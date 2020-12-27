Pacific BMW
BMW Ultimate Care - No Free Maintenance
by 12/27/2020on
I leased a new BMW X3 at Pacific BMW on 12/26/2020. On the sticker the price clearly include the BMW Ultimate Care - free scheduled maintenance for 3 years or 36,000 miles. During the contract signing the financial analyst told me BMW had stopped offering the BMW Ultimate Care and I would have to pay approx $55 per month ($1,995 to final price) if I wanted scheduled maintenance. I am very disappointed BMW is no longer offering the BMW Ultimate Care and they should not falsely advertise free maintenance.
CPO X5 had large crack in windshield
by 11/25/2020on
On 10/17/20 I purchased a 2017 CPO X5 via the internet from Pacific BMW, Glendale, CA. The CPO checklist indicated that there was a crack in the windshield. There was no indication of how it was remediated. I took delivery of the X5 in a shaded indoor delivery area. I could not see any cracks in the windshield during a cursory inspection. Once I drove off and was on the way home, the sunlight hit the crack and it glistened blindingly. A 2.5-inch crack is annoying located in the drivers field of vision and on the edge of the heads up display. Once at home, I reached out to the dealer and was told to get repair 3 quotes. I obtained quotes (all approximate) from Safelight ($1200), Independent glass shop ($1300) and Stevens Creek BMW ($3200). After 5 weeks of being jerked around, Pacific BMW finally agreed to replace the window... provided that I drive from Northern California to Southern California, so that they could replace the windshield in house. This would entail over 10 hours of round trip driving and an overnight stay. We forewarned, CPO vehicles are "self-certified" by the dealer. They are not inspected or certified by BMW - North America. I got shafted by a dealer who passed off a vehicle as being "CPO certified," when it does not meet BMW standards. Before you sign a sales contract or buy a vehicle from Pacific BMW on the internet, have it independently inspected. The vehicle was delivered with only one key. I was promised that a second key would be promptly sent. It's now 5 weeks later and I'm still getting the run around. I can't believe that they do not have keys (remotes) in their parts department. Don't get burned like I did.
Great experience!
by 08/06/2019on
Tired of pushy salespeople at car lots? I was too, which is why I'm writing this review. James Kim was the best experience I've ever had purchasing a car. No high-pressure tactics, knew the car, from the upholstery to the nuts and bolts. Asked if I'd rather test drive on the roads, freeways, rough surfaces, etc. He knew his cars, and more importantly, he knows how to treat a client. If you're looking to be treated properly, go to Pacific BMW and ask for James.
Great buying expirence
by 05/03/2016on
I found my car while doing an internet search, when I arrived at the dealership I found the car just as promised.
Greg Poland delivers again
by 12/07/2015on
Folks, this is the second BMW I've gotten from Greg Poland at Pacific BMW. Understand that this is 2015, you can get a car from a dealer anywhere. Even though I'm from the midwest, I used Greg because he's the best deal, fast, painless, AND competent. When you're dealing with a luxury car, you expect a certain level of service. Greg goes beyond what's expected. It's that simple. I used to be in the car business. There's a huge turnover in sales. Not Greg. He's been there a long time, and people keep coming back to him for a reason. That's why I'm writing this review. Do you want to roll the dice on your luxury car? Or do you want a sure thing? I've gotten two BMWs with Greg, and a third is on the horizon. "Go With Greg". You won't be sorry.
Superb concierge level service!
by 07/24/2015on
My existing BMW lease was nearing expiration and I had little time to shop around. I knew what I wanted and had a quote for a new lease with a local dealership in San Diego. Greg Poland Of Pacific BMW stepped in, found the exact car I wanted, obliterated the deal I was being offered locally, overnights the paperwork to my hotel while I was traveling on business, trucked the vehicle down to San Diego for me at no charge, so that I had a vehicle within 1/2 hour upon my return to San Diego. This is the best and easiest deal for a car I have ever made. Greg Poland and Pacific BMW take the concept of total quality service to an entirely new level. Count me a customer for life!
Great car buying experience
by 07/05/2015on
Serj G. was very professional and a pleasure to deal with. He totally went the extra mile to help me and the whole experience was very easy and pleasurable. The showroom was fantastic, a nice place to wait for service, etc. there was no haggling and everything that he said he would do, he did. Would highly recommend this dealership!
