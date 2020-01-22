Took my forester in for a scheduled service. Tech Christian wrote out me service order and explained what the would do routine inspections. Service was performed in a timely manner and tech reviewed all the inspections and services that were done. Very happy with my experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
From the moment I arrived at the service department, the staff was very helpful and clear about services. I was able to get in and out at the time I told them I needed to get to work. The waiting room was comfortable and had everything I needed to also do work while I waited.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Victor was a great representative of Lithia Subaru Fresno. He made the effort to explain each detail of the car, the test drive made me nervous but I was given assurance and confidence, great customer service, and all went well. Every step of the way was informative and professionally handled.
We knew we wanted a Subaru but weren't sure on a model. John led us through the process, introduced us to all models we were interested in, and let us make the decision--no pressure. He made sure we understood cost commitment as well as what each car had to offer.
One of the reasons I continue to buy Subaru’s is due to the great service provided by Jake Hicks. He is always friendly, and very knowledgeable. I am always confident if there is an issue he will take care of it. Subaru is lucky to have such a stellar employee. All the employees in the service department are nice and friendly.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Experience with Lithia-Fresno continues to be excellent. Dealership is customer oriented - service personnel listen to you, keep you updated & explain service or repair work. Their customer waiting area/lounge is large & comfortable.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My experience with Lithia Subaru truly has been outstanding. The Internet Sales Representative, Joel Wood, was very knowledgeable, patient, kind, listened to what I wanted, very accommodating & really worked with me. Never pushy, never aggressive. The easiest new car purchase I've ever experience.
Pretty good experience buying our new Subaru at Lithia Subaru. I feel our salesperson worked with us to get a deal I was fairly happy with. I’m not aware of any tricks, in finalizing the deal. Pretty straight forward. I believe we bought a good car, and expect the dealership will honor their commitment to make us happy customers.
The one drag, is the time it takes to complete all of the paperwork! This has been true any time I’ve purchased a car, not only with this dealer. The process takes way too long.
1 Comments