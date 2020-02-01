Great salesperson
by 01/02/2020on
Very patient salesperson
by 01/02/2020on
Lie
by 12/21/2019on
So I bought a “certificated” 2017 Toyota Camry. As I was about to sign the purchase order I noticed the car was not certified. I was told it was a human error that put the car as certificated on their website and on the window of the car. I ended buying the car. After we left the dealership the headlights was not working. Had to make an appointment to have it fixed. Will I buy from this dealership again. My answer is NO.
Good job
by 12/19/2019on
Service appt easy to schedule. Service was prompt. This is my go to place for service for my Prius.
Great price, great experience!
by 12/07/2019on
Thanks to Eddie Pinedo, my salesman, and Anwar Saleh the sales manager, for taking care of me when I walked in. I'd talked back and forth with Miguel, the internet salesman, who gave me an unbeatable quote on a brand new current model year Prius. I walked in, and the guys on the floor helped me through the process. They were open to working with me when i showed them the numbers I had in mind, and I left very satisfied with my purchase.
Great direct experience
by 07/27/2019on
Viktor was clear on the phone Honest Straight forward Did everything he could to make my lease experience as best as one could be
AMAZING EXPERIENCE
by 10/02/2018on
I purchased my 2018 Tacoma TRD Sport through the Costco auto service at Culver City Toyota. I couldnt be happier with the service I received at Culver City Toyota and I am absolutely in love with my new truck! Ramonia, Dexter, and Craig are all top notch and super professional. Everyone made sure I was well taken care of and that I got exactly the truck and accessories I wanted. Theres no other dealership I would want to buy a Toyota from. Thank you so much for all your hard work. Youve made me a customer for life!
Amazing service and experience
by 07/04/2018on
Who wouldve thought buying a car would be a completely pleasant experience. Thanks to Thomas, Sebastian, and Ishmael, that is what I experienced. From start to finish it was enjoyable, comfortable, and fair. I recommend cover city Toyota, and these gentlemen in particular, most highly!
Overcharge
by 04/18/2018on
Do not buy from Culver City Toyota they lie and do bait and switch, they charged me extra by telling me another price, after i had signed for the car!
Amazing Service
by 03/12/2018on
RD and Prat were incredible. Patient, kind, and they helped us get an affordable deal on a car for our growing family.
Very unsatisfied
by 10/19/2017on
I had a car to trade in they wouldn't take it told me it was to old,gave me a white car, I didn't complain because I needed a car,I was told to do things that I probably shouldn't have they have asked me to bring my car back at least 3 times, because of paperwork I didn't bring back, they called me yesterday an told me to bring the car back Matt was very rude to me, I have had my car since August 27,2017 they asked me to bring my husband to co-sign for my car after I have been driving it for a month, he did they called me three days later to bring my car back mind you I junked my old car so now I com home yesterday after working two jobs they want the car back again Matt gets into a shouting match with me over the phone, I'm now seeking legal representation because this is the worst place to go to after speaking to universal City Nissan they said I should contact an attorney so mad I now have no car after being advised by them to junk my old one I have convinced my daughter after ayear of having hers to take hers back an my niece just got one she is giving hers back as well
Liars and thiefs
by 10/19/2017on
Worst most unethical dealership. Dianna in internet sales will quote price then retract quoted price. Charging 7500 dollars above msrp for vehicle because the color is "rare". I highly recommend avoiding these [non-permissible content removed]. These are the type of people that give all dealerships a bad name.
Awesome Experience
by 03/23/2017on
Buying a car usually is a pain but Culver City Toyota made it a fun experience.From the sales person to the finance individual everyone was very professional and friendly.
Easy test drive, friendly service
by 11/23/2016on
My boyfriend and I went in for our appointment to test drive a Prius C. We met with Archie who was very friendly and made us feel comfortable. Not pushy or annoying at all, like the stereotypical test drive experience.
