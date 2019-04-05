Unfortunate Experience with Enterprise Car Sales
05/04/2019
The entire experience has come full circle less than a year after purchasing a 2017 Nissan Altima . To start, I was clear and specific about my down payment, the fact that I had already secured financing through my credit union and my trade-in. I was asked to complete an online application to begin the purchase process but much to my surprise, the online application was used to shop financing through several banks. I was told the vehicle was in excellent condition, certified and that we were getting an excellent deal on a good car. Since the sale was finalized I have been unable to reach or speak directly with the salesperson who sold me the vehicle. Less than a week or so after the purchase the car had brake problems and after several attempts to correct the problem, I was told the brake issue was common with Nissan's. Well, besides the brake issue, we have now been informed the transmission is faulty and must be replaced! On top of that, the front brakes are below standards, down to the metal and must be replaced, apparently never checked or serviced by Enterprise. The safety issues alone with this 2-yr old vehicle make it necessary for me to share the problems I've experienced with Enterprise Car Sales.
Car sales
03/27/2018
After visiting many dealerships —i was pleased to find exactly what i was looking for at a remarkale savings —a very pleasant experience
Proud customer
04/21/2017
Very smooth transaction ... Love my 2015 Nissan Altima.....Thanks to the team at enterprise...Love you
Awesome Sales Team!
02/04/2016
Before coming to Enterprise Car Sales I did not know what to expect. I was so thrilled that Lyndsey recommended Rayna to me. She was so helpful and comforting to me in my time of need. John Lee was awesome! Everything went very smooth, I didn't even know that I had the car. I would recommend everyone to purchase their next vehicle here. Such wonderful people.
Buy your next car here!
07/29/2014
Excellent people, excellent cars, professional atmosphere. Best car buying experience ever! Look no further. Go here to look for and buy your next car, you will be surprised at the professionalism of all staff.