Great BMW dealership
by 07/03/2015on
I love this dealership. Everyone i have dealt with has been great! I actually like coming to this dealership...there's no pressuring, "I just want you money feeling that normally comes with going to a car dealership. They seem to treat everyone equal; which doesn't always happen at luxury car dealerships. Steven (sales) was great to deal with and easy to communication with throughout the buying process. Isam (finance) was a pleasant to work with. Sean Cromwell (product genuis) is amazing!!! I couldn't have asked for a better person to help me learn about my car. I cannot sing his praises enough...he is absolutely great!!!! My overall experience so far has cemented that this will be the dealership I come back to for years to come. For me this dealership represents how the car buying experience should be...comfortable, enjoyable & happy! :-)
Great sales experience - easy & straightforward
by 07/02/2015on
I had a refreshing experience leasing my 2015 BMW from Pacific BMW in Glendale. Issa negotiated a good deal, and when I checked with other BMW dealerships to see if they could beat it they all said, No way. Take the deal you have - it's a no-brainer! I bought a pre-owned (demo) vehicle that had a small dent, and the dealership brought the dent to my attention, fixed it at no cost and they even drove my car all the way back to my office Santa Monica when it was ready. Glad I had such an easy and positive experience at Pacific BMW.
Great services. Staff awesome. Helpful and store is clean.
by 06/30/2015on
We went to BMW glendale and purchased my first bmw! Ronald Rodillas was awesome. He helped me find a car that fits for me. We had a great experience. 10 star all the way. Staff were friendly and helpful.
Amazing and professional group of people. Unbelievable low prices
by 06/26/2015on
I have been a member of BMW family for couple of years already, and have visited over 10 different BMW dealerships, and was lucky enough to find this Pacific BMW, meet this amazing professionals, and have the opportunity to experience an excellent customer service. When my previouse lease contract was ending, I had a very difficult case where nobody was able to help me. I mean, you don't expect sales people to be empathetic and caring, because it's kind of understandable that times are though and people care about making more money; however, I can say that Pacific BMW was an exception. They were helpful, empathetic, caring, understanding, professional and just amazing. They helped me return my previous vehicle and get another beautiful BMW with an amazing deal. Thank You Pacific BMW :))))
Pacific BMW 2 Series Purchase
by 06/22/2015on
This was my first time both ordering a car and working through the online sales process as opposed to visiting the dealership and picking one off the lot. It was a pleasure buying from Steven Sarroyan with their internet sales department. He was extremely helpful in making sure that I recieved the car I wanted, and the promises he made with respect to build time and delivery were spot on. I'd be happy to buy another car from him in the future.
Breath of fresh air
by 06/11/2015on
If your looking for a new bmw. Check this dealership out. They have great customer service & deals. . Ask for Shahin. This dude will take care of you like your family.
New To LA & BMW
by 05/16/2015on
Moving from NYC to LA was a big step all its own; Add having to get a car on top of that could have easily added a lot of stress. I will say, that was not the case with this purchase. Steven, my sales and technician representative and I first began back and fourth contact while I was still in NY. He made the entire process, from the start of finding the right vehicle, to finally showing me the functions of my brand new convertible, a smooth and easy transition. Thanks for that Steve! Everything about the experience and dealership was superb. Plus, I even got some free gifts which is always nice :) I highly recommend this dealership.
Wow! Best car buying experience ever!
by 04/28/2015on
This was the easiest purchase I have ever made. I have owned plenty of cars from Acura to Lexus but never a BMW. I live in the Inland Empire with BMW dealer's all around me and chose to do business with Pacific in Glendale. At this point in my life I will continue to purchase BMW's and I will do so from Pacific BMW. They made car buying a breeze. Thank you to the team at Pacific.
The Best Sales person
by 03/25/2015on
The sales person was very professional. They had excellent selection and worked out a great deal for me. I received red carpet treatment. Thank you everyone in Pacific BMW
2nd car purchased from PacificBMW and 2nd round of excellent salesmanship
by 03/23/2015on
Overall I had a great experience with Serj G. He was quick, efficient and very knowledgable. I would definitely recommend him and the dealership to friends and family.
As easy as it gets !
by 03/03/2015on
This has been my easiest and most pleasant car transaction ever. Emailed Greg Poland for a quote. He sent me an aggressive lease price on the first email itself. It was far superior to any price I had gotten here in the SF Bay area. I locked the car. I setup a pickup appointment with him and drove down from San Jose to Glendale since I had a lease return. Checked in with reception and sat at the lounge oggling at their instore M5 and M3 displays. In the mean time Greg then took care of everything. They quickly checked my lease return, got my new car ready and showed it to me. Met with the finance person Amy, signed a few documents and Done. Absolutely no surprises. My wife even enjoyed a facial and a massage at a makeshift SPA inside Pacific BMW showroom while I was signing the documents!. Greg then handed over the keys to us. Went over some key features of the car and we were out enjoying the Californian sun in no time! This was as simple as sign and drive. I would very highly recommend Pacific BMW and Greg Poland for your BMW needs!
Great service by Pacific BMW
by 02/26/2015on
Maintenance service was done fast and the loaner provided as promised.
Service review
by 01/11/2015on
Always excellent service everytime I bring my car in. Galo Mora, my service advisor is always polite and very nice!
Good service and fair price
by 01/01/2015on
I recently purchased a 2014 slightly used 535d. The salesperson- Ross- did a good job. This is my 12th BMW os I am not new to the product line. I would recommend the store and the sales person.
