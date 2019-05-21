Internet sales
by 05/21/2019on
Purchased a passport thru the Internet sales. I got the best deal and when I came to pick up the car, they were true to quote and didn't play games.
Phenomenal service
by 08/08/2019on
I made my appointment to get my car serviced with Veronica. She was so helpful, made the entire process very smooth and easy. She wasn’t pushy about getting other services done on my car, all I needed was a transmission oil change. Everyone make your appointments with Veronica, you won’t regret it.
2 Comments
Price not as on Internet
by 07/01/2019on
The price was listed as a Great price on Edmunds. We test drove the vehicle and when we tried to purchase the vehicle, the dealer added 3 additional "accessories" to the purchase price, increasing the price by over $2,000. When we advised we didn't want the accessories, they removed 2, but not the TX accessory price of $499. They couldn't explain what the accessory is, and according to the internet it is a cost to pad the price. We left as the cost on the internet was not the price they were offering it for sale.
1 Comments
Internet sales
by 05/21/2019on
Purchased a passport thru the Internet sales. I got the best deal and when I came to pick up the car, they were true to quote and didn't play games.
1 Comments
Excellent
by 03/19/2018on
Very helpful and quick. Took just over an hour to buy a new car.
1 Comments
Great People, Great Experience
by 01/26/2018on
After the transmission in my sons car went out he began to research a new replacement car. He finally decided on a 2018 Honda Fit EX, a lot of car for the money. Since we had already purchased a 2017 Honda CRV from DCH Garfena Honda, through Alex Gutierrez, my first call was to Alex. After a few minutes of very pleasant conversation and an explanation of what we were looking for, Alex provided me with a target price and we set an appointment for the next day. My son drove off with his new car within 2 hours of of arrival. Alex, his manager Vince and the Finance Manager Rick were all incredibly nice, honest and transparent in their dealings with us and we feel we recieved a very fair deal. Any time any of my family or any of my friends are in the market for a Honda, DCH Gardena and Alex have our business! God bless you Alex!
1 Comments
Don't Believe all the Fake Reviews Here!
by 10/23/2017on
I took my car in for a simple oil change because they sent me a coupon via email. Took my car in, but they service guy didn't want to honor the coupon. I was in a rush, so I dropped the car off instead of waiting. I get home and next thing you know, they're telling me my car has all kinds of problems. From dead battery to bad starter. My car is not starting all of a sudden. They sabotaged my car, so they can make more money from "repairing" my car. I know this because I called AAA to pick up my car, and he was able to start my car. He tested the starter and he told me there was nothing wrong with it. I bought one of my cars here, so this review isn't for the sales dept. My problem here is with the service dept, which I guess has to meet quotas, so they try to rip you off. Definitely avoid their service dept!
1 Comments
Thank you Honda of Gardena!!
by 06/17/2017on
I am so happy i stopped by at this dealership. I had totaled my car about 2 weeks ago and i couldnt find a replacement i almost lost my job and within 1 hours i kid you not i was a proud owner of a Honda Civic i almost cried ! Thank you Alex G !!! God bless!!
1 Comments
One of a kind Service
by 04/29/2017on
Gardena Honda in the City of Gardena is the best repair shop in the south bay area. They have professional staff with a unique and personal service to all customers of all walks of life. They have treated me respect and attended to my needs to the best of their ability. I also want to give thanks to the #1 service representative, Mr. Emilio Perez. He is the best and i rank you at 99.999999% above all. Thank you so much for helping me maintain my old dinosaur (1990 prelude with over 420,000 miles) original engine. still running like a new thanks to Gardena Honda and My service advisor Emilio Perez.
1 Comments
Beware of this Dealership
by 02/24/2017on
BEWARE of this Gardena Honda dealership. The closers are devious [non-permissible content removed]. I purchased a 2016 Accord here. Due to my excellent credit, the salesperson, JOEY RHEAUME, quoted me a good finance rate of 0.70%, he also offered me the extended service contract for half the price of $1,000. The problems started with the closer/finance manager, PAUL DOZIER, who drew up the paperwork. I confirmed with him, all of the offers and pricing made by the salesperson. He first tried to put me in a 3% finance contract which I insisted on being corrected to the 0.70% quoted. Then he kept talking and talking about the bible and is personal life for almost an hour until I couldnt wait to get out of there. Now I suspect that was his strategy to get me to sign quickly. Recently, my CPA was reviewing the finance agreement and he asked me why I was paying a 1.90% finance rate, and why I paid the full $2,000 charge for the service contract. Im so angry at being ripped off by these people. Dont make the same mistake I made do yourself a favor and GO ANYWHERE ELSE BUT HERE TO BUY A CAR.
