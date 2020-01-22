sales Rating

Pretty good experience buying our new Subaru at Lithia Subaru. I feel our salesperson worked with us to get a deal I was fairly happy with. I’m not aware of any tricks, in finalizing the deal. Pretty straight forward. I believe we bought a good car, and expect the dealership will honor their commitment to make us happy customers. The one drag, is the time it takes to complete all of the paperwork! This has been true any time I’ve purchased a car, not only with this dealer. The process takes way too long. Read more