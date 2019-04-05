sales Rating

The entire experience has come full circle less than a year after purchasing a 2017 Nissan Altima . To start, I was clear and specific about my down payment, the fact that I had already secured financing through my credit union and my trade-in. I was asked to complete an online application to begin the purchase process but much to my surprise, the online application was used to shop financing through several banks. I was told the vehicle was in excellent condition, certified and that we were getting an excellent deal on a good car. Since the sale was finalized I have been unable to reach or speak directly with the salesperson who sold me the vehicle. Less than a week or so after the purchase the car had brake problems and after several attempts to correct the problem, I was told the brake issue was common with Nissan's. Well, besides the brake issue, we have now been informed the transmission is faulty and must be replaced! On top of that, the front brakes are below standards, down to the metal and must be replaced, apparently never checked or serviced by Enterprise. The safety issues alone with this 2-yr old vehicle make it necessary for me to share the problems I've experienced with Enterprise Car Sales. Read more