Misleading, slow
by 07/17/2016on
Went on July 16th, 2016 for a 30k oil change. Scheduled my appointment online on Culver City Toyota website, for 11:45am. FYI It doesn't say anywhere your waiting time. Arrived at 11:43am. So... Issue #1: The guy told me that it will take 2-3 hours. And he will call me when is ready. 3 hours later I walk there and he said they haven't even started working on the car yet... and he claimed that he told me it will take 3-4 hours, not 2-3. Well sorry dude, I have a pretty damn good memory. So why exactly did I make an appointment for 11:45am?? For what reason? What do they expect someone to do for 4 hours on Saturday afternoon in Culver City? Sorry, but I can't on weekdays. You need to do something about that. In the past (same place) I had to wait 2 hours, 2.5 max, that was on Saturdays as well. Issue #2: He sold me a "deal" for 3 oil changes and tire rotations for $105 (instead of $109 each). When I went after 4 hours (finally) to pay, the bill was $169. I asked why and he said the $105 is for regular oil, and that for synthetic oil is $169. Indeed on the giant banner that says $105, at the bottom with super tiny letters it says that for synthetic is $169. Well.... since you see my info on your computer and you know what type of car I have, you probably also know what type of oil my car takes right? So you fooled me. Be honest next time (I am not coming again). Please. Overall bad experience. I go there every time, and that is where I got my lease. They used to be better up until 8-9 months ago, and (although not important) they used to wash your car. Well, not anymore!
Non full disclosure
by 03/25/2016on
i had to trade in a car 2014 honda crz and I wanted a toyota rav4, Enrique was able to make the deal work for $699 without disclosure. Enrique the Sales Manager at Toyota in culver city said he made the deal work for $699 a month but didn't disclose how he made it work, I called in over the phone expecting a lease when I got there it became a buy and I asked for maintenance since its a buy and he said he would include maintenance, GAP insurance, and warranty for $22 a month which make 72monthsX$22=$1584. He stated he had to make the deal work but did not give me a sheet or anything showing numbers how it works and said i was having buyers remorse when confronted. I went to dealership to offer to put another $2000 down if they remove the warranty and maintenance which came out to $4000 dollars and $84 a month. Based on my income the debt to income ratio did not line up and the loan to value on the car is 164% so Toyota financial is not looking good to approve the deal. I want to keep the car but because i was not disclosed full pricing of gap, maintenance and warranty i told Enrique to take the items off and rewrite the loan with a higher down payment so the bank can approve it. He was yelling at me the whole time. His coworker Oscar said I should not yell at him even tough he was yelling at me. He stated he would not even make a deal with me and i told him that would have been better than lying to me to sign the deal. Considering my husband just totaled a Toyota and this is the 5th Toyota purchase for my family i expected an honest person to help me out and i am disappointed and stressed and worried they will come take the car if I don't take their warranty or they won't approve the deal.
Stay Far Away From Culver City Toyota, Shady Dealership and Salesman
by 06/24/2015on
Stay very far away from Culver City Toyota for a new car purchase. I was in the process of buying a van when i reached out to them. The after hours auto-reply was the first indication that i should have stayed away from them. I asked for them to send me their pricing for a specific make / model / trim level and the MSRP of the vehicle on the auto-reply was more by about 6000, Later they told me "Oh it was an error in the autoresponder" While exchanging emails, I was sent an out of the door price for the van, Toyota has special financing if you go with that option, however you lose the cash rebate they provide since it is either or, I was very familiar with this and i asked the salesman 3 times via email if he was sure about the price, and that it was for the promotional financing rate, all along he said it was and to come down to the dealership. While at the dealership, i had an appointment with the sales person, I was there about 15 minutes early and i let them know i was there, The salesman was running late, not only did he not make it in time for the appointment, but he came about 35 minutes late, and his excuse was, "Oh i was out looking at apartments that i am trying to move to", all along we were waiting at the dealership for him, after having setup an appointment. When he was back, i asked him for a pricing sheet to show me all the details, this is when things started going down, He brought a pricing sheet with the cash rebate, and i told him we did not agree to that several times, A typical bait and switch that car dealers play, trying to get you down to the dealership first. In any case, we declined their higher offer and walked out of the dealership, I would strongly suggest staying away from this toyota dealership and taking your purchase somewhere else (there are about 50+ toyota dealers in Los Angeles).
