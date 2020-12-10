The purchase of our new BMW was seamless and smooth. Matt was able to give us a good deal on the vehicle we were looking for. Eddie in finance was great and John was able to answer all the questions we had about the set up and use of the electronics in the car. It was a great experience and would definitely recommend to anyone in search of a BMW.
I came in for a minor collision repair and I spoke with Cheri WardSchnekc. While my car was in I asked if there was anything she could do to make it look better since it’s been sitting out and not garaged for the last year and a half. She suggested some ding repairs, repainting the hood and a complete detail inside and out. I agreed and now my car looks like new! Cheri did an excellent job. Thank Cheri!
Cars of Comedy. The [non-permissible content removed] of San Diego
by Ibro on 04/14/2020
These [non-permissible content removed] tried to sell me a used car for the MSRP of a new car. Apparently if you buy a car previously driven by a sales manager, the value of that car goes up. The internet sales manager slashed the price of the x5 from 73k to 62k. Only to present me with the finance and lease options of the car based on the 73k price. Ladies and gentlemen, this dealership has employees that all have PHDs in finance. Not only that, they had me waiting for this used car to arrive at the dealer for 3 hours, all during the COVID pandemic. (FYI, non of them wore protective masks) They made cynical remarks towards the car I currently drive. It’s funny because they are all walking around in suits taking pictures of the threads on my tires for a trade in appraisal. To be 100% clear here, dude your wearing a suit, on your knees, taking pictures of the bottom of my car, while your making fun of it? The dealer doesn’t even pay you enough to afford a BMW. I mean come on guys. Get off your hot air ballon and put your two feet back down on the ground. Of course they did not get the sale from me. These guys are all a joke. They don’t sell cars, they waste time. BMW of Encinitas, the new circus for clowns:)
Art Alvarez our Service Adviser is an absolute professional. We have had five BMWs serviced there over the past three years and each time the entire team performed perfectly with complete service and timely completion.
Get your BMW here & you'll never get another BMW again
by sarahwakab on 08/26/2019
This is the 3rd BMW lease, but my 1st experience with Encinitas. I came here because they had the car I wanted in the color I liked.
4/27 I swapped out my old lease at Encinitas. All miles over were to be washed away, there was no balance to be carried onto my new deal.
Over the next couple months I continued getting calls from BMW financial saying my old vehicle was not out of my name. I contacted my sales rep (Esan) 2-3 times regarding this issue, the last was 6/24 when I received a notice from the DMV. I was again reassured by Esan this was taken care of.
Then last week I start getting phone calls from a DEBT COLLECTOR. Telling me I owe over $1100 to BMW financial. I am livid, I have never experienced such incompetence from a "premium brand" like this.
8/19 I get a call from Darrin telling me he's going to pay BMW financial for the miles over, acts like he's doing me a huge favor by fixing a problem that never should've happened. As if my contract is contingent on taking down truthful negative reviews about his dealership. Today I get ANOTHER call from a debt collector. I will never do business here again.
I've now contacted an attorney regarding this issue, thankfully (unlike others reviewing here) I and my husband kept the texts from Esan saying he was going to take care of the old miles. [non-permissible content removed]!
Buyer beware!
I went to the dealership to simply look at a car, not prepared with paperwork and everything to purchase. I had done all of my research online and was pretty sure what car I wanted I just needed to see it in person. When we got there, we saw the perfect car and we decided to pull the trigger! My sales person Karen was so mellow and easy-going it was awesome! This is the first car I've ever purchased on my own, so they were great with me. I am building credit, so obtaining a loan was a little challenging, but they helped me find a good option and include extended warranty.
Even tho my BMW 530i is 16 years old, I got a call from BMW Encinitas to bring it in to check the airbag, for free! They even washed the car for me. Keith was my advisor, great service. No pressure to buy anything or get anything else done. Very efficient operation and respectful to their customers.
I have been leasing BMWs since 2007. And I basically dealt with most dealerships in San Diego. This has been by far the worst experience I have had with a BMW dealership!
On the surface, they are extremely nice and they promise you the moon. They are not rough and standoffish. Instead, they are all smiles and are very “accommodating to your needs”. That is when you should be very careful!
