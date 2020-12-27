sales Rating

On 10/17/20 I purchased a 2017 CPO X5 via the internet from Pacific BMW, Glendale, CA. The CPO checklist indicated that there was a crack in the windshield. There was no indication of how it was remediated. I took delivery of the X5 in a shaded indoor delivery area. I could not see any cracks in the windshield during a cursory inspection. Once I drove off and was on the way home, the sunlight hit the crack and it glistened blindingly. A 2.5-inch crack is annoying located in the drivers field of vision and on the edge of the heads up display. Once at home, I reached out to the dealer and was told to get repair 3 quotes. I obtained quotes (all approximate) from Safelight ($1200), Independent glass shop ($1300) and Stevens Creek BMW ($3200). After 5 weeks of being jerked around, Pacific BMW finally agreed to replace the window... provided that I drive from Northern California to Southern California, so that they could replace the windshield in house. This would entail over 10 hours of round trip driving and an overnight stay. We forewarned, CPO vehicles are "self-certified" by the dealer. They are not inspected or certified by BMW - North America. I got shafted by a dealer who passed off a vehicle as being "CPO certified," when it does not meet BMW standards. Before you sign a sales contract or buy a vehicle from Pacific BMW on the internet, have it independently inspected. The vehicle was delivered with only one key. I was promised that a second key would be promptly sent. It's now 5 weeks later and I'm still getting the run around. I can't believe that they do not have keys (remotes) in their parts department. Don't get burned like I did. Read more