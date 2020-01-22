  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lithia Subaru of Fresno

Lithia Subaru of Fresno

Visit dealer’s website 
5212 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno, CA 93710
Call Dealer
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lithia Subaru of Fresno

5.0
Overall Rating
(26)
Recommend: Yes (26) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Mr

by Richard on 01/22/2020

Stress free car buying

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
205 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Car servie

by Kenneth on 01/23/2020

Took my forester in for a scheduled service. Tech Christian wrote out me service order and explained what the would do routine inspections. Service was performed in a timely manner and tech reviewed all the inspections and services that were done. Very happy with my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Mr

by Richard on 01/22/2020

Stress free car buying

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

The Big Move to New Digs

by armybratx5 on 01/10/2020

Even with all the helter-skelter of the move, Lithia has been able to keep me happy with my car's services and my new cars prep and purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Subaru Forester

by Subaru on 12/31/2019

Victor and Jason were great. Friendly and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great service!

by Alejandro on 12/24/2019

Enjoy the ride to and from home while my car was serviced. Happy holidays!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Recalls restored

by Tam on 12/21/2019

Thank you for making sure my baby is safe!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Routine service for Ascent

by Joe on 12/11/2019

I can buy a vehicle from many different dealers, but my biggest concern is getting outstanding "Customer Service". We certainly get that at your dealership. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Mrs.

by MaryDodge on 12/06/2019

Nice experience, well cared for

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service!

by Heather on 11/27/2019

From the moment I arrived at the service department, the staff was very helpful and clear about services. I was able to get in and out at the time I told them I needed to get to work. The waiting room was comfortable and had everything I needed to also do work while I waited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Purchase of my 2020 Subaru Forester

by Solie on 11/08/2019

Victor was a great representative of Lithia Subaru Fresno. He made the effort to explain each detail of the car, the test drive made me nervous but I was given assurance and confidence, great customer service, and all went well. Every step of the way was informative and professionally handled.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great car-buying experience

by TC on 11/02/2019

We knew we wanted a Subaru but weren't sure on a model. John led us through the process, introduced us to all models we were interested in, and let us make the decision--no pressure. He made sure we understood cost commitment as well as what each car had to offer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Good service

by Debbie on 09/21/2019

They were so fast with my service this time. Didn't even get to catch up on my reading.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service Advisor

by t624 on 07/16/2019

Abraham was very helpful and explained all the service that was performed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Subaru Servixe

by Claudia on 06/01/2019

Always have great service at Subaru dealer. They are courteous and always helpful with any questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Fantastic Service!

by Amanda on 04/23/2019

Luke was an amazing technician and helped explain everything to me about my car's service. He's truly a honest professional and I would recommend him to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Awesome

by Laura on 04/18/2019

Went for an oil change, tire rotation, and multi-point check. Fast service, organized shop and clean waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Forester

by Sululudwig on 04/07/2019

One of the reasons I continue to buy Subaru’s is due to the great service provided by Jake Hicks. He is always friendly, and very knowledgeable. I am always confident if there is an issue he will take care of it. Subaru is lucky to have such a stellar employee. All the employees in the service department are nice and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Never disappointed

by ChrisInCalifornia on 04/06/2019

Experience with Lithia-Fresno continues to be excellent. Dealership is customer oriented - service personnel listen to you, keep you updated & explain service or repair work. Their customer waiting area/lounge is large & comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

2019 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited

by Lithia-2019SubaruOutback on 03/25/2019

My experience with Lithia Subaru truly has been outstanding. The Internet Sales Representative, Joel Wood, was very knowledgeable, patient, kind, listened to what I wanted, very accommodating & really worked with me. Never pushy, never aggressive. The easiest new car purchase I've ever experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Pretty good stuff

by Wolfpe on 03/20/2019

Pretty good experience buying our new Subaru at Lithia Subaru. I feel our salesperson worked with us to get a deal I was fairly happy with. I’m not aware of any tricks, in finalizing the deal. Pretty straight forward. I believe we bought a good car, and expect the dealership will honor their commitment to make us happy customers. The one drag, is the time it takes to complete all of the paperwork! This has been true any time I’ve purchased a car, not only with this dealer. The process takes way too long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Above and Beyond

by SallySmith on 02/27/2019

I arrived early for my appointment and they worked hard to get my vehicle serviced quickly, including 2 recalls. They went beyond my expectations for the time required for this.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
344 cars in stock
228 new78 used38 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes