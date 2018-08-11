Excellent dealership
by 11/08/2018on
I have been coming to Hopkins Acura since 1993. This is one of the best dealerships I have ever been to. They treat you like family. My service rep, Joel Short is excellent. Very knowledgeable and courteous. The service dept is also excellent. I lived in Fairfield for many years and live in Lincoln now. It is about a 1 hour and 15 minutes drive to Hopkins Acura. Well worth the drive for the kind of excellent service you get at Hopkins Acura in Fairfield. Sincerely, George Lincoln, CA
Go See Phil
by 06/11/2015on
Just bought a 2016 RDX AWD. Very knowledgeable salesman in Phil Slusarz.
Best Customer Service
by 05/14/2015on
I have to share my experience with Hopkins Acura in Fairfield. I found the exact car that I was looking for, contacted the dealership to see if it was available, received a prompt and courteous call back from Jason to say yes it was there. I drove an hour away to go see it and he had not only had the car checked out and detailed, he had it waiting there for me. Each sales person I encountered upon walking onto the lot was kind and respectful and helped me locate the person I had been speaking with. Jason and the finance team here made this the best car buying experience I have ever had. I would recommend them to anyone I know that is looking for exceptional service, fair prices and a wonderful quality car. I love, love, love my 2015 Acura ILX 2.4!!!!! Thanks Guys!
Hopkins Acura rocks!!!
by 12/31/2012on
Love my new2013 ilx w/tech pkg. Jason was great as well as Greg in finance:)
Hopkins Acura of Fairfield** Great Deal & Grat People!
by 01/24/2009on
My wife and I just purchased a Basque Red Pearl 2009 Acura TL, with Technology Package at Steve Hopkins Acura. First of all, I contacted or visited every dealership in central and northern California to research selection and pricing. I also did an extensive search of options and packages, using a number of sites on the internet, including Edmunds.com. Armed with the invoice price, hold back, and options pricing, I contacted Gary Albrecht, the Internet Manager at Steve Hopkins Acura in Fairfield. Gary gave us the best price for the vehicle, as compared to any other dealer I found. After completing my research and choosing our color and options, I recontacted Gary and told him what I wanted to pay for the car...$35,000. They accepted the offer, which included the Technology package, trunk mat, splash guards, wheel locks, and door guards. Invoice price was over $36,300 and the sticker price was over $39,500 with all the options. Hopkins did not have the car in stock, but was willing and able to purchase it from another dealership and have it for me the next day. It took just a short time to complete the sale, including learning how to operate the many features this awesome car has to offer. Greg Harrington, the Finance Director, was a pleasure to deal with for the finance issues, and was very helpful. Although car buying can be a stressful experience, Gary Albrecht and Greg Harrington made car buying a pleasure.