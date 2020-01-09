Everyone was very polite, respectful, and professional. We were able to take our time and left alone to both test drive and to discuss our decision in private. They helped us to work with our budget. It was one of the best experiences in purchasing a vehicle.
I was told by the sales lady that the A/C needed to be fixed and that they would fix it. I asked if I can buy the car that same day and bring it back at a later date to have it fixed. She asked the service manager and they said yes.
When I got there, the sales lady had to leave. So I mentioned what her and I discussed to the used car manager, and he said no. So I guess this is my fault, I should have waited till the A/C was fixed before I picked up the car.
Had a great experience with Peter Humphrey and Harris Yousufzai. Matched every dealer in the bay area and look forward to working with them again in the future! Will be sending future recommendations to them as well.
Dropped off my car at 9am for service. Didn’t get any update. Called them at 4pm, was told that they are wrapping up, would call me back soon.
Waited another 1/2 hour, no callback, called them again. They told me didn’t get chance to work on my car. Wasted my entire day.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Thank you Shabir for a great and easy experience in my 2nd BMW purchase. Your help was greatly appreciated. This place is beautifully done with a friendly and knowledgeable staff. Totally recommend this dealership.
My service adviser Chris was awesome about keeping me updated on the vehicle status and returning my car promptly even thought it was a busy day. The staffs were friendly and professional, I would definitely recommend this dealership for services.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Service Rep attempted to close service tab with additional problems that was not present prior having car serviced. Eventually rep decided to resolve check light icons since I asked him to. When picking up car, attitude was not appropriate and actually gave me wrong paperwork of another customer’s confidential info. Rep was rushing to close and go home it seem like. Don’t usually complain but I know it matters to submit surveys to prevent bad service for other customers in future. Thank you.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My car had some noise from the window and the wipes, and the brake within warranty period. I dropped off the car and got the loaner car which was reserved a few days ago. They replaced my wipes, fixed the window noise, and told me the brake needs to be replaced a little bit later because it still has some time to wear it out. I am happy about Nick who provides excellent care and and Inlike the Technitian who met me in person to see the problem.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Johnny was great! He honored of my request, need shuttle back to work, which he delivered even it was out of service time. Also he was waiting for me to pick the car up till last minute. Thank you.
Harold, the shuttle service drive was great as well....Thank you.
suggestion: Need shuttle back and fort not just one way like it used to be. Glad they get rid of uber and go back with the shuttle service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I recently traded in an older 328i for a CPO 428i xDrive at BMW of Fremont. It was tricky as I don't live in the area, and had very limited time to spend at the dealership to conclude the transaction. Everyone at BMW of Fremont, from the sales staff to management to the back office, worked hard to make this transaction as smooth & efficient as possible. Above all, the pricing was very fair - both the asking price for the 428 and the value offered for the trade-in. Alot of dealers CLAIM they offer "no BS, no haggle pricing", but then they open with prices which are way out of line according to KBB. I really appreciate that BMW of Fremont did not play this game. They respected my time and worked hard to earn my business. Overall great experience and great value, thank you!
I purchased a used Subaru Legacy from BMW Fremont on December 23, 2017 for my daughter. Since she was going to be living out of state at college I decided to purchase an extended warranty for $3,490. Yuriy was the finance representative. I was told by him that this was absolutely refundable as long as I let them know to refund it by December 28, 2017. Also, while I could have paid cash for the entire car, since the financing rate was so low, I decided to finance a portion of the purchase price. I was told at the time of purchase that if I decided not to proceed with the warranty, then it would reduce the principal by that same amount.
The same evening I purchased the car I went to the Subaru dealership around the corner from BMW Fremont. I was able to purchase a better warranty directly from them for $2,500. So that same evening (December 23rd) I informed BMW (via message and email) that I had purchased the warranty from Subaru and if they couldn't beat the price then to refund the amount. Since they did not confirm with a price to beat it, I again reminded them December 27th to refund the amount. Yuriy responded via email on December 27 that he would "get the cancellation of the policy today". He never did. January 4th he responded via email saying that he had been very busy and was just then sending me the cancellation form. I completed it, scanned it and emailed it back January 5th. I received an email from him saying "Thank you, the money for the warranty will go to the bank you will be credited 3490.00 towards total amount financed, so your final invoice will be 11054.67 pus interested." Keep in mind this was before the first payment was due to SafeAmerica (the credit source arranged by BMW Fremont), so if they had refunded properly at that time there wouldn't have been further complications.
This seemed cut and dry, but it is now March 20th and this still hasn't occurred, even after my talking to Yuriy's supervisor Sean on the phone (and sending him the documents via email again) on January 22nd who only at that time told me it could take a few weeks to process. Since then, even after more repeated attempts and even informing BMW I would be submitting this to the BBB, no one contacted me to confirm resolution. I submitted to BBB today. Will see what happens.
