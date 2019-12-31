sales Rating

Avoid doing business here. Their "bottom line" price changed so many times it makes your head spin. I went in with a price promise that was supposed to be solid - all we had to do was sign. Once we arrived, their final price had changed by about $400. Their excuse was that it's DMV fees that are not included - even though the price promise stated "NO SURPRISES" all you add is sales tax. We agreed to disagree and decided we'll move forward. They then make you wait another hour before they move you to financing to sign paperwork. At this point you have a good 2 hours invested, which is what they want because time is a valuable asset. At the finance desk the individual was eager to proceed. I asked him for a printout of the final numbers, he printed and showed me a copy and AGAIN, price increased by another $500. Now claiming that if we didn't finance with them the $500 rebate didn't apply. This is after telling both the salesperson and the manager/ handler that we were financing with our Credit Union - like 30 times! Why didn't it occur to them to be UP-FRONT about that particular detail before? Because you have time invested, that's why. $900 later I was tired and mostly upset with the situation and decided to walk without hearing any more of their deceitful speech. I took pictures of the before and after price sheets and have all proof for BBB complaint. Another review mentioned that they inflate their MSRP to make it seem like they're giving you a DEAL. That's 100% on point. Read more