Black Mans Sales Nightmare
by 07/02/2020on
Treatment of Black Customer Orange Coast Chrystler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Fiat Dealer. 2929 Harbor Blvd.Costa Mesa, Ca. 7-1-2020 On June 5 I saw an ad by (OC) on the internet. I called and spoke with Jose and made an appoint to see the Blue Alfa Romeo Stelvio at 2pm. On June 5, 2020 I took Uber from San Diego, Ca to Costa Mesa Orange Coast Auto (OC). I met with Jose or his associate at 2pm. I asked to see the car and he took me to the Blue Stelvio. He back the car up, I got into the driver side and we went for a test drive. After the test drive, it was a Done deal. I got out of the car, told him that’s the one and they drove the car almost to the dealarship door I then took two photos of the car. I then went inside and started processing the paperwork. I Paid cash for the car totaling $26,442 that includes the shipping charge. As part of the transaction I provided my Driver’s License, Proof of Insurance. I do think it was odd to ask me for my Credit Report. When I threaten to cancel of the transaction, that requirement went away. June 5, 2020 I wired $10,000 from my bank to the OC account. Note: The only reason I did not wire the entire amount was because my bank has a $10k transfer limit. The balance of $16,442 was transferred Tuesday 6/9/2020 and cleared OC bank 6/10/20. On Friday June 12, 2020 I called Jose to check on the shipping status of the car. I was told it would take one or two days to find a shipper and then the car would be shipped. On Tuesday June 16, 2020 I called Jose to find out the shipping status. He gave me the exact same answer on Friday June 12, 2020. He said he would check and get back to me. On Tuesday June 23, 2020 Jose called me to say the car would be shipped just waiting for dispatch. I then got a call from the Sale Manager stating that Jose was out of the communications loop. I was told they found a problem with the gas cap popping open. He told me the problem may take a day or to fix but that they had ordered the parts to fix the problem. The Sales manager was attempting to explain the one week in communications gap. On Thursday June 25 th I was told the car was shipped. I still can’t get a straight answer as to what day the car was shipped, maybe the 26th. On Tuesday June 29, 2020 the car arrived in Atlanta via Reliable Malik Transportation LLC. I called Malik on Tuesday for an ETA for the car. He told me his trailer was having mechanical problems and I would have to wait till someone can come fix the problem. For two days the only words from Malik’s mouth were I DON’T KNOW, AND ILL CALL YOU. Incompetence ruled his conversation. It was very, very bad. Malik was able to get the car off the truck. Then he was going to have someone drive the car to my home. I told him NO. Insurance liability. I told him I would come pick up the car. I drove to his location and there I saw a Red Stelvio. Complete and utter DISBELIEF! From beginning to the END. Truth Makes for a Great Review. Kenneth Jackson
Worst Experience I've Had
by 06/13/2020on
Went in specifically to purchase a certified pre-owned vehicle found online; sales staff were understaffed, so I waited, alone, for hours with no customer service. Despite being ignored, purchased the vehicle. Finance attempted to have me sign blank documents because they didn't want to go get the real documents in another office; I had to refuse before they went to obtain the completed pre-owned checklist document, among others. The next day, Finance called to state that I "forgot" to sign a form and they needed me to come in ASAP. When I arrived, no one knew to expect me, despite Finance stating they were waiting, and then they brought up 4 separate forms that had never been presented to me during purchase (Finance clearly forgot to do their job). Unfortunately, a defect was found in the vehicle a couple days later and reported promptly, and the customer service (or lack thereof) has been horrendous. I have had to wait weeks for replies that never come, and when I follow up, I'm told that someone will call me back - they never do. I had to go up to Corporate to file the issue as well as a formal complaint against the dealership. I cannot recommend that anyone attempt to purchase a vehicle through this dealership. At this point, it has become a parody how many things have gone wrong or not been done. Others may have had positive experiences here, but I have not had one positive interaction, reply, or received any assistance from anyone at this dealership. For anyone else looking, I would hope they do not receive the same treatment I have if they purchase through this dealership.
Neda Ingram has no Customer skills.
by 12/09/2019on
I bought my 2nd car from this dealership. 1st was ML 350 and now Trax. Overall there was nothing to complaint but just before leaving them. Neda came and showed a really bad behavior and insulted me. I have complained about Neda Ingram and the owner or General Manager does not sit at the location. I will further report to BBB.
Poor Customer Service
by 05/29/2019on
Was looking at purchasing a vehicle. Had a jeep picked out and waiting on delivery. Was told it would be in on a certain day and never heard from sales rep. Called and left several messages with no response. When finally did respond said I did not have any info and was angry when I asked for the GM. Left several messages for owner Jon Gray as well with no response. Went with another dealer and purchased two vehicles from other dealer. Would not recommenced Orange Coast Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT
Great experience buying my 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL.
by 03/05/2018on
I could not be happier with the service at OC Auto. I would absolutely recommend them and will go back to them for my next Jeep! Thank you OC Auto and Eder
Great service department
by 03/05/2018on
This dealership is awsome. Just had a service of my jeep done and a few other parts fixed. Thank you to all the service managers, George, Paul, Kelsey, Lana, and Dave.
