Suburban Cadillac of Costa Mesa

2600 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Suburban Cadillac of Costa Mesa

4.7
Overall Rating
(9)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (1)
service Rating

90 mile service

by Lady Dddd on 01/17/2019

No additional comments

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Suburban service

by WandaKM on 01/07/2019

As always I received excellent service with the help of my service representative Fred. Thanks for always taking great of me and my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service visit for transmission

by Doug Sprague on 12/27/2018

Steve was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service

by Kristenv on 12/12/2018

Great attention to detail and made sure all issues were addressed in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Suburban Cadillac of costa mesa

by Laura H on 12/12/2018

I love the Costa Mesa dealership service advisors, they are friendly, thorough and very helpful, the waiting room is amazing, the service is done in a timely manner and the entire staff are very welcoming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by hcs crane on 12/12/2018

Excellent service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

They missed the mark on this one!

by Not happy on 12/11/2018

We scheduled a oil change & tire rotation to drop off car on Friday night after work so the service could be done on Saturday morning. Well after waiting for them to call the entire day, we finally called & it was closed. So we never even got our car back until Monday morning. Bad customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

service Rating

Suburban Buick

by southcoast on 12/10/2018

Service was great. Car got in on time and was ready quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service

by crown58 on 11/15/2018

My car needed to have the ignition and throttle replaced. It was done in a more than timely manner so that I could get my car back. My Service Advisor is Fred and he's awesome. He goes the extra mile to make sure everything is taken care of in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

2015 Cadillac Escalade

by Rich2015 on 10/01/2018

I recently experienced a failed air conditioning system. I took it straight to Suburban Cadillac for repair. Not only were they courteous to let me into one of their loaners but my repairs were completed on the same day. A ac condenser was replaced. They rock!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome people

by BibiR14 on 08/22/2017

I have been to quite a few dealerships & this one in Costa Mesa is by far the best service. I've always had the pleasure of being helped by Fred & Cruz on the weekends & they are the nicest service men, the rest of the team is also very polite. I make the trip from riverside to service my car here & will continue to do so.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service Department Rocks!

by okeefy55 on 08/11/2017

The review is for the Service Department specifically. I rolled in on Wednesday (no appointment) when my 2014 CTS was acting up on the way home from work. My service rep Cruz Pena immediately took care of me and had me rolling out in a loaner within 20 minutes. Did I mention the loaner car was a 2017 Escalade? That didn't suck. When he called on Thursday afternoon to let me know my car was ready I started asking if there was anything else they could fix so I could keep the Escalade another day. lol No dice. Again, in & out in 20 minutes. Painless and nice service area. Friendly staff. Recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

escalade service

by Aztec90032 on 04/13/2017

WoW I was blown away on how they took care of my service needs and me. I will definitely make Surburban my choice for my cadillac repair needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Nabors Cadillac now Orange Coast

by drava on 04/19/2012

These people are truly professional Service department has best reputation in Orange county Very Satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
