I love the Costa Mesa dealership service advisors, they are friendly, thorough and very helpful, the waiting room is amazing, the service is done in a timely manner and the entire staff are very welcoming.
We scheduled a oil change & tire rotation to drop off car on Friday night after work so the service could be done on Saturday morning. Well after waiting for them to call the entire day, we finally called & it was closed. So we never even got our car back until Monday morning. Bad customer service!
My car needed to have the ignition and throttle replaced. It was done in a more than timely manner so that I could get my car back. My Service Advisor is Fred and he's awesome. He goes the extra mile to make sure everything is taken care of in a timely manner.
I recently experienced a failed air conditioning system. I took it straight to Suburban Cadillac for repair. Not only were they courteous to let me into one of their loaners but my repairs were completed on the same day. A ac condenser was replaced. They rock!
I have been to quite a few dealerships & this one in Costa Mesa is by far the best service. I've always had the pleasure of being helped by Fred & Cruz on the weekends & they are the nicest service men, the rest of the team is also very polite. I make the trip from riverside to service my car here & will continue to do so.
The review is for the Service Department specifically. I rolled in on Wednesday (no appointment) when my 2014 CTS was acting up on the way home from work. My service rep Cruz Pena immediately took care of me and had me rolling out in a loaner within 20 minutes. Did I mention the loaner car was a 2017 Escalade? That didn't suck. When he called on Thursday afternoon to let me know my car was ready I started asking if there was anything else they could fix so I could keep the Escalade another day. lol No dice. Again, in & out in 20 minutes. Painless and nice service area. Friendly staff. Recommended.