BUYER BEWARE-READ BEFORE YOU BUY!
by 03/31/2015on
On 3/29/'15 my wife and I were informed by the NEW car personnel at Orange Coast Chrysler Dodge Jeep they had two BRAND NEW red 2014 Jeep Summits fully loaded. Come to find out the first NEW Summit had a previous owner, 500 miles on the odometer, scratches and missing accessories. The second NEW Summit had 200 miles on the odometer and a nice scrape on the front spoiler. A salesman by the name of Rod tried to pass these two vehicles off as BRAND NEW! Before dealing with good old Rod-do your homework. Make sure the NEW car you are buying from Orange Coast Chrysler Dodge Jeep is just that-NEW! Don't get ripped off!
Luke Warm
by 11/09/2014on
I will mark the box that I would recommend this dealer, but provisionally. I recently purchased a "new" Cherokee. Well, it had 285 miles on it so it was a demonstrator. No mention of this was made to me. But they made a good deal, so I went for it. Told them I'd be by the next day at 1:00 with a check to buy the car. I showed up at 1:15, no car. Signed papers and gave them my check, no car. Finally with the sun setting, the car. It was washed but nowhere near detailed. They DID go an extra mile when they saw that I was getting steamed, so I give them credit. But then I noticed the car has 315 miles on it. 30 miles in one day!? I brought the car home, did my own detailing (used clay on all of the upper surfaces as the paint was rough as a cob) and eventually it cleaned up very nice. I think they are all good people but the dealership lacks continuity.
This is a professional well run service department
by 10/06/2014on
The service department minimized the time that the custom spends check the car in and picking up the car. It is all done my the service advisor. No more paying at another window. If there is any delay in the service time the customer is notified immediately. The dealership has definitely put the customer first in their sales and service departments.
VERY PLEASANT EXPERIENCE!!
by 09/30/2014on
Garrett in Internet sales is the best. Very smooth, easy, professional transaction.
Completely satisfied, and happy
by 09/27/2014on
Excellent service, on time, thorough, above and beyond. All Warranty work, but they went out of their way to ensure everything needed was addressed. Supplied a loaner vehicle, took only two minutes to get that wrapped up, so easy! Timely updates, accurate timing on return, and it was a lot of work done, couple days. Very complete service, I am very satisfied.
Easy & Painless New Car Experience!
by 09/15/2014on
After getting the run around (and then some) from other dealers in the area, I contacted Garrett (Internet Sales) at OCC Jeep. Garrett worked so hard to get me the car that I was looking for at the price I was willing to pay and I am SO happy with the car that I drove off in. The entire process was so easy and upfront - no hidden fees, gimmicks or lies. The finance manager I worked with, Lori, was very helpful and made the paperwork process a breeze. I would recommend OCC Jeep to anyone looking for excellent service and a no-hassle car buying process! Thank you OCC Jeep!
Great price and exceptional customer service
by 09/07/2014on
Did search at Jeep.com for Grand Cherokee Overland V6 with off-road and tech options. Only one found was at HN Jeep. At their wed sight found vehicle with a great discount price. Filled out on line credit check and was on phone at 9:00AM with Internet Manager Travis S., told him I wanted to buy that Jeep and to put sold sign on it. He told me all the cost involved with purchase and helped me arrange transportation to HB Jeep and return to my home with new 2014 Grand Cherokee Overland 4X4 with off-road and Advanced Technology Group. I had hip replacement surgery and was not cleared by my Doctor to drive at this time. Everything at dealer was ready for me and all cost were as explained in phone conversation. Was a pleasure to work with everyone at HB Jeep.
Awesome Experience
by 07/15/2014on
I called in looking for a Jeep Wrangler, I was put into contact with Chris R. He went over all the different options on new vehicles, and then proceeded to find a Jeep that matched my description that was 200 miles away. He ran my credit, we negotiated a little bit on the final price, then made the deal. I went in there two days later, the new Jeep was being washed while we did some paperwork. I test drove the new vehicle, it handled like a charm, then signed all the financial legal agreements. Everybody at the dealership is super nice and friendly and willing to work with you to make you feel comfortable.