Conclusion: Do not do business with BMW Fremont. I assumed that because it is BMW they would have some integrity and sense of customer service. However, they have not had either of those, even in a clear cut documented case.
RUDE, CARELESS, PATHETIC and DOMINATING. If you want to have a worst ever experience in customer experience please visit this store. IF YOU ARE READY TO GO VISIT THEM DAILY TO FIX YOUR PROBLEMS WITH THE CAR AND GET MORE PROBLEM THEN CHOOSE THIS DEALERSHIP. Else if you want to be respected as a customer and treated with proper service find some other showroom for sure. PLEASE DO NOT CHOSE THIS DEALERSHIP UNLESS YOU ARE READY TO BE TREATED RUDE AND READY TO SPEND EVERYDAY IN THE SHOWROOM COMPLAINING THE PROBLEMS AND NOT GETTING IT FIXED. No where else in the world you can be treated so worse.
To start with:
Jan 26th 2018: We liked a CPO car online and we walked into the store. We test drove the car and decided to move forward with the number. One of the finance manager came and spoke to us in the rudest way possible. He literally yelled us for asking a possible warranty extension on a CPO. He thinks as though he owns the BMW company for himself and every customer is there for asking free stuff from their store. After explain more he came back and scribbled an amount on a piece of paper and said "this is what i can do as you were requesting for deal" which made us feel very irritated.
Anyways we ignored his behavior thinking every office will have one such person. When we left the showroom we were promised that auto detailing will be done for the CPO car based on reservation available. There was a Tire pressure notification in the car and when asked it was told that its just air in the tire and they will fix it.
Jan 29th 2018: Got an email from sales executive on availability for dropping the car for auto detailing so that she can arrange the loaner car. We agreed upon a date of Feb 2nd 2018.
Meanwhile there was problem with tire pressure so we fixed the air pressure thinking its air problem.
Feb 02/02: When I went to drop the car, no one responded properly for getting a loaner car mentioning that no one requested for a loaner car. I had to show them my email to the executive that I needed a loaner car. They made us wait for 45 minutes before they can figure out that mistake is on their part to not set the loaner car. It was promised that the auto detailing will be done in maximum of 3 days.
Feb 02/06: I email the sales executive and get an answer that she will update me in a day but did not get any update.
Feb 02/08: I email the sales executive and get an answer that she was out of office on personal emergency and she will get an update from the manager. Later she mails mentioning the car will be ready to be picked up by 02/10.
Feb 02/10: I email the sales executive asking for her manager's contact as there is no update.
Feb 02/12: I got an email from sales executive with her manager's included in the CC still requesting for an update. No update.
Feb 02/13: I email to the manager's asking for the update. No response.
Feb 02/13: A manager emails apologizing for the delay and asking to pick up the car by 02/15.
Feb 02/15: When I walked into the show room to pick up the car, NO DETAILING WAS DONE ON THE CAR. THEY DINT FIX ANY MAJOR THINGS WE ASKED THEM TO FIX. INSTEAD THEY CREATED MORE PROBLEM WITH COLOR WAXING. When I showed my disappointment the manager promised that he will leave an update the next day before noon.
Feb 02/16: I did not get an email as promised by the manager until I emailed them asking for the status. He then replies mentioning that they can't fix the car here and have to take to their body shop. I express my frustration on the delay.
Feb 02/17: I get an email to come and pick up the car.
Feb 02/18: I had to go the show room meet another manager and he was getting my car out. THEY DID NOT EVEN WASHED THE CAR. I YELLED AT THEM AND THEY SAID THEY WIL HAVE IT CAR WASHED. AFTER THE CAR WASH WHEN I WAS CHECKING THE CAR NOTICED THAT NEW SCRATCHES WERE MADE WHEN FIXING THE OLD ONES AND THE INTERIOR OF THE CAR WAS SPOILED WITH WHITE PAINT OR SOME LIQUID WHICH WAS ALL OVER THE STEERING AND LEATHER SEAT WAS DAMAGED. THEY DINT WASH THE CAR FULLY. ONLY THE HOOD WAS WASHED. I left an email to the manager asking for next level manager so that I can discuss the matters, HE DID NOT RESPOND YET. HE DID NOT EVEN CARE TO RESPOND TILL DATE. I left the showroom with the car in frustration.
Feb 02/19: Tire pressure problem again and I have to fix it.
Feb 02/20: Tire pressure problem again and took the show room. THEY DID NOT RECEIVE ME PROPERLY FOR THEM ITS NOT A SALES PROBLEM ANY MORE, THEY IMMEDIATELY SAY ITS A SERVICE PROBLEM. They verified and said no problem just air pressure. After I go to office park and then start at the evening now all the 4 types show tire pressure.
Now I have another appointment with them for monday to fix the tire pressure.
Please stay away ! There is no less than one start rating if so I would have given -5 for this showroom.
