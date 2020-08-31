sales Rating

This is my 4th time buying a car at Irvine BMW and wouldn't go to any another dealership for my BMW. I don't say that lightly as buying a car is a huge investment and I have some high standards to live up to. There are other dealerships closer to my home but I will always drive a little further because of the level of service I receive here. Each time I go back, I make sure that I work with Chris Lorentzen, a true professional sales manager who understands the meaning of hospitality and service. He always provides a friendly and easy experience. I always feel well taken care of and never rushed to make any decision. Plus I always end up with an awesome car! This time around I chose the amazing X2 and I couldn't be happier. I look forward to many more years of beautiful BMW cars and outstanding service from Chris and the team at Irvine BMW. Highly recommend! Read more