Top shelf all around--go see Kenny!!
by 06/23/2014on
O. M. G. Totally respectful of my time, never changed the price quoted over the phone after I got there, and super quick and transparent and hassle free leasing process. Totally transparent, and great with lease trade ins (even from another dealer). I was completely astounded in a good way by both the product and the level of service I got here. These guys blow Tuttle Click out of the water. I will be back again and again. Kenny.. what can I say.. he is so amazing I am going to name my first child Kenny. Kenny may literally be the Dos Equis man with Warren Buffet's math skillz all rolled into one. He checked into several financing options until I got the car I wanted with the options I wanted at the price I could afford. I am a surgical resident with a limited income, and instead of throwing a number at me and dismissing me outright as cray cray for wanting luxury on a budget, he really took time to listen to my story and consider my financial situation and worked hard to tailor a package that worked for me. And given what I was asking for, he literally made a miracle happen. When I decided I wanted a luxury package and a different color after already having negotiated a lease on one car, he did the deal and REDID the deal until I was happy, always with good humor and a smile on his face. And he got the other car I wanted from the sister dealer in San Juan Capistrano within just a few hours. He responds to texts promptly--which given the hours I work was a huge blessing because it saved me a lot of unnecessary trips back and forth. With respect to my Acura lease trade in that I actually had a little negative equity on, he just magically made it happen. Seamlessly, quietly, with no hassle. And he got my old Acura dealership to buy my car back the same day-- which literally cuts down on SO much hassle for me. I turned in my car yesterday, and I looked at my Acura account today and it ALREADY reflects the payoff. So amazing. And it was by far the most entertaining lease experience I've had. He shares amazing diet secrets and amazing life stories. I learned a ton about financing from him. And he was so kind and polite despite me literally occupying his office for two days and asking dumb questions about how car dealers work (I'm eternally curious, what can I say?) If any hedge funds need a guy who is sharp and quick with numbers, this is your guy. Also great things to say about Garrett D., Chris, Sam A., Lori, and Kenny--ESPECIALLY KENNY--worked so hard for my business, were unfailingly polite, and made me feel like a VIP. Finally, their vending machine has Famous Amos cookies. Enough said. My backstory: I have leased four Acuras and was ready for a change, plus Acura South Coast and Tustin Acura were not negotiating at all despite being a repeat customer- which is hard as I have a limited salary due to changed job circumstances. So first I went to Tuttle Click jeep, who are [non-permissible content removed]. I have never posted a bad review (or any review really) in my life so I feel a little bad for doing this. But it is such a huge difference between the dealerships that I feel compelled to let people know. For three months I negotiated with [non-permissible content removed]. I would rush after a 30 hour shift to go to Tuttle after they would quote me a great price over the phone--only to get there and be quoted a different price, on a car with totally different options. This happened literally five or six times (I have no idea why I kept going back; hope I guess). And for the price and down they wanted to give me on a Laredo, I got a luxury package Jeep Grand Cherokee limited at Orange Coast. The Tuttle Showroom might be a little nicer but dude, not by a lot, and it definitey doesn't make up for their awful service--GO TO ORANGE COAST!!!
Best researched price in OC
by 05/31/2014on
I looked high and looked low, this is where I got the best price and the best treatment. If you go there look for Travis or Rich! Travis helped us get the deal penned out. You cannot haggle over the price but he will make the transaction go smooth for you and the prices are the best in OC. Travis was very patient with us being undecided and gave us the time we needed. Thumbs up - Stefan
General Maintenance
by 03/14/2014on
Very helpful team at this dealer. The service managers are very knowledgeable and helpful. Thanks Brian K. for your help today!
30,000 mile
by 02/20/2014on
Brian K in service gets a real pat on the back. He is thoughtful, courteous and quite knowledgable. Isn't integrity everything when you're really not sure what's going on under the hood? He takes all the uncertainty away by full and complete explanations. BY his own admission he is OCD and that seems to apply to everyone he assists. It's a really good thing. My baby received a cracked taillight from a downhill biker...he had it replaced faster than I could buy it from Parts. Then I decided to do a 30,000 the next day with a detail. Truck was ready promptly at 6pm and it looked better than new. I mean it GLEAMED. I have had nothing but great experiences at OC Dodge and would HIGHLY recommend this dealership - and I am not being paid to say this either (bought 2012 Laramie). Brian K is a fine asset to this organization of true professionals.
New Cherokee from Orange Coast
by 02/02/2014on
Great service. Salesman Chris R. was courteous and diligent in his service. Friendly place to shop for vehicle.
Great Sales and Service in Finance
by 11/16/2013on
The individuals who worked on the deal - Jennifer, Dave P., and Julie B. did an excellent job in explaining the costs of each item, the contract, and at the end of the sale, the vehicle. All 3 were incredibly professional and more than accommodating regarding price. I would highly recommend the dealership and it's stellar staff.
Alright but Be Careful
by 06/27/2013on
I had done my homework and the deal was a good one. Then come the add ons...$175 for nitrogen filled tires, $700 or so for an alarm that I never wanted. Once the deal was agreed I ended up waiting 2 hrs for finance; I almost left at that point. I wanted a truck bed cover and nerf bars...the place they referred me to (I think they also own) was a complete ripoff and I got out of there ASAP and went elsewhere. I do like my truck and overall the deal was pretty good but just be careful of the extras and addons.
