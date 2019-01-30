Toyota Place

Visit dealer’s website 
9670 Trask Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Toyota Place

4.9
Overall Rating
(34)
Recommend: Yes (34) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Thanks

by Joey on 01/30/2019

Very friendly and quick service. Able to work good deals with you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
68 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Owner

by Ruben on 02/23/2019

My service advisor is always true full and direct something I really like, thank you for having people that you feel welcoming...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

very pleased

by honest on 02/03/2019

my service adviser was great. he is honest and quick on handling my needs. thanks Eddy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

RAV4 2019

by Thomas on 01/31/2019

Our seller is Mr. James Nguyen was kind and professional. He patiently answer all of our questions regarding what we would like in our RVA4 2019 and the color of our demand. He walked through all of option and feature of RAV4. Finally, we would like to thanks Mr. Hung (VP) to make this happen. This is my second car bought at this dealer within 4 years. -Thomas

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thanks

by Joey on 01/30/2019

Very friendly and quick service. Able to work good deals with you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tacoma 2019

by Juan on 01/30/2019

Toyota Place is the dealership to go to when you want to be treated like family and really easy to deal with Mr Alex my sales representative made it happen for me to be the new owner of my 2019 TRD Tacoma which I really love. Thank you so much

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick service

by Ricardo on 01/24/2019

Easy quick service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mr.

by Sarin on 01/17/2019

Excellent customer service everytime.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchase

by JT on 01/11/2019

The overall experience was great. JJ provided excellent service and worked to meet my needs and I was able to drive a new vehicle off of the lot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service check

by Renato on 01/09/2019

Satisfactory

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Phong on 01/08/2019

Had my car serviced at Toyota Place. I am very happy with their great service and good price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

N/A

by Albert on 01/08/2019

Had a great experience because of your sales woman. Great customer services when came to my needs and budget.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Superb service

by Dimples on 01/05/2019

Toyota Place has never disappointed me with their utmost service and care for their customers. They are always very attentive to their customers needs as opposed to their pockets. Keep up the great work Toyota Place. Vinny is exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Owner

by Derek on 01/04/2019

I loved the service. Very cordial hospitality and speedy service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Harry on 12/30/2018

We have been to several Toyota dealerships to shop for a RAV4 2019 but we chose Toyota Place over others. This store is far from us (~30mi) from where we live and here are the reasons we shop here: 1. great price 2. great service. Special callout to our saleslady who is passionate and told us a lot more than other sales person! Her enthusiasm and knowledge earned our trust to buy here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Really satisfied

by minguyen on 12/21/2018

The car that I want has not so common color, and luckily they have it in stock. I still have a current lease at the time and the people there helped me transition it as smoothly and beneficially as possible for me. Thanks a lot! They are readily to help and answer any of my questions. Just one note if you intend to purchase around this time, your wait time may be a bit long as they’re pretty busy. I don’t mind but I know some can be impatient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Toyota place

by Andy on 12/12/2018

Andy and Tony were very helpful, pleasant and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick Easy and Out

by Erick on 11/22/2018

took only 45 minutes to get an oil change. definitely coming back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Victor.1 on 11/22/2018

The service was efficient and swift.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by jose31. on 11/13/2018

great service didnt want too long

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2016 Highlander Hybird Limited Edition

by rick on 11/10/2018

The work done on the Highlander was exceptional fantastic !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good Dealership

by david on 11/08/2018

I want to thank the manager and the sales reps for such an amazing experience. They helped us out throughout the whole process. This dealership will definitely be refered to. Outstanding staff and assistance! Thanks once again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
167 cars in stock
0 new106 used61 certified pre-owned
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|13 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes