The review is for the Service Department specifically. I rolled in on Wednesday (no appointment) when my 2014 CTS was acting up on the way home from work. My service rep Cruz Pena immediately took care of me and had me rolling out in a loaner within 20 minutes. Did I mention the loaner car was a 2017 Escalade? That didn't suck. When he called on Thursday afternoon to let me know my car was ready I started asking if there was anything else they could fix so I could keep the Escalade another day. lol No dice. Again, in & out in 20 minutes. Painless and nice service area. Friendly staff. Recommended. Read more