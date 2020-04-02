sales Rating

The short: - Dont go here and waste your time. You'll be ripped off. - Salesman I worked with is Malak Syriani who appeared nice but was there to rip me off. Dont work with him. Read on to learn why. I'm going to try to be as helpful to others here as possible. The short answer is that the prices you see placed on their websites are not the prices you get when you enter into the dealership. So save your time and go somewhere else. Essentially this dealership practices bait and switch. I spoke to a lawyer already and will speak to more. First lawyer said the website has enough fine print to cover themselves in most cases. I'm going to continue those other 'cases' and try to stop what they're doing. I came there, spent two hours trying to understand why cars are prices the way they are. They never gave me a clear answer. For example, a car will be posted for 12,935 and they wont give you it at that price after you come into the dealership. I went to another dealership, Simpson Chevrolet. Got a car 2 grand cheaper than Win. Asked them how they priced the car this low, they gave me a straight answer, no run arounds and no lies. This dealership is shady, they dont give clear answers and dont value their customers. After my experience here, imagine what they'd do in you brought your car in for maintenance. Places like this ruin it for more honest salemen. Story ended here with me walking out of their dealership 1 hour after they closed. Read more