1 Comments
Used car purchase, Maxwell was great to deal with
by 01/18/2017on
I've been looking for a used vehicle for just over 1 month. Found several I liked but always somehow missed the opportunity. I happened to find the particular car I was searching for at DCH Gardena Honda. As soon I was able to call I did and talked to Maxwell. A super friendly guy that answered all my questions. I requested for him to hold the vehicle as we all know that isn't practical but he did what he could for me as I drove over 900 miles round trip to purchase the vehicle. He called me and asked how far I was and I told him I was about 1.5 hrs away. I requested once again for him not to sell the vehicle. Once I arrived we noticed that the lot was packed with people. A salesman approached us and we requested if he could direct us to Maxwell. Out of the blue Maxwell said I'll be right there. Maxwell then came over with the keys to the vehicle that we drove so far to see. We went on a test drive and fell in love. So we went inside and started the paper work. Within 3 hrs we was on our way back home with our new vehicle. Thanks so much Maxwell & Armando it was a pleasure doing business with the 2 of you.
1 Comments
Dishonest
by 01/08/2016on
They added a hefty charge in the final bill that was not discussed or agreed upon. We paid for a lifetime oil change service even though we did not agree upon such terms. The sales representative did not even tell us. Very dishonest about other things such as early delivery fee (we did not order any cars), and refusal to show us our credit score. Not a good way to do business or to keep business. Very disappointed.
2 Comments
Another Friendly Service at Gardena Honda
by 07/06/2015on
I needed a quick oil change for my Honda Odyssey so I called my service advisor, Emilio Perez on the busy morning of July 3, 2015 and he told me to come on in and he'll get it handled and just like that, my oil had been changed. I can always rely on Gardena Honda for my Honda needs. Thank you.
1 Comments
I love DCH Gardena Honda
by 06/22/2015on
Every time I go to get my car serviced, I get great customer service. They service dept always tries to find the best deals for me.
1 Comments
Very Good Service....
by 05/20/2015on
Kudos to the Service Department at Gardena Honda. I'd especially like to thank Art (Service) and Norberto (Parts) for their professionalism and support. Consistently good experiences at Gardena Honda!
1 Comments
Great Work
by 05/17/2015on
I have bought Honda since 1988. The service has always been excellent, the waiting environment perfect for reading and inner reflection. Thanks.
1 Comments
Great Gardena Honda Experience
by 03/01/2015on
We purchased our car from Patrick Gutierrez. He did an excellent job with the sale of the vehicle and explaining all the features. A true Sales example for Gardena Honda. We brought the car back to have the 17" tires and wheels and Perma Plate installed and worked with Art Jauregui in Service. Another top notch Gardena Honda Service Adviser. He even remembered our 1987 CRX that is now in the Honda Museum in Ohio. Great job by all that made a great visit for my wife and I.
1 Comments
satisfied customer
by 01/24/2015on
the service rep. Art was wonderful. He explained the service that was needed and answered all of my questions. and I had quite a few questions!
1 Comments
Great service
by 01/05/2015on
Edgar in the service department is great ,friendly service man .
1 Comments
Shady practices
by 01/04/2015on
I recently visited this dealership to purchase a car, which just happens to be the only dealerships my family has used for 20+ years. While the salesperson was friendly and knowledgeable e hard sell practices are disgraceful. They kept asking me for information to run a credit report and when I declined because I had my own financing, they gave me a hard time and made Up reasons why they had to have my credit information. It was so bad that the manager even added items into the quote that were included in the price of the vehicle. Then to make matters worse they would not talk to anyone from my financing company to get the information they needed to draw up the paperwork. This dealership claims to be friendly to women, but when it is time to conduct business they are anything but friendly and ethical.
Great service
by 12/10/2014on
Art and Emilio are very helpful and I'm sure the other service advisors are the same way. I have been coming since 2007 and I have been always satisfied with the work done to my vehicle.
1 Comments
Perfect Since 1983
by 11/16/2014on
I purchased my first Honda (CRX) from Gardena Honda in 1983, am on my third Honda (CRV) now and have gone to Gardena Honda throughout for my service needs. They are excellent, convenient, honest, and have never had a problem with them. I will ALWAYS go to Gardena Honda for my service needs. Emilio was as professional, helpful, and friendly as always.
1 Comments
1 Comments