor Matt provided excellent service and his technician also provided efficient service which is unusual for car dealers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Routine Service

by Rose Cer on 07/17/2020

Tim West in service was very cordial and was going to deliver my car due to health issues. Much appreciate his concern.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service review

by SAMFELIPE on 06/29/2020

FAST , EFFICIENT AND FRIENDLY

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Masood’s BMW 528I

by MASOODHC on 06/15/2020

I have service protection plan with BMW finance. But every time my car is there for services, the BMW of Monrovia refugees to honor the BMW service agreement. Always coming up with excuses and dismissed my claim. I paid close to $5000 for the car maintenances service. The car has 57 k miles. Buyers please be aware before signing any service agreement with salesman!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

BMW of Monrovia - Matt Clark, Service Advisor

by 328i F30 on 05/27/2020

Matt consistently provides excellent service, professionalism, and accurate recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Christina on 05/20/2020

Jorge was easy to work with and kept in good communication with me. Drop off was quick.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Horrible Car Delivery Experience

by LYHO11171 on 05/13/2020

Purchased a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle from BMW of Monrovia. Accepted delivery on a Thursday and had to immediately bring the vehicle back for warranty service on same Saturday and then on Monday of the following week. 2 weeks later, my vehicle is still with the BMW of Monrovia service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

BMW Monrovia wonderful dealership

by JennKitt on 05/05/2020

Always very helpful and knowledgeable about all cars. Friendly and happy service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

BMW Z4 Purchase

by David K on 05/03/2020

Kim was great. Great communication and ease of purchase. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Require maintenance and another light (3rd time Light goes on)

by Francisco on 04/23/2020

The car wasn’t ready the first time promised and when the car was delivered it was a mess not washed or clean in the inside, not sure if it has to do with covid19 lack of personnel, they claim that they disinfect each car but it didn’t look like so I did it my self.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

328 wagon man 👨

by Railspark on 01/30/2020

The sales staff was very nice, friendly n accomodating. I received a fair price on my trade in, n love my wagon. 😎

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Route service

by Raymond on 01/09/2020

Excellent service as usual. Car loaner was easy and my car was ready in just a few hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 BMW X1

by New X1 owner on 01/09/2020

Neil helped us out on a busy Sunday evening. He was attentive to our needs and was very professional. I would recommend my friends and family to him if they are looking for a bimmer. Thanks again Neil.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Monrovia of BMW Tomas Cervantes

by Jerry Brito on 12/26/2019

I want give a special thanks to Tomas Cervantes for making our BMW experience the best. We are repeat customers and as always Tomas made the whole buying experience very seamless for my son. I would highly recommend him to anyone that is looking to buy or lease a BMW. Once again thank you to Tomas Cervantes and the entire staff at Monrovia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

840i GC at BMW Monrovia

by Arpie A on 12/16/2019

I am a returning customer, so that proves I was very satisfied with my initial experience. This year, Wei Wei and Joseph went out of their way to find the exact (limited) 840 GC I wanted within days, since I had to return my lease. They are sincere and professional and worked out a great deal for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

excellent

by Amy Wang on 12/10/2019

Thomas is very professional and patient and gave me a great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
