Aaron was great to work with!
by 08/31/2020on
Aaron Hawkins was great to work with at Irvine BMW, in CA. Great service Great selection Great prices Clean and safe I left happy I highly suggest working with Aaron Hawkins at Irvine, BMW in CA
Excellent Experience
by 07/06/2020on
Shawn Y. was spot on with the process from start to the end. Very knowledgeable about cars and features, and very patient in answering all of our questions. He got us a great deal and Ken finance manager was very fast and efficient with paperwork.
Amazing experience
by 06/30/2020on
I bought my second car from Michael Quinn and I had amazing experience. Twice! Michael is beyond excellent. Everything was easy and smooth. Highly recommend Michael Quinn!!!!!
Fantastic Experience
by 06/30/2020on
These guys were terrific in every way. Renzo was great and made the experience terrific. Very knowledgeable and down to earth and above all ON IT!! Made things go smoothly and comfortably and could not be happier. Details were buttoned up and he took care of things quickly and accurately. Give him a call and you will be glad you did.
Great service on lease
by 06/05/2020on
Very attentive and well informed. Highly recommend Irvine BMW and Shawn Yeganeh when looking for a great deal. Will definitely return here, worth the trip from Pasadena. Local dealers couldn’t come close to my deal on X7.
Awesome Car, Great Price, and Wonderful Service!
by 06/01/2020on
This is my 4th time buying a car at Irvine BMW and wouldn't go to any another dealership for my BMW. I don't say that lightly as buying a car is a huge investment and I have some high standards to live up to. There are other dealerships closer to my home but I will always drive a little further because of the level of service I receive here. Each time I go back, I make sure that I work with Chris Lorentzen, a true professional sales manager who understands the meaning of hospitality and service. He always provides a friendly and easy experience. I always feel well taken care of and never rushed to make any decision. Plus I always end up with an awesome car! This time around I chose the amazing X2 and I couldn't be happier. I look forward to many more years of beautiful BMW cars and outstanding service from Chris and the team at Irvine BMW. Highly recommend!
5 stars
by 02/26/2020on
Thank you Chris Davis for helping us today! You helped make our experience at Irvine BMW one of the best yet.
Easier than working with brokers
by 11/06/2019on
William is smart and upfront. Eventually we came to an agreement that was better than my broker’s deal. Very easy to communicate with. I would buy another car from him and recommend to my friends and family.
Sale and Financing
by 08/21/2019on
I had the most pleasurable experience purchasing a new car at Irvine BMW this week. This is my first BMW ever. The sales person, Danny Miller, was gracious and never pushed for a sale. I came back two days in a row to drive the same car. He made sure I got the right car for my needs. The finance manager, Sean Riggs, was very enjoyable to work with and explained all my options thoroughly. He has a great sense of humor, as well. I’m very happy with my purchase and smile every time I see my car (even when it’s sleeping in my garage). I’m hooked on that BMW feeling!
BMW 530E - Ask for Seph Dietlin
by 07/02/2019on
I recently picked up a 2019 530E and had the opportunity to work with Seph. I was extremely satifised with the service as he was thorough in explaining all the different features and options the car had to offer......Definitely ask for Seph and he will get you in the right car!
X5 purchase
by 05/26/2019on
Jason DeMond and Aaron Green were exceptional in customer service and we received VIP treatment!
New 540i
by 05/26/2019on
I just picked up my 2019 540i from Irvine BMW and it was an easy and low pressure experience working with Brandon Kim. I selected my car and completed the credit application online so when I arrived at the dealership everything was ready to go. A quick test drive and a little paperwork with Lawrence (who was great to work with) and I was driving away in my new car in less than 2 hours, and that was during a busy Memorial Day weekend. This is my third 5'er from Irvine BMW. There's a reason I keep coming back. Thanks, Brandon!
Excellent buying experience.
by 05/21/2019on
I leased my i3 with William Yen. He was prompt to reply to my messages, addressed my concerns, and had a no bs approach. I would highly recommend working with him if interested in a BMW.
Great experience with William Yen
by 05/21/2019on
Willam is patient, listens to your needs, and doesn't cause discomfort by pushing for any additional purchases
Seph Dietlin is the best of the best.
by 04/10/2019on
I recently bought a CPO 2016 328i from Irvine BMW and it was the most painless process I could have asked for. Truly top tier car buying experience. If you want all of your expectations to be exceeded just ask for Seph Dietlin and you will leave knowing you got a great deal on an even better car.
Irvine BMW
by 03/06/2019on
I have been on a car search for several weeks and Irvine BMW by far had the most inventory and all their cars were in great condition. William Yen was able to offer us a great deal and it was a smooth process overall.
Good dealer
by 02/21/2019on
Personally Iâm happy with William Yen who try do do the best he can to help me buy the 1st car for my son. He will help anyone who want to buy a car and save time/money, just come see him and you will be happy either. In general, BMW Irvine is a good dealer
Love my car! Also had a great experience here at Irvine BMW!!
by 07/31/2018on
I ended up picking up a 2015 228i the other day and had a great experience with Terry Zwarka! He helped show me the car and took me on test drive! Hes a super cool laid back guy! I definitely recommend seeing Terry if you are wanting to purchase a vehicle here at Irvine BMW!
Quality service during M240i lease
by 07/24/2018on
Renzo gave me everything you could ask for during the auto leasing process. The transaction was smooth and timely. The car was ready for me as soon as I arrived to the dealership in their indoor garage.
Jason DeMond at Irvine BMW is the BEST!
by 06/30/2018on
Go see Jason DeMond at irvine BMW. Jason is great and knows his stuff. Ive purchased two vehicles from Jason and he always does his best to give me a great deal. Trust me this is the guy you want to talk to down there.
Great dealer, friendly staff
by 04/09/2018on
My family and friends have been coming to Irvine BMW for over 15 years. The past 6 years we have been working with Andrew Einhorn and hes fast and efficient. The car with the packages we want is usually picked out before we get to the dealer and all we do is test drive, sign the paperwork and were off!