O. M. G. Totally respectful of my time, never changed the price quoted over the phone after I got there, and super quick and transparent and hassle free leasing process. Totally transparent, and great with lease trade ins (even from another dealer). I was completely astounded in a good way by both the product and the level of service I got here. These guys blow Tuttle Click out of the water. I will be back again and again. Kenny.. what can I say.. he is so amazing I am going to name my first child Kenny. Kenny may literally be the Dos Equis man with Warren Buffet's math skillz all rolled into one. He checked into several financing options until I got the car I wanted with the options I wanted at the price I could afford. I am a surgical resident with a limited income, and instead of throwing a number at me and dismissing me outright as cray cray for wanting luxury on a budget, he really took time to listen to my story and consider my financial situation and worked hard to tailor a package that worked for me. And given what I was asking for, he literally made a miracle happen. When I decided I wanted a luxury package and a different color after already having negotiated a lease on one car, he did the deal and REDID the deal until I was happy, always with good humor and a smile on his face. And he got the other car I wanted from the sister dealer in San Juan Capistrano within just a few hours. He responds to texts promptly--which given the hours I work was a huge blessing because it saved me a lot of unnecessary trips back and forth. With respect to my Acura lease trade in that I actually had a little negative equity on, he just magically made it happen. Seamlessly, quietly, with no hassle. And he got my old Acura dealership to buy my car back the same day-- which literally cuts down on SO much hassle for me. I turned in my car yesterday, and I looked at my Acura account today and it ALREADY reflects the payoff. So amazing. And it was by far the most entertaining lease experience I've had. He shares amazing diet secrets and amazing life stories. I learned a ton about financing from him. And he was so kind and polite despite me literally occupying his office for two days and asking dumb questions about how car dealers work (I'm eternally curious, what can I say?) If any hedge funds need a guy who is sharp and quick with numbers, this is your guy. Also great things to say about Garrett D., Chris, Sam A., Lori, and Kenny--ESPECIALLY KENNY--worked so hard for my business, were unfailingly polite, and made me feel like a VIP. Finally, their vending machine has Famous Amos cookies. Enough said. My backstory: I have leased four Acuras and was ready for a change, plus Acura South Coast and Tustin Acura were not negotiating at all despite being a repeat customer- which is hard as I have a limited salary due to changed job circumstances. So first I went to Tuttle Click jeep, who are [non-permissible content removed]. I have never posted a bad review (or any review really) in my life so I feel a little bad for doing this. But it is such a huge difference between the dealerships that I feel compelled to let people know. For three months I negotiated with [non-permissible content removed]. I would rush after a 30 hour shift to go to Tuttle after they would quote me a great price over the phone--only to get there and be quoted a different price, on a car with totally different options. This happened literally five or six times (I have no idea why I kept going back; hope I guess). And for the price and down they wanted to give me on a Laredo, I got a luxury package Jeep Grand Cherokee limited at Orange Coast. The Tuttle Showroom might be a little nicer but dude, not by a lot, and it definitey doesn't make up for their awful service--GO TO ORANGE COAST!!! Read more