Accessories are a scam. Costco not worth it.
by 03/25/2015on
They "upsell" you on accessories: rear bumper applique and floor mats, and when you say you don't want them, they force them down your throat with something like, "We install them on all cars, we can't take them off." This would have added $294 ("discounted" to $179) in unwanted accessories to my 2015 Prius Two. When I insisted I won't be paying for anything I don't want, they held firm, even when I said NO OTHER Toyota dealership in Southern California includes them. I only went in the first place due to the Costco buying program, and because Elaine bullied me into going in person before she would give me a quote. She assured me there would be no pressure to buy, that they would beat whatever best price I got, and we scheduled a time Tuesday evening because she said she would be there. She was not, but she passed me off to Danny, who was perfectly nice. The first quote was absurdly high, only barely below MSRP, which was pathetic due to the other offers I was getting. Danny did some work and found out Elaine calculated wrong, but their best price was still higher than mine. Eventually, they couldn't beat my best price, and my evening was wasted.
Decent Dealership
by 05/10/2014on
Went to view cars there a couple weeks ago, wasn't too impressed with their service. They had a good selection of cars but I just didn't find the car for me there.
sold broken vehicle
by 03/13/2014on
I purchased a brand new 2013 Prius from Culver City Dealership. The car was sold to me with a malfunctioned blue tooth. Every single time I was turned away saying that the blue tooth was fine and it was my phone that was the problem. Finally 3 months later after taking the car in 5 times, they found out that the blue tooth module needs to be replaced. I wasted so much time and effort needlessly for a dysfunctional car. It took 3 months for the dealership to take me seriously. I feel disrespected and angry that I was sold a broken car. They do not do a thorough enough job when servicing a car. They made me return 5 times unnecessarily. The customer service here is terrible.
Warning
by 12/28/2013on
Warning! Beware of Culver City Toyota. The dealership is the most dishonest dealership I have ever dealt with. I called and was given a sales price quote of $19,500 for a Prius IV with about 20,000 miles. I told the salesman I would come in to see the car I left my phone number. Later I received a phone call from him and he told me that the car had been reduced to $17,500. I went down to the dealership, found the salesman and he told me that he didnt know where the car was but he would look for it. It could be in the body shop, where it was being repaired and detailed. He went and found it and it was brought up. The car had a huge dent in the side of the body and the drivers side door it looked like someone had tried to pry it open with a jaws-of-life tool. The salesman said that the car would be fixed before it would be sold, but then the price would be raised up, to what price, he didnt know. As we were test driving the car the salesman pointed to a couple walking and said we better hurry because they were also interested in the car. We finished the test drive, went into the salesroom, and waited to find out what the price would be. The salesman left and after about fifteen minutes, he came back and announced that the car had been sold but we have others that are close in price and condition. The words bait-and-switch and false advertising came to mind. We were naïve enough to wait to see what else they had to offer. And wait we did over an hour and a half being shown two other cars with fewer amenities and higher price. We asked the lady manager with whom we were now dealing, about financing and were told that the interest rate would be 3.9%. We tried to negotiate, but after being bamboozled and lied too, we told her we would not deal with such disreputable people. We went to a different dealership, Downtown Los Angeles Toyota. We were shown much courtesy; negotiated a fair price and bought it and left happy. The difference was like day and night. My advice is never deal with Culver City Toyota; their tactics are rude, crude, despicable, and dishonest.
They really do treat you better!
by 09/29/2013on
From the moment I walked onto the lot, to the time I left, my time was well spent. Francisco my leasing agent, bent over backwards to make sure that I left with the car that I needed and wanted at a monthly payment I could afford. I spent a total of two hours. The entire process was very efficient. By the time I left, I had a fairly good idea how, to operate my car, how to get it serviced, and I even had a 5,000 mile service appointment. I can honestly say that I am used to spending 3 times as long to get half as must done in my previous car buying/leasing experiences. Everyone at the dealership was very professional and knew how to expedite the transaction so that I didn't lose a lot of my Labor Day Saturday. By far, this was the best car buying experience I have had. No BS, just straight to the point. They do treat you better, by respecting your time and intelligence.
