Win Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
2201 E 223rd St, Carson, CA 90810
(866) 491-1027
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Win Chevrolet

3.7
Overall Rating
(9)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Cindy rocks!

by Joe M on 02/04/2020

Cindy is focused and dedicated to her job! Did not hesitate to be helpful! She looked ready to do her job the second we walked in! She deserves great commendation! Good job! 👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
36 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

THEY TAKE YOUR MONEY

by Eduardo Murillo on 03/28/2020

Brought my car to get serviced here , Payed $170 for them to inspect my car and tell me what was wrong with it, Service Attendant Isidro kept texting me wrong information on what was wrong with my Car, he then tries selling me wrong parts to continue my service. Since i declined the parts, they put everything back together. I go pick up my car and the inspection paper makes absolutely no sense, completely off on what me and my Service Attendent Isidro had talked about. I went back to the dealer to try and get it explained a bit better , both service Attendant Isidro and Car Tech Tom both started arguing with me saying it was my fault for not continuing with the service and giving them more money. Both there stories did not match on what was wrong with my car. Car tech said i was of waste of his time and walked off on me , Isidro did the same. Had to talk to Service and Part Director John M Schmidt, he read over my Inspection report and DID NOT understand it as well, he had to call up his tech and he finally explained to me what they think is wrong with my car, COMPLETE OPPOSITE on what they put on my inspection paper and what the service Attendant Isidro explained to me. SINCE I DIDNT WANT TO GIVE THEM MORE MONEY THEY PUSHED ME AWAY. WASTE OF MY TIME AND MONEY STILL DONT KNOW WHATS WRONG WITH CAR. $170 inspection and they couldnt figure out whats wrong, DAMN SHAME!! Take your money somewhere else!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Cindy rocks!

by Joe M on 02/04/2020

Cindy is focused and dedicated to her job! Did not hesitate to be helpful! She looked ready to do her job the second we walked in! She deserves great commendation! Good job! 👍

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

BAD AND UNPROFESSIONAL SERVICE 😡

by Arely peres on 01/26/2020

My name is Arely I came to this place to buy a nisan roge 2017 which I like.the people (management) when I got my insurance told me that the Diller gave me the wrong VIN number. Its been 6 months since that trying to make them fix the problem but it seems nobody cares about it they make me go back to the Diller 3 times already they're telling me if I go they full my tank of gas and they'll give me some accessories that was missing in my car(like mats and the secon key) which never happened the management is never there and they said nobody knows how to fix the problem... on this moth i have to pay plates and still nobody can help me..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

This place has boarder line illegal sales practices

by DanM on 03/16/2019

The short: - Dont go here and waste your time. You'll be ripped off. - Salesman I worked with is Malak Syriani who appeared nice but was there to rip me off. Dont work with him. Read on to learn why. I'm going to try to be as helpful to others here as possible. The short answer is that the prices you see placed on their websites are not the prices you get when you enter into the dealership. So save your time and go somewhere else. Essentially this dealership practices bait and switch. I spoke to a lawyer already and will speak to more. First lawyer said the website has enough fine print to cover themselves in most cases. I'm going to continue those other 'cases' and try to stop what they're doing. I came there, spent two hours trying to understand why cars are prices the way they are. They never gave me a clear answer. For example, a car will be posted for 12,935 and they wont give you it at that price after you come into the dealership. I went to another dealership, Simpson Chevrolet. Got a car 2 grand cheaper than Win. Asked them how they priced the car this low, they gave me a straight answer, no run arounds and no lies. This dealership is shady, they dont give clear answers and dont value their customers. After my experience here, imagine what they'd do in you brought your car in for maintenance. Places like this ruin it for more honest salemen. Story ended here with me walking out of their dealership 1 hour after they closed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Owner

by Sabrina on 12/05/2018

Our sales rep Cameron was awesome I would recommend him to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Winner at Win Chevrolet

