sales Rating

Warning! Beware of Culver City Toyota. The dealership is the most dishonest dealership I have ever dealt with. I called and was given a sales price quote of $19,500 for a Prius IV with about 20,000 miles. I told the salesman I would come in to see the car I left my phone number. Later I received a phone call from him and he told me that the car had been reduced to $17,500. I went down to the dealership, found the salesman and he told me that he didnt know where the car was but he would look for it. It could be in the body shop, where it was being repaired and detailed. He went and found it and it was brought up. The car had a huge dent in the side of the body and the drivers side door it looked like someone had tried to pry it open with a jaws-of-life tool. The salesman said that the car would be fixed before it would be sold, but then the price would be raised up, to what price, he didnt know. As we were test driving the car the salesman pointed to a couple walking and said we better hurry because they were also interested in the car. We finished the test drive, went into the salesroom, and waited to find out what the price would be. The salesman left and after about fifteen minutes, he came back and announced that the car had been sold but we have others that are close in price and condition. The words bait-and-switch and false advertising came to mind. We were naïve enough to wait to see what else they had to offer. And wait we did over an hour and a half being shown two other cars with fewer amenities and higher price. We asked the lady manager with whom we were now dealing, about financing and were told that the interest rate would be 3.9%. We tried to negotiate, but after being bamboozled and lied too, we told her we would not deal with such disreputable people. We went to a different dealership, Downtown Los Angeles Toyota. We were shown much courtesy; negotiated a fair price and bought it and left happy. The difference was like day and night. My advice is never deal with Culver City Toyota; their tactics are rude, crude, despicable, and dishonest. Read more