As I mentioned, I have leased several cars over the years: usually when the lease is near its end, I start shopping around. Historically, the dealers are able to waive the remaining 2-3 months of the old lease. I never had that in writing, it was understood to be a part of the deal.
This time, BMW of Encinitas said that they will do the same, and since it happened 4 times before, (especially with all their smiles) I let my guard down against my best judgment. I DID NOT GET THAT PART OF THE AGREEMENT IN WRITING.
After the new car deal was signed, the confusion started: initially they tried to have me pay for repairs covered by the warranty. The second time they called me to sign the (end of lease paperwork) and after waiting for 20 minutes they claimed that the papers are not ready and made up some excuse. Then they called the next day and said “we are good”.
2 weeks later, the bill came and BMW is now asking for the remainder of the lease payments!
It took me a week to speak to someone in the dealership in person, and by then of course they denied that it is their responsibility. They claimed that it is a “misunderstanding”.
I mostly blame myself for not being vigilant and letting my guard down and not having the agreement in writing. I considered taking them to court, but since (other some texts from their salesperson) I have no proof of their promises, I opted not to.
I am writing this review to alert other potential customers of the behavior of this dealership. They are either predatory or very disorganized. I really can’t decide. Either way, PLEASE BE CAREFUL AND DON’T BE FOOLED BY THEIR SMILES LIKE I DID!
I think this will be my last BMW. This dealership really has turned me off this brand. And the worst part, I am not able to enjoy my new car. Every time I look at it, I remember this negative experience!
They do a very good job of service but I do not do all my service here as they over charge on most of there service especially for an oil change at 185.00 when most dealerships run promotions for 60-80 now 185 is absurd.
They will steal your money! They even tried to sell me a BMW where the A/C wasn't working! I purchased a CPO BMW i3 back in Feb 2017. I was pressured into purchasing their extended maintenance warranty. They said I could cancel whenever I wanted for a full refund. I started down the quest of canceling the extended warranty just a couple weeks later. It is now August 2018 and I have been trying to get my refund ever since. I've call them and went into the dealership countless times and each time they say they'll look into it and make sure I get refunded. Eventually I wrote a letter asking for the refund, otherwise, I'll see them in small claims court. Crickets! Unfortunately now I have to waste more of my time trying to get my money through the courts. Avoid this dealership like the plague!
I bought a used 2015 BMW 528 and I love the car. Adham was the sales rep who assisted me. No pressure during the entire transaction. He even held the car for me for a few days before I came in to buy it. I feel I got a excellent car for the price. I would recommend BMW of Encinitas to others.
I bought a certified M4 with engine light on, since I have to go back to San Jose on that day, I did not do the repair in the dealership. I was told that I could check this issue in local BMW. When I check this out in BMW Steven creek last week, it was caused by broken wires near the engine(most likely caused by rodent damage) with a repair quote of 2900 dollars. I contact the sales manager in Encinitas today and try to figure sth out. He told me that it has been too long and too many miles were used. He refused to take the responsibility for the damage.
This is a below 10000 mile certified M4 and between the day that I purchased it and last week, it didn't need to be serviced. Except the engine light was on(the sales man told me 'it's a certified car, it could be just short circuit cased it'), and I didn't encounter any problem while I was driving. Therefore, I didn't go to the local BMW until it needs to be serviced. The local BMW pinpoint the cause of this issue and it was the broken wires. Except that, there is no other reasonable explanation and the light was on since I bought it from BMW Encinitas. Yet, Mr. general sales manager in Encinitas refused to take any responsibility.(When I asked to talk to the someone else in charge of this issue, he said he's the boss and there is no one else I can talk to).
I bought my first BMW three years ago. The local BMW has always performed good care to my car and great services. I trust BMW in their good service and work standard before this incident. Thats the reason I chose certified cars and clearly my trust is misplaced.
Whats the difference between 'certified' and 'used' in BMW Encinitas? A certified M4 with less than 10000 miles has proven to have broken wires near its engine. Good luck with the 'used' car bought from this place.
