sales Rating

I have been leasing BMWs since 2007. And I basically dealt with most dealerships in San Diego. This has been by far the worst experience I have had with a BMW dealership! On the surface, they are extremely nice and they promise you the moon. They are not rough and standoffish. Instead, they are all smiles and are very “accommodating to your needs”. That is when you should be very careful! As I mentioned, I have leased several cars over the years: usually when the lease is near its end, I start shopping around. Historically, the dealers are able to waive the remaining 2-3 months of the old lease. I never had that in writing, it was understood to be a part of the deal. This time, BMW of Encinitas said that they will do the same, and since it happened 4 times before, (especially with all their smiles) I let my guard down against my best judgment. I DID NOT GET THAT PART OF THE AGREEMENT IN WRITING. After the new car deal was signed, the confusion started: initially they tried to have me pay for repairs covered by the warranty. The second time they called me to sign the (end of lease paperwork) and after waiting for 20 minutes they claimed that the papers are not ready and made up some excuse. Then they called the next day and said “we are good”. 2 weeks later, the bill came and BMW is now asking for the remainder of the lease payments! It took me a week to speak to someone in the dealership in person, and by then of course they denied that it is their responsibility. They claimed that it is a “misunderstanding”. I mostly blame myself for not being vigilant and letting my guard down and not having the agreement in writing. I considered taking them to court, but since (other some texts from their salesperson) I have no proof of their promises, I opted not to. I am writing this review to alert other potential customers of the behavior of this dealership. They are either predatory or very disorganized. I really can’t decide. Either way, PLEASE BE CAREFUL AND DON’T BE FOOLED BY THEIR SMILES LIKE I DID! I think this will be my last BMW. This dealership really has turned me off this brand. And the worst part, I am not able to enjoy my new car. Every time I look at it, I remember this negative experience! Read more