by Kellie on 12/05/2018

The team was professional, honest and timely with my service. From the sales team members on day one who sold me my wonderful Chevy Traverse to the awesome service team who helped with this first necessary service for my vehicle, I feel like a winner. I needed a sensor and accelerator panel replaced. I had to leave the vehicle overnight, but they were up front and honest and directed me to the Enterprise rental on site to get a rental car to use while mine was being repaired. As promised, my car was ready the next day. The staff at Win Chevrolet is always friendly, professional and provide excellent service. They washed my vehicle before returning it and the coffee in the lobby is extremely good there. They treat customers like family...the nice family members.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Chevy Trax

by Trax on 12/02/2018

Excellent experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick and Easy Oil Change

by Sue on 10/13/2018

Came in for an oil change. Done in an hour! Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Friendly dealership

by Pete on 09/03/2018

Was waiting about 40 mins l, but customer waiting area is always pleasant to stay. Catch up what I need to finish with coffee and comfy chair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Ulises on 08/17/2018

Great experience fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Pca on 08/02/2018

Adviser was very professional,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Overall seamless

by AdrianaG on 07/11/2018

I went in to get an oil change, I had made an appointment earlier since I did not want to wait. The car was taken in and the whole process took about 1hr and 40 minutes. I would have appreciated updates from the person helping me. I saw another customer getting updates and I didnt get not one update. Not needed- but would have been helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recommended Services and Sales

by georgie15 on 04/21/2018

Everything was done as expected and within the time promised. I was satisfied with all the work that was performed. I would definitely recommend the Dealership and especially their staff that I dealt with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

WIN Chevrolet Experience

by SCastaneda31 on 04/04/2018

I came to Win with a certain model and I had a specific budget to work with. I was helped by Andrew Trupsin who made everything super easy and worked with me with the budget I had. I feel I got excellent service both from him and the Finance Manager (can't remember his name). Andrew was able to get me into a brand new Chevy Equinox and I did not feel that he gave me the car salesman run around and was rather honest with what he can do for me and also accommodating. I had tons of questions which he answered without getting frustrated in the effort of just "making a sale". My experience at Win Chevrolet was phenomenal and I can definitely see myself purchasing another vehicle from them in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Thank you For EXCEPTIONAL Service

by MSDIVAMJ2U on 03/11/2018

Service Manager Carl Taylor, your professionalism was Exceptional. My Malibu is still running GREAT. Thank you for providing GREAT Customer Service for my vehicle. GOD BLESS YOU, and the Entire Department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Corvette C7 Grand Sport Purchase

by MarTurquesa on 01/20/2018

My sales person Freddy Salanguit and Neso Daglian The Sales Manager get all the credit for that day! They made my purchase easy and got me what I was looking for. I asked for the most knowledgeable and years of experienced Corvette sales person as there are many and some Hyundai ones too. I am a previous Corvette owner and did not want anyone like the two I had spoken to previously on the phone with. I had bought my first brand new car from Cormier Chevrolet my Mother also bought her cars there too. I wanted to make my purchase there because of my past experiences and the fact that Cormier was a leading corvette sales dealership in So. Calif. I hoped WIN had the same ideal service. As Ive written I was very satisfied with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Satisfied Customer

by ttb101ttb on 10/02/2017

EXCELLENT Service, especially Mark Miller who took care of all my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Dream car purchase

by ibiman1 on 09/06/2017

Purchased a 2017 Z06 corvette. My bucket list car. Win staff made the transaction go as smooth as I could imagine. Will go back next time I'm in the market for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2017 Silverado Redline series

by BigDan6 on 09/01/2017

Peter & Malak Syriani along with Munir Younis & Tiffany too made our whole buying experience enjoyable , we didn't feel rushed or pressured at all . Will definitely recommend Win to family & friends !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Tahoe LT 2017

by jrml2001 on 08/29/2017

very kind and understanding

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil over-fill

by Svette2016 on 08/16/2017

Overall service staff polite and attentive. However, when I got home I checked the oil level and it was 1/4 qt overfilled. Not ordinarily a big deal but this is a 2016 Corvette dry sump engine and overfilling can lead to problems. (I waited the prescribed 10 min. before checking oil level). Not happy! I will do my own oil changes from now on!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
644 cars in stock
496 new110 used38 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
91 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
73 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes