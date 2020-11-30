Honda of Downtown Los Angeles
Customer Reviews of Honda of Downtown Los Angeles
Great car buying experience
by 11/30/2020on
Overall, this dealership and my salesperson, Andy, provided a great experience. The sale was completed with minimal pressure and the dealership and its staff were communicative and great to work with. The dealership was also very transparent about what they could, or could not do and were easy to communicate with during the car buying process. Overall, I would recommend this dealership to others and would consider returning here for a subsequent purchase.
Diana
by 04/07/2021on
Fast, quick and easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Service...
by 03/26/2021on
Friendly, Courteous and Professional..... Always Considerate of your appt time..... In and Out .... Proud to be part of the Honda Family !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda review
by 02/20/2021on
Jacqueline Aguilar is a very good and respectful dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
2019 Accord LX
by 01/09/2021on
Met up with Jesus who does internet sales @ DTLA Honda. Great attitude off the bat and was patient with me and my family through the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Customer Service
by 12/25/2020on
Best customer service. I can always trust Honda in downtown w/my car needs. Israel has been so helpful and informative during this time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Accord 2020
by 12/22/2020on
I’ve been at Honda for 3+ years and leased my first car with them which turned into me buying a new accord with them. maintenance has never been an issue with them or me. I always get my oil changed and make sure I take good care of my car. I’ve had my accord for about four and a half months now and barely have 3,000 miles on it and use it when only necessary due to Covid making travel limited. Anywho, the stitching on the glove compartment between the driving seat and passenger seat is begging to rip? The stitching is beginning to come off. I called and the representative said that’s called wear and tear and they can’t do nothing ... which I get but I find it insane that a brand new and gently used car is begging to tear. I even asked if they can help but they said their inspectors would look and tell me how much a new one is. I’m still not sure how I want to proceed.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealership
by 12/10/2020on
No complaints. Was easy and safe
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car buying experience
by 11/30/2020on
Overall, this dealership and my salesperson, Andy, provided a great experience. The sale was completed with minimal pressure and the dealership and its staff were communicative and great to work with. The dealership was also very transparent about what they could, or could not do and were easy to communicate with during the car buying process. Overall, I would recommend this dealership to others and would consider returning here for a subsequent purchase.
Service
by 10/06/2020on
Thank for Honda service team. I didn’t have enough time to wait for service. It was a bit late time to do service but they accepted and did it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda DTLA service
by 08/27/2020on
Great, friendly, expedited customer service. Excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dangerous Mistakes During Routine Maintenance
by 08/24/2020on
Took my 2015 Civic in for an oil/filter change, tire rotation, brake fluid change and fuel system cleaner. Honda came and picked and dropped off my car to and from my residence in a timely manner. However, the next day when I was driving my car around town it was not performing as usual (it was running very rough). Then, all of the fuel sensor lights started coming on along with the check engine light. I pulled into a gas station to call Honda up and ask what could possibly be happening to my car. (I should mention that in the middle of all of this I was in the process of packing up my stuff to move out of state so I had zero time for extra maintenance issues.) They told me to bring it back in and that they would give me loaner car to take home (I expressed to them over the phone that I did not have time to wait around for them to figure out what they had messed up). I then drove back to DTLA Honda, expressed again that I had no time to wait around for them to figure out the issue. They said they had no loaner car for me and that it would not take any longer than a 1/2 hour. It ended up taking them an hour and a half. They told me that someone had not finished the job correctly and forgotten some end steps which is what caused all of the error codes and was also causing the car to run badly. I asked for a refund of the fuel system cleaner and they said they would help me out. (It has now been about a month - I have called numerous times to remind them that they need to refund me - and I have yet to see any refund) A few days after they fixed their bungled job, I remembered that I needed to check the oil level (I always check this after its been serviced just in case and I was about to drive the car over 2,000 miles) and when I opened the hood there was a can of battery cleaner that a technician had left under the hood. The can says right on it that it is extremely sensitive to heat and not to leave it anywhere near combustion or heat. By the way, I live in LA and this was during a heat wave. The sheer amount of negligence and the lack of oversight was so extremely dangerous in this specific instance. And Honda's lack of concern about how dangerous this was for me and the fact that they still haven't checked back in with me or issued a refund speaks volumes about how they are only concerned with taking your money and nothing else. Their procedures are downright dangerous.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dtla Honda provided excellent service!
by 08/16/2020on
yonathan gave me outstanding service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always satisfied
by 05/27/2020on
Job finished faster than expected. Honda Team always looking out for me. Can't beat the location as well. Beautiful park across the street!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great and Safe Place to buy a Honda!
by 04/28/2020on
the DTLA Honda team was great! Lindsey, Jerry and Andy provided excellent service and took extraordinary measures to help ensure that my visit was safe (car was purchasing during the COVID-19 outbreak). I would definitely recommend this dealer and I will consider DTLA Honda for my next honda purchase!
Maintenance review
by 03/20/2020on
They did an amazing job at fixing the car the same day! I went in without an appointment and still got taken care of!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Got the job done
by 02/27/2020on
My visit went smoothly, I had all my questions answered and the employees were polite. However the employees were too insistent on me leaving a review and kept spamming me with calls and emails after my visit.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent servicing experience!
by 02/15/2020on
My experience at DTLA HONDA was excellent. Yonatan Reyes has explained the entire process of servicing of Honda Civic and pointed out important features of the vehicle when I was ready for my oil change & other fixes. I also appreciated the fact that he did not try to up-sell me into a more expensive part replacement or additional charges. He was having a good subject knowledge about the Honda cars plus overall servicing process. I always had an excellent experience at DTLA. I leased my Honda Civic from here three years ago. Now its time to upgrade it. I will definitely recommend others to visit DTLA Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Very fast and very kind service
by 02/13/2020on
The Honda Team was able to accommodate me with an appointment time that fit my needs. The gentleman who attended me was kind and helpful. They were able to understand my situation and began working with me as soon as possible. The service time took less than was estimated, which is always a plus on my book. Good job Honda Team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Ok
by 02/13/2020on
Everything was explained
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Red Honda
by 02/10/2020on
Really good experience. Heike Guillen is the person that helped me out, very professional and very polite. Couldn't be better, she also advised me on things I gotta do on the next service, really good...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Service
by 02/04/2020on
The Service Advisor, Emilio has very good knowledge about cars, he knew what was the best option and recommended